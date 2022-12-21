Know a streamer? This microphone is just $40 — gets there by Xmas if you have Prime

If you're looking for something that can spice up your work-from-home setup, the Blue Yeti iCE microphone is a great pick. Not only will it make you sound better on video calls, but the retro-futuristic design adds a bit of flair to any desk — and who doesn't need a bit more decor during the work day? It's also a fantastic option for Twitch streamers who are just starting out and don't want to sink a lot of money into a more expensive microphone. And right now it's on sale for $40. Even better? If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber you can pick up this deal and have it wrapped and under the tree before Christmas.

Amazon Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone $40 $50 Save $10 This microphone is Skype and Discord certified, which means both programs will easily recognize it and allow it to be used without a lot of setup. It uses a cardioid pickup pattern, which means sound coming from the front is clearest. $40 at Amazon

The microphone uses a three-pronged tripod which gives it a lot of support, with just enough springiness to reduce interference from a shaky desk. This is particularly useful for streamers who might hit the keyboard a little more aggressively than most (but we still recommend using a microphone boom for game streaming!)

One user called this a "game changer": "The sound is so great - crisp with volume options that create the perfect sound in my audio recordings. Such a huge difference, and so easy to use!" Another user agreed, citing its effectiveness while gaming: "I set this up at a whim to play with someone I barely know online. Played with my headphones on a bit and had no issues. Tested the volume settings on Windows with my friend. Set it to 100%. Placed the mic right behind my keyboard. Played with my speakers blaring gunshots. He heard me the whole time."

This Blue Yeti mic is not only stylish but captures crystal-clear sound. (Photo: Amazon)

"This product lives up to the name and reputation. I’ve heard about this brand and microphone specifically for years. Nearly every YouTuber/Streamer I’ve watched in the past 8 years has used this or recommended it at some point in their career," said one customer, who called it the best entry-level microphone. "I have to do the same. Everything is great about it, sound quality, the ability to pick up just your voice, and the customization options of wide to fit your perfect setup."

Amazon Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone $40 $50 Save $10 This microphone is Skype and Discord certified, which means both programs will easily recognize it and allow it to be used without a lot of setup. It uses a cardioid pickup pattern, which means sound coming from the front is clearest. $40 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $249 $329 Save $80 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 Amazon

Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $20 $50 Save $30 Amazon

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones $38 $60 Save $22 Amazon

Tablets and tech

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop $377 $959 Save $582 Amazon

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV $34 $45 Save $11 with coupon Amazon

Tile Sticker (2022) Small Bluetooth Tracker $20 $30 Save $10 Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $75 $120 Save $45 Amazon

TVs

Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $130 $180 Save $50 Amazon

Hisense 50-inch U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $360 $530 Save $170 Amazon

TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Roku TV $138 $230 Save $92 Amazon

Sony 65-inch 4K X80K Series Smart Google TV $698 $1,000 Save $302 Amazon

We’ve got your holiday shopping list covered. Find expert picks on the best tech gifts on Engadget, the best gift ideas for car lovers at Autoblog, gifts for the young (and young at heart) at In the Know, and picks for just about everyone else on your list (moms, dads, teens, nurses, you name it!) in Yahoo’s holiday gift ideas section. And on AOL, you'll find gift ideas for the whole family — from your adult children to grandkids.