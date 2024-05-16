Blue Bell announces new limited-time flavor to beat summer heat

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As a spinoff from last summer’s Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream, Blue Bell Ice Cream will begin selling a highly requested flavor this summer.

Blue Bell has partnered with A&W to sell A&W Root Beer Float, a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a root beer flavored sherbet. Blue Bell said the new flavor will be available starting Thursday and will be sold in the half gallon and pint sizes through 2025.

Courtesy of Blue Bell Ice Cream

“We received many requests for an A&W Root Beer Float Ice Cream,” said John Neal

Robinson, Blue Bell general sales manager. “After the huge success of Dr Pepper Float Ice

Cream last year, we were ready to work together on another delicious flavor. We recommend

enjoying a few scoops in a chilled mug just like your favorite root beer.”

People can visit the Blue Bell website for a complete list of products in stores or order online.

