Blundstone’s Chelsea Boots Give Jake Gyllenhaal a Classic Look on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Jake Gyllenhaal donned a pair of Blundstone boots during his appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday in New York City. The star wore the brand’s Original 510 Chelsea boot in black leather.

A closer look at Jake Gyllenhaal in Blundstone Original 510 Chelsea boots

The actor chose to wear the classic shoe silhouette, known for combining comfort and durability, to promote his new film, “Road House,” on the show.

Jake Gyllenhaal in Blundstone Original 510 Chelsea boots.

About the shoes

One of the most popular Blundstone styles, the Original 510 Chelsea boots are a classic silhouette constructed with elevated features in both men’s and women’s styles. The shoes, seen on Gyllenhaal in premium water-resistant leather, feature an elastic side, cushioned midsole, removable midsole and steel shank.

Chelsea boots

The Chelsea boot silhouette has been considered a classic wardrobe for several years, with many brands even integrating the popular style into their own footwear lines. The boots have also regularly appeared on runways from brands like Bottega Veneta and others in the high fashion world.

In September 2023, Converse released its Run Star Legacy Chelsea boot CX. Available in both black and white colorways, the ankle-length boots combined the classic Converse lace-up sneaker with a traditional Chelsea boot shape.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s shoe style

Based on his documented history of red carpet appearances and talk show guest spots, the “Road House” star is a clear fan of a thick-soled black shoe. In November 2022, Gyllenhaal was seen in a pair of glossy black dress shoes at the “Strange World” family gala screening in London. The lace-up style featured a patent leather material, chunky leather sole and rounded toe.

