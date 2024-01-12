BMW Is Still the World’s Best-Selling Luxury Automaker After a Record Year

BMW remains atop the global luxury auto market following a banner year.

The Bavarian’s worldwide sales increased by more than seven percent to 2,253,835 vehicles in 2023, according to Automobile News. That number represents a new record for the automaker and further cemented its position as the world’s best-selling premium brand.

The increase in sales was driven in part by the success of BMW’s rapidly expanding lineup of EVs. The company sold 330,956 battery-powered cars and SUVs, like the i7 (pictured above), globally in 2023, which represents a year-over-year increase of 92 percent and over 14 percent of total sales. BMW Groups’s other brands, Mini and Rolls-Royce, sold an additional 301,506 vehicles, pushing the multinational corporation’s total to 2,555,341, a 6.5 percent increase over 2022.

Mercedes-Benz finished second despite the introduction of the EQS SUV

Things didn’t go as well for BMW’s main rival, Mercedes-Benz, which again finished second. The German marque sold 2,043,800 vehicles, which is roughly the same amount it sold in 2022 (2,043,900). Part shortages, especially for those needed for the company’s 48-volt mild-hybrid system, as well as the transition to new models, are said to have contributed to the flattening of sales. There were some positive results, though, including the brand selling a record 222,600 EVs, which was a 73 percent increase over 2022. The automaker also sold a record 447,800 vans, which won’t come as a surprise to anyone into camping.

Germany’s other premium brand, Audi, came in third among luxury brands. The VW Group-owned marque’s global sales rose by 18 percent to 1,895,240. It also saw sales of its EVs rise by 51 percent to 178,000. While the company experienced a strong 2023, its grasp on third place isn’t as secure as it once was. The fourth highest-selling premium automaker was Tesla. The company sold (or delivered, as it prefers to say) a record 1,808,581 EVs last year, which was more than any automaker and a 38 percent increase over what it sold the year before.

Lexus has yet to release year-end sales numbers, according to Automotive News, but it’s expected to place fifth. Through the first 11 months of the year, the brand moved 741,112 vehicles, which was a 28-percent increase over the same period in 2022. Volvo, which also hasn’t released its final numbers for 2023, is on pace to finish sixth, having sold 708,116 vehicles through the end of November.

