BMW iX2 review: neither sporting to drive nor particularly practical

Sports Activity Vehicle; remember BMW’s tag for its battery-powered SUVs? Other thoughts worth holding on to are the scintillating BMW M2 sporting saloon’s price of £65,000 and the UK’s median average salary of £29,669.

Welcome to BMW’s new X2 range, revealed last year and now on sale in the UK. It’s about the size of a family crossover (about 4.5m long, 1.8m wide and 1.5m tall) and there are four models in the range: two with combustion engines and two electric vehicles (EVs).

While we’re waiting for BMW’s Neue Klasse all-electric platform, which arrives next year with the first vehicle slated to be an X3-sized SUV, for the moment BMW is soldiering on with technology-agnostic underpinnings for its cars, so if the X2 and iX2 seem familiar, that’s because they are pretty much an X1/iX1 (and Mini Countryman) underneath.

Well proportioned

But it’s a jolly-looking thing, with nice coupé-like proportions, a curvaceous roof and, for a change, elegant overhangs rather than that toy-car wheel-at-each-corner stance.

The nose is reverse-sloped just as the Paul Bracq-styled BMW of the Seventies, although the blanked-off grille is pretty hard to look at. Also, while 20in wheels add a degree of sportiness, they’re not particularly practical or fine-riding.

The top-model EV weighs 2.02 tons and tows up to 1.2 tons. The boot is a respectable but shallow 525 litres (1,400 litres if you fold down the rear seats) and there’s a compartment under the floor for the charging cables.

The boot is shallow at 525 litres - Mark Fagelson Photography

Practical? Only in part. The rear seats are cramped and sitting behind myself, my knees were buried in the back of the front seats and my head was brushing the sloping roof lining. If you’ve got large teenagers, think hard before signing on the bottom line for the X2.

Not cheap

None of them is cheap and all non-battery-powered X2 models will attract the UK’s luxury car tax of £550 applicable above £40,000. It’s a measure of precisely who buys these things (fleets and companies) that it is estimated that over the production life of the X2 of about eight years, more than 90 per cent of those sold in the UK will have a battery-electric drivetrain.

Really? The range starts with the £40,515 sDrive combustion model, with 168bhp/206lb ft, while the £49,350 M35i combustion-engined model has a fruitier 296bhp and 295lb ft.

Electric models start at £51,615 for the 202bhp/184lb ft eDrive20 M Sport, rising to a whopping £57,445 for this xDrive30 M Sport model.

Oops, I’ve given the game away. Add in what amounts to £9,125 worth of extras including: a £2,890 technology pack including acoustic glass and LED headlights; £595 worth of metallic paint; a £1,100 sunroof; a £330 interior camera; parking assistant; auto-dimming folding door mirrors; and all manner of other furbelows and folderols, and you end up with an on-the-road bill of £66,570. That’s right, more than twice the UK median annual salary and more than the M2, BMW’s ultimate quick saloon…

If you haven’t swiped off to videos of amusing cats by now, can any family crossover (even if you do rename it a Sports Activity Vehicle) be worth this much?

Battery power

This high-power EV has a 64.8kWh net, lithium-ion NMC battery pack in the floor, powering two electric motors, both punching out 187bhp and 182lb ft. There’s an on-board 11kW charger, which will take 6.5 hours for a full charge, and DC fast charging can be done at up to 130kW, which allows a 10-80 per cent charge in half an hour.

It has a top speed of 112mph and will dispatch 0-62mph in 5.6sec, the electric range is 259-267 miles and claimed efficiency is 3.65 miles per kWh of battery capacity. On a brisk gallop on the gentle downs around Wantage and Lambourn I achieved 2.6m/kWh, which gives a range of 168 miles. While tailpipe emissions are zero, if you count in the CO2 emission of generating the electricity to charge it in the UK, this BMW EV emits carbon dioxide at a rate of 32.2g/km.

Inside job

You climb into a riot of swanky surface changes with the Harman Kardon stereo fretwork repeated underneath in plastic with elephant’s ear-sized chunky door handles and roof grab handles for all four occupants, which was a portent of what was to come…

The optional seats are lovely, with just the right amount of side support and soft bolstering, along with pleasing manual adjustment. Vision out from the front is OK-ish, but the windscreen pillars are huge and the window in the powered tailgate is small. The optional sunroof brings light if not air into the cabin.

There's just the right amount of side support and soft bolstering in the seats, says English - Mark Fagelson Photography

Around the front seats there’s quite well-planned storage, with a sort of flying bridge platform over the centre console and useful storage space underneath, though it does leave your belongings in sight of our light-fingered friends.

Again, we were looking at a lot of options, including: adaptive suspension; a luxury instrument panel; an M Sport steering wheel, high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim and anthracite headlining; a child-seat passenger attachment in the front passenger seat, heated front seats and a charging cable (wow!). I sighed, wondered just what sort of Sport Activity you might do with this car and played with the “digital art” driving modes of Relax, Expressive, Efficient, Sport and Personal.

Around the front seats there's quite well-planned storage - Mark Fagelson Photography

The fascia is straight out of the iX, with a main instrument binnacle topped by a clear and concise head-up display projected on the windscreen. The centre touch screen is modestly proportioned, but has a fussy display, with small digits. It is quite hard to operate on the move. Frustrating, then, but much more so since BMW has removed its capstan control iDrive from the centre console. That leaves no simple workaround to this difficult and distracting situation other than chancing your diction with the intrusive voice control system; you will end up shouting at it.

On the road

With 309bhp and 364lb ft of torque to propel this two-ton vehicle, acceleration is startling. The drivetrain reacts swiftly to the accelerator, even more so if you use the “Boost” paddle behind the steering wheel, which ups the power output for 10 seconds. Given the power of this thing, you’d never actually need this feature, especially not if you are trying to eke out the range.

There are three different regenerative braking modes including a single-pedal operation, but no manual control for them; they change according to the drive mode. Similarly, the adjustable damping changes according to which setting you’re in, which is frustrating and leaves you wanting a bit less Nanny-Knows-Best and more I-Know-Best...

Ultimately, the iX2 feels a bit darty and unsettled, says English - Mark Fagelson Photography

Early drives for this machine were done in warmer climes on the better roads of Portugal, but the chilly, flood-damaged roads of Gloucestershire and Berkshire proved a sterner test for the chassis composure and range. Whatever the setting, however, the ride feels stiff over small bumps, crashing over potholes and bumps to the extent that the charge cables were knocking around in the boot and my teeth were chattering. In keeping with the interior’s space-age theme, if you hit a big bump at speed you’ll wonder if you haven’t driven into an asteroid.

The steering doesn’t have a lot of feedback, so you turn into corners on trust rather than knowledge and along with the ride quality, the iX2 feels a bit darty and unsettled as a result. Learn to drive around these traits, ease the accelerator and oh so gently introduce the steering into bends and the iX2 can cover ground quickly if not particularly efficiently, but if your journey includes B-roads, this car never feels comfortable and composed.

The Telegraph verdict

Whatever car makers’ engineers and marketeers tell us, these sporting SUVs are not much more than a bit of razzle-dazzle foisted on the market. They’re neither sporting to drive nor particularly practical and utilitarian. They’re also an expensive indulgence and even in standard form the iX2 is about £7,000 more than its more upright iX equivalent and £5,800 more than the two-wheel-drive eDrive20.

But none of this stops people desiring them and buying them, usually on a contract lease so the excessive prices don’t seem so bad. If you really want one, I’d look at the Audi Q4 e-tron first, then perhaps the lower-powered iX2. Leave this one in the showroom.

The facts

On test: BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport

Body style: Five-door family SUV coupé

On sale: Now

How much? From £57,445 (£66,570 as tested)

How fast? 112mph, 0-62mph in 5.6sec

How economical? 3.65mpkWh (WLTP Combined), 2.6m/kWh on test

Electric powertrain: Twin AC synchronous electric motors driving the front and rear wheels via a step-down transmission, 64.8kWh (usable) (66.5kWh total) lithium-ion NMC battery, with 11kW on-board charger and charging up to 130kW with a Type 2/CCS charging socket

Electric range: 259-266 miles (168 miles on test)

Maximum power/torque: 309bhp/364lb ft

CO2 emissions: 0g/km (tailpipe), 32.2g/km (well-to-wheel)

VED: £0

Warranty: 3 years, unlimited mileage

The rivals

Audi Q4 e-tron 55 Quattro, from £56,295

Audi Q4 e-tron 55 Quattro four-wheel drive - AUDI AG

With four-wheel drive, 335bhp and 0-62mph in 5.4sec, this SUV coupé is the top model of the Q4 range, now given a mid-life facelift including more efficient motors from the VW Group parent. The 77kWh battery gives a range of 319 miles and claimed efficiency of 3.6m/kWh. Despite the incongruity of a sporting SUV, the Sportback roofline relieves the clunkiness of the basic Q4. The interior isn’t quite the match of Audis of yore, but it drives well and the retention of buttons is to be welcomed.

Tesla Model Y Performance, from £59,990

There's no denying the attractiveness of the Tesla Model Y Performance

Elon Musk’s SUV carryall isn’t as good-looking as these SUV coupés, but it’s faster with a top speed of 155mph and 0-60mph from a rolling start of 3.5sec. The range is 319 miles WLTP on the 21in wheels, though not if you use the available performance. The total cabin space is 2,100 litres and while Tesla’s instrumentation and fascia are Marmite propositions, and the £6,800 full self-driving capability option is an absolute leg-pull, there’s no denying the attractiveness of Tesla’s Supercharger network.

