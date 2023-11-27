Bobbi Brown Says This ‘No-Fuss’ Beauty Product Is ‘Perfect’—and It’s on Sale



Bobbi Brown’s fan-favorite Jones Road Beauty Miracle Balm is on sale for Cyber Monday.

The best-selling product is available in a set of four mini shades for 10% off.

“This is the ideal no-fuss, one-and-done kit,” Brown says.



Makeup pro Bobbi Brown doesn’t just give the best makeup tips—she’s also always sharing her favorite products. The Jones Road Beauty founder has dropped many impressive products over the years, but the brand’s Miracle Balm continues to be a fan-favorite. Luckily, the best-selling product is on sale for Cyber Monday in a Mini Miracle Balm Set of four shades for 10% off.

Shop Now The Mini Miracle Balm Set jonesroadbeauty.com $68.00

The sale began Black Friday and extends through Cyber Monday, or while supplies last. We recommend grabbing yours early, as the highly-anticipated value set is likely to sell out quickly—just like it did last year.

“Our Mini Miracle Balm Set is the perfect gift that gives you that ‘glow on the go,’” Brown explains. “They are ideal for traveling. Just throw a few minis in your makeup bag or purse and they can be used as a highlighter, bronzer, blush, or a lip balm. This is the ideal no-fuss, one-and-done kit.”

Our favorite part about the set is that it’s fully customizable, consisting of four shades of your choice. “If you’ve never tried our best-selling product, Miracle Balm, or you just can’t decide on one shade to try, this Mini Miracle Balm Set is a great place to start. You can pick four of your favorite shades in a mini size and try them all to find your favorite,” Brown says.

“To create the most versatile set of four Mini Miracle Balms, I suggest selecting one that will provide an all-over tint, one blush tone that can double as a lip tint, one bronzer, and one highlighter to provide a touch of sparkle,” Brown adds. “Either take the quiz or check out the chart on jonesroadbeauty.com to help you select.”

You can choose from any of the existing 10 Miracle Balm shades: Au Naturel, Tawny, Happy Hour, Dusty Rose, Flushed, Miami Beach, Golden Hour, Magic Hour, Bronze, and Sunkissed.



The Miracle Balm is the perfect way to achieve a “no-makeup makeup” look, according to the brand. The transparent, yet nourishing formula provides the perfect wash of color to the complexion for skin that looks as healthy as it feels. The versatile product can be worn on its own or on top of your favorite foundation and applies just as well with fingertips as it does with a brush or sponge.



Prevention’s Deputy Editor got a sneak peek at the new mini miracle balms and has already dubbed them a must-have holiday gift. “These are truly perfection,” she says. “They are tiny, but pack a punch. And being able to choose four from Jones Road’s extensive collection means you can select blushes, highlighters, and bronzer, depending on the colors you choose.”

Reviewers on Jones Road’s website love Miracle Balm as well. “This balm is lovely. It goes on smooth, it moisturizes, it doesn’t cause breakouts, and I just use a little powder now and my skin is much healthier looking,” one shopper added. “I’ve only been using it for two weeks and have had significant improvement in my dry skin and my rosacea is nearly gone!”

If you’ve been looking to try out Miracle Balm, but have been hesitant to pick one full-sized shade (they really do last!), now is the time to snag Brown’s go-to product. And if you’re looking for even more of the best beauty gifts for yourself or your loved ones, be sure to check out more of the makeup pro’s top beauty picks below.

