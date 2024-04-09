Bob Asmussen | 'Passion project' drives longtime friends

Apr. 9—If you happened by The City Center in Champaign on Thursday night, you would have seen 200 area movers and shakers clapping, laughing and listening.

Together, the full house experienced 5 Things. The three-times-a-year event is the brainchild of two local businesswomen — Carrie Eisenmenger is a financial adviser, and Brooke Didier Starks runs her own law firm, Champaign's Legacy Legal, specializing in agriculture clients and small businesses.

In the late 2010s, Eisenmenger and Didier Starks tried different networking events, which all felt stuffy and ineffective.

The two were looking for something that didn't exist: a networking vehicle specifically for women.

"We were both busy, working women and moms," Didier Starks said. "We wanted to give women information in the same way we ourselves were taking in the information."

"We have this hypothesis women work in relationships," Eisenmenger said. "We'd rather get to know each other and then if we're supposed to do business, we'll do business together.

"Let's create a space where it's more unique to what women enjoy."

So, they invented it themselves. The first 5 Things was held in June 2018 with 50 attendees at Urbana's Willow Creek Farm. They had a supportive partnership with operators Traci Lipps and Victor Fuentes.

"We weren't even sure we'd get 50 in the room," Didier Starks said. "We decided if we didn't we would guilt all of our friends into showing up. We didn't have to do that."

Today, 5 Things events are filled to the max. The City Center has been the home base since the return of public gatherings post-COVID-19.

There will be a change of venue for the next outing on June 18 as 5 Things is taking its show on the road to Urbana's Hudson Farm. It returns to The City Center on Sept. 26.

Eisenmenger is quick to praise The City Center, Champaign caterer Dish Passionate Cuisine and Heartland Coca-Cola, which sponsors the bar, and the title sponsors. This time, it was Spiros Law.

What does a typical 5 Things include? Well, you will hear from five invited speakers, who will give five quick-hit takeaways.

"It's like punch list items," Eisenmenger said. "Our goal is they are making your life easier."

An example. Carle Foundation Hospital's Dr. Tiffani Dillard shared her wisdom as an obstetrics and gynecology specialist. Her message: "Do your annual checks. Make it a priority. Find the time. Annual screenings."

Dr. Dillard added levity to her talk, suggesting patients do their doctors a favor by coming to appointments with clean feet.

"It was hilarious," Eisenmenger said. "It was a silly extra that every woman in the room understood."

Another speaker, Dr. Kayla Banks, chancellor at Methodist College, talked about what to do when pivoting your career.

"She really encouraged people to sit down with a values exercise and without judgment, understand what is most important to you," Eisenmenger said. "Not what society wants to be important, but what is important to you."

Eisenmenger and Didier Starks want the talks to hit on a variety of subjects.

You won't hear all five on business or health or recreation.

Ideal number

Everything at 5 Things is centered on that number: five speakers, five local women-owned businesses as vendors, five businesses sponsoring five tables.

"There were 15 different ways for women in our community to show up and support the event and highlight their businesses and who they are and what they do," Eisenmenger said.

Why did Eisenmenger and Didier Starks settle on the number five? And how about the format?

"We want our speakers to be short, sweet and to the point," Didier Starks said. "Five just happened to the number we landed on."

It was organic, no grand plan.

"That's the majority of what we do," Didier Starks said.

Thursday's event didn't last five hours. More like 3 1/2 .

The founders try to keep the event affordable. Tickets are $60.

Eisenmenger and Didier Starks are working to make it a profitable venture, but aren't there yet.

Expansion is a possibility

Didier Starks believes it will be an easy sell.

"I think women all across the country are craving this," she said.

"We've got women in other communities wanting us to help them bring it to their communities," Eisenmenger said. "I'd call it our passion project. It pays us a little bit, but it's not paying the bills."

It is not easy to pull off. Both founders are thankful for all the help they receive.

"We usually internally say we're basically throwing a wedding reception for 20 people three times a year," Didier Starks said.

The day after the event is complete, they are on Cloud Nine. But before ...

"The week leading up to it, we are pulling our hair out," Didier Starks said.

Then, the doors open.

"There is always a moment where we look at each other and go, 'OK, we did it again. We pulled it off,'" she said.

Making an impact

Didier Starks and Eisenmenger subscribe to the idea that women and men do business differently.

"Women kind of make decisions from the gut, followed by the head," they said. "Their first instinct is gut reactionist, 'Do I like you? Do you seem like a good human? If you do, then I think I can trust you, and that means I can send my people to you and you will take good care of them.'"

They find their male counterparts make a lot of decisions based on credentials first, then the rest of the assessment follows.

"I think for women, it's flipped," Didier Starks said.

Proudest accomplishment for Eisenmenger with 5 Things?

"When women talk about the business that's been done through the relationships at 5 Things," she said. "We've had women find mentors. That's very rewarding to me. We've helped a lot of businesses get recognition."

Champaign-Urbana is a good place for 5 Things, a community full of smart, creative and caring women.

Eisenmenger is responsible for finding the speakers. There is a list of 20 to 25 potential speakers under consideration that Eisenmenger and Didier Starks put together each time.

"It's kind of a puzzle we put together," Eisenmenger said.

Some have turned down the requests. Eisenmenger jokingly suggests she is trying to turn the "no" into a "yes."

Bottom line, the event is a good time.

"So much fun," Eisenmenger said. "More laughter than serious. Serious topics are brought in a light-hearted way."

Family matters

Eisenmenger and Didier Starks are longtime friends.

"She was someone I talked to a lot as I was getting started," Eisenmenger said of Didier Starks.

Eisenmenger lives in Philo with husband Chad. They have three sons: Dane, 16, Beau, 12, and Leo, 8.

Eisenmenger, who works at Northwestern Mutual, is a University of Illinois graduate with a degree in psychology.

Didier Starks grew up 146 miles northwest of C-U in Abingdon, a city of 2,867. She graduated from Monmouth College. She came to the UI in 2000 for law school.

"Like lots of people, I was attracted to the community itself," she said.

Didier Starks lives outside Mahomet with husband Lee, a retired federal agent. Their son Mikane is a freshman business major at Illinois State University and daughter Reese is a junior at Mahomet-Seymour High School.

None