Bob Marley lived in Wilmington. How his family plans to honor their culture and heritage

The movie "Bob Marley: One Love" depicting the life of global reggae icon Bob Marley was slated to debut on Feb. 14. Judy Malcolm's initial idea was to go to the theater with her cousin and snap a picture, but it soon evolved into something much larger.

As more relatives learned about the plan, interest in attending grew. On the day of the movie's opening, they gathered in the lobby of the Cinemark at Christiana Mall. Mayor Mike Purzycki of Wilmington presented the family with a proclamation celebrating Black History Month. New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, sponsor of the free family event Reggae in the Park, also attended.

Before Marley went on to sell more than 75 million records, he briefly lived in Wilmington. He had a lot of family there. In addition to his mother Cedella Booker — formerly Cedella Malcolm — Marley's aunts, uncles and cousins also lived in the city. Malcolm's father is one of Cedella Booker's brothers.

Members of the Malcolm family gathered for a private screening of "Bob Marley: One Love" on Feb. 14, 2024. Marley is related to the family through his mother, Cedella Booker, née Malcolm. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer also attended.

Malcolm said that even though they all still live in Delaware, the family hadn't met together in years.

"It was like a family reunion in itself. And it took that movie to do that to us," Malcolm said.

According to U.S. population data, Delaware is home to nearly 6,000 Jamaicans and over 13,000 West Indians in total. Believing that it isn't just her family that is losing connection, Malcolm said she envisions a place where people can unite and learn about the presence of Jamaicans in Delaware and the contributions they've made.

To make this happen, she is working on opening the Jamaican Heritage and Reggae Museum to promote cultural heritage and awareness of Jamaican history. Among the artifacts she plans to exhibit is a picture of her with her cousin at the screening.

Coming soon: the Jamaican Heritage and Reggae Museum

Judy Malcolm credited her uncle David Malcolm with sponsoring his siblings and their family's immigration to the U.S. and Delaware. Upon their arrival, they discovered a thriving Jamaican community already established. Judy Malcolm moved to Delaware in 1978 as a high school student. She recalled dancing at a Jamaican club on Jackson Street in Wilmington, which was also a frequent spot for dominos and other games popular on the island. It no longer exists.

She voiced her disappointment about the limited opportunities for Jamaicans in Delaware to learn their history and experience their culture without having to travel far from home.

"As a Jamaican, I was here, and I'm like there's no place locally. I go to maybe New York or Washington or Florida," she said. She said this is especially unfortunate given that Delaware was home to one of the world's greatest artists.

A mural of Bob Marley on the front of a home at 24th and Tatnall streets in Wilmington.

Malcolm intends for the Jamaican Heritage and Reggae Museum to address the gap in cultural representation. With a vision reminiscent of her famous cousin, Malcolm said she has embraced the Jamaican national motto 'Out of Many, One People' as the guiding mantra for the heritage center. The institution will serve to educate newcomers about the presence of Marley's family in Delaware and the broader economic and cultural influence of Jamaicans.

Visitors should expect to see a celebration of Jamaican culture including the presentation of music styles like reggae and ska, as well as cultural exchange activities such as patois lessons and dance demonstrations, Malcolm said. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to learn about Jamaican history, government and exports such as coffee and rum.

Malcolm and her team are in discussions with the city of Wilmington to establish the museum in the downtown area. The family will host their second Reggae in the Park later this year. The official kickoff event is happening Feb. 25.

