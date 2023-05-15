No power? No problem — the Bluetti power station (with solar backup) is 40% off, today only

With warmer weather comes thunderstorms, and sometimes that means your power goes out. Don't fear the dark! With a Bluetti Portable Power Station, you can make sure you have enough juice to power your phone, laptop, and other devices — and you can recharge the power station itself with an optional solar panel. Even long-term power outages can pass by in comfort with one of these at your side.

BLUETTI Bluetti Portable Power Station $209 $349 Save $140 This power station has two AC outlets, two USB outlets, one USB-C outlet, and a DC outlet. $209 at Amazon

The Bluetti Power Station is equipped with a 600W inverter as well as a 268Wh battery pack. There are nine total outlets on the station, which is great for multiple reasons — but mainly that it can charge more than one device at a time. The whole family can benefit if the power goes out.

And yet, despite all its functionality, it isn't overly bulky. The power station weighs just over ten pounds but is only 10 x 7.1 x 7.2 inches, which is more than small enough to be tucked into the back of a vehicle or a closet until it's needed. It's ideal for use in emergencies, or just for a bit of extra power on camping trips; after all, who says you have to be totally disconnected from your phone to enjoy nature?

According to Bluetti, this power station can keep a minifridge going for three hours, recharge a phone twenty times, or keep you warm with an electric blanket for just under two hours. It also recharges to 80% in just half an hour for when you need power fast. It even acts as an uninterruptible power supply, which makes it a great option for use with computers.

The Bluetti power station can juice up your devices in a pinch. (Photo: Amazon)

"I do have to say I'm quite impressed with this little beast," one user said. "I needed something for camping and to be able to use my CPAP if I use the DC cigarette lighter outlet plug. I can get through an entire night for eight hours using my CPAP and still have about 20% battery left while also charging an iPhone and an Apple Watch."

"This is probably the most versatile power bank you'll ever own. I even set it up to run the TV, DirecTV DVR, 2 lamps and the WiFi router for over 4 hours. Comes in handy when you need 120vac to run a battery charger too far from house current, without breaking out the generator," raved another five-star fan.

This little power station is down to just $209 from its usual price of $349, but for today only. There are also several other Bluetti options available if you want something that provides an even greater charge.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Cxk Wireless Earbuds $16 $60 Save $44 with coupon See at Amazon

Xiwxi Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $10 $20 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Bmani Wireless Earbuds $25 $59 Save $34 with coupon See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $60 Save $43 with coupon See at Amazon

Cxk Wireless Earbuds $21 $80 Save $59 See at Amazon

TVs

Insignia 24" F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $100 $190 Save $90 See at Amazon

Hisense 50" R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV $260 $450 Save $190 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV $800 $1,050 Save $250 See at Amazon

Hisense A6 Series 75" Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV $548 $710 Save $162 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Sgin 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop $342 $1,334 Save $992 with coupon See at Amazon

Anker Outlet Extender and USB Wall Charger $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Anker 20W USB C Power Strip $15 $26 Save $11 See at Amazon

HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop $137 $260 Save $123 See at Amazon

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV $37 $45 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Toptro X5 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector $101 $200 Save $99 with coupon See at Amazon