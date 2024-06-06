The Blue Angels will head to Wisconsin to headline Deke Slayton Airfest next. What to know

Where are the Blue Angels headed next? Wisconsin.

On June 15-16, the Blue Angels will headline the Deke Slayton Airfest in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Gates for the two-day air show open at 9 a.m., and the air show will start promptly at noon.

The Deke Slayton Airfest returned in 2021 after a seven-year hiatus. Now it happens periodically at the La Crosse Regional Airport in western Wisconsin.

Here’s what you should know before you head out to watch the Blue Angels perform at the Deke Slayton Airfest.

Deke Slayton Airfest tickets

The VIP Chalet tickets for Deke Slayton Airfest are sold out, but you can still purchase general admission tickets now. General admission tickets start at $30 for adults and $20 for kids ages 10-17. Military service members can get into the air show for $25.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Where is the Deke Slayton Airfest?

The Deke Slayton Airfest takes place at La Crosse Regional Airport, located at 2850 Airport Road, La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Parking at the Deke Slayton Airfest

The price of parking is included in the price of a general admission ticket, so you don’t need to purchase a separate pass or ticket.

Available parking will be on-site. Organizers recommend carpooling and arriving early to ensure you get a spot. There will be posted directional sites, traffic officers and volunteers near parking to help guide traffic.

Is there a shuttle service for parking?

Organizers recommend wearing comfortable shoes as there is no shuttle service.

Does the Deke Slayton Airfest have a set performance schedule?

There is no official schedule for the Deke Slayton Airfest due to the potential for last minute adjustments. What you can bet on is gates opening between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., with the air show kicking off at approximately noon.

When do the Blue Angels perform at the Deke Slayton Airfest?

Historically, the Blue Angels tend to take flight around 2 p.m. at other air shows. However, due to varying schedules, that can change. The Blue Angels are typically the last flight of the show, with each performance lasting approximately one hour.

Can you see the Deke Slayton Airfest off show grounds?

There are several vantage points throughout La Crosse you could use to watch the air show. The benefit of being at the show itself is the narrator, who explains the maneuvers, and being able to watch the performances from the center of the show, which is what the maneuvers are based around.

Who is performing at the Deke Slayton Airfest?

Here is a list of who is performing at the Deke Slayton Airfest:

The Blue Angels

USAF F-22 Raptor demo team

Michael Goulian performing in his Extra 330SC aircraft

Susan Dacy, performing in her Big Barnstorming Super Stearman

Michael Vaknin Extra 300

Bob Richards 'Machaira'

Erik Edgren: T-Clips Comedy & Aerobatics

Phil Dacy: Air Show Announcer

What can you bring to the Deke Slayton Airfest?

Here's a list of permitted items:

Strollers

Diaper bags

Supplies for infants and young kids

Wagons

Sunscreen

Cameras, video recorders and camera bags

What can't you bring to the Deke Slayton Airfest?

No balloons

No portable awnings, tents, canopies, large beach umbrellas or umbrellas placed in the ground

No alcoholic beverages

No smoking

No pets

No bicycles

No weapons of any kind (including concealed carry permit holders)

Nothing that resembles a weapon of any kind

No flammable items or fireworks

No skateboards, hoverboards or Segways

No scooters (except for physically challenged persons)

No in-line skates

No outside food or drinks* – Each guest will be allowed to bring in ONE SEALED bottle of water under a liter in size. A fill water station will be available on the event grounds.

No coolers

No loose ice

No glass

No drones

No overnight camping allowed

