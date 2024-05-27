Boating on Memorial Day? Here are some safety tips you should follow, says the TWRA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Folks across the state are getting their boats ready to hit water for the unofficial start of summer!

Before getting out on the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is encouraging folks to follow a series of tips to help them stay safe.

If you’re planning to be out on the water on Memorial Day, make sure you have a life jacket available. According to the TWRA, 75% of boating deaths are due to drowning. Those planning on boating should have Coast Guard-approved life jackets for everyone on board.

“Life jackets are such a big deal when we are out on the water, as bluntly as I can put it, life jackets save lives,” said TWRA Boating Officer Clay Hetland. “The water can be extremely dangerous. You know, it’s a fun time getting out on a boat with your friends and family and tubing and doing different things, but there are a lot of safety precautions you need to take when you’re out there on the water.”

In fact, officials said children 12 and under are required to wear life jackets while on the open deck of boat, unless it’s anchored, moored, or aground.

In addition to life jackets, the TWRA states boats 16 feet in length or more must have a device on board that can be thrown to a person in the water in the event of an emergency. For example, a buoyant cushion or a ring buoy.

Here are some tips that the TWRA recommends you follow:

Designate a sober driver if alcohol is on board

Monitor weather conditions with a weather app or NOAA weather radio

Those born after Jan. 1, 1989 must have their TWRA-issued card if operating alone

Maintain a safe speed and adhere to “No Wake” zones

Inform someone of your plans and expected return time

Make sure your boat is properly equipped

According to the TWRA, there have been eight boating-related fatalities on Tennessee waterways in 2024.

