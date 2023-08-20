What Do Blue and Purple Shampoos Do?

And which one should I use?

Whether you get highlights, a single process, or just your roots done, it always feels incredibly good to leave the salon with freshly colored hair. But then the anxiety sets in. You’re worried about how long your color will last. It can feel like a countdown until your next touch-up. Fortunately, blue and purple shampoos can help you maintain your color longer and keep it looking its best. But which one is the right choice for your hair? Here’s what an expert has to say about choosing between blue and purple shampoos.

What Does Purple Shampoo Do?

Colorist and Olaplex brand ambassador Bianca Hillier tells me, “Purple shampoo contains purple pigments that correct any yellow in the hair, not to be confused with orange.”

So if your hair tends to get brassy and yellow, using this type of shampoo can be a smart idea. “Purple is the opposite of yellow on the color wheel, therefore, is the only colored shampoo that will cancel out those yellow tones for a neutralized blonde.”

Hillier recommends Olaplex No. 4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo. “It cleanses, tones, and brightens, all while helping to repair the bonds in the hair for healthier-looking hair. This sulfate-free purple shampoo contains Olaplex’s patented bond-building technology to not only strengthen hair while also neutralizing brassiness and boosting brightness after just one use.”

Because it’s sulfate-free, Olaplex No. 4P Shampoo can also be used on hair that has a keratin treatment or Brazilian Blowout.

Another option to consider is one of the original purple shampoos—Clairol Shimmer Lights, which is more accessibly priced. However, it can be slightly drying, so it’s best to use it in combination with a deep conditioner or avoid it altogether if you struggle with dry hair.

What Does Blue Shampoo Do?

Blue shampoo is another way to maintain your color explains Hillier. “Blue shampoo is used to neutralize unwanted orange tones within the hair. A blue shampoo is for brunette or dark blonde hair since it naturally has undertones of red and orange.”

So, if your hair is darker, opt for blue shampoo over purple. While there are several blue shampoos on the market, Aveda Blue Malva is worth a try and has a beautiful scent.







Natural Blondes

Blue and purple shampoos aren’t just for people who bleach their hair. Natural blondes who have discoloration from swimming or hard water can also benefit from these products.







Read the Directions

Whether you use purple or blue shampoo—and no matter what brand it is—it’s really important to read the directions. Some products are formulated to be left on the hair for several minutes. But, if you leave it on too long, your hair could end up having an undesired tint. So, if you’re starting to notice purple or blue strands, leave the shampoo on for less time or use it less frequently. You also shouldn’t use blue or purple shampoo every time you wash your hair. Another option is just applying the product to the roots and rinsing it off.



