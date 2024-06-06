Blue Angels head to Dayton Air Show for 50th anniversary celebration. What to know

Where are the Blue Angels headed next? The birthplace of aviation – Ohio.

On June 22-23, the Blue Angels will headline the 50th anniversary of the 2024 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, an annual event held at the Dayton International Airport that draws thousands from across the United States.

The 2024 show promises a spectacle of aerial feats and a display of aviation technology spanning decades.

The air show is more than just an exhibition, though. Drawing inspiration from the fathers of aviation, the Wright brothers, it serves as a testament to the relentless pursuit of progress.

The last time the Blue Angels participated in the show was 2022.

Here's what to know before heading out to the Dayton Air Show.

When is the Dayton Air Show?

The 2024 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show will occur June 22-23.

The show's gates will open at 9 a.m., and performers will take to the skies around 11:15 a.m. The gates will close at 6 p.m. each day.

How much are Dayton Air Show tickets?

Here's a look at Dayton Air Show tickets:

General admission: General admission tickets are $35 per person. Kids ages 5 and under are free. Families can purchase a four-pack for $99.

Blue Sky Chalet: Sold out

Pavilion: Pavilion passes give guests access to pavilion seating. Tickets start at $52.

Photo tour/early access: Photo tour and early access tickets are $75 and give you exclusive access to the show's displays before the gates open, as well as photo tours.

P-51 Club: Sold out

Flight Line Hangar: Flight Line Hangar tickets include admission to the show, an open-air tent with six umbrella tables for shade, open-air theater-style seating on the show line, free parking pass and free air-conditioned shuttle service.

You can purchase Dayton Air Show tickets here.

How much is parking at the Dayton Air Show?

General admission ticket holders will park in the general admission parking, which requires a bit of a hike. Plan to arrive early to snag a closer parking spot and wear comfortable shoes.

Chalet, Flight Line Hangar and Pavilion ticket holders will park in the P-Lot. This parking area has a free shuttle service that will take you directly to the seating area.

There is also a separate handicap parking lot for all ticket holders with a handicap plate or hand tag.

Dayton Air Show performers

The Blue Angels

USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team

Heritage Flight: F-16 and P-51D

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue demo

T-34 Association

Tora! Tora! Tora!

Rob Holland Ultimate Airshows

Titan Aerobatic Team

USAF C-17 Globemaster

U.S. Army Golden Knights

P-51D Swamp Fox

Greg Koontz

Maverick and Iceman

Ground displays at the Dayton Air Show

B-52 Stratofortress — Minot Air Force Base

MQ-9 Reaper — Holloman Air Force Base

Airbus A400M “Atlas” — German Air Force

F-15 Strike Eagle — Mountain Home Air Force Base

F-35A Lightning II — Luke Air Force Base

A-10C Thunderbolt II — Moody Air Force Base

C-5 Galaxy — Travis Air Force Base

C-17 Globemaster III — Wright Patt Air Force Base

T-38 Talon — Whiteman Air Force Base

T-38 Talon — Vance Air Force Base

T-6 Texan — Vance Air Force Base

KC-135 Stratotanker — Pennsylvania Air National Guard

KC-135 Stratotanker — Atlus Air Force Base

KC-10A — Travis Air Force Base

T-1 Jayhawk — Columbus MS Air Force Base

F-16 Fighting Falcon — Ohio Air National Guard

F-16 Fighting Falcon — New Jersey Air National Guard

CH-47 Chinook — 158th Aviation Regiment

CH-47F Chinook — Ohio Army National Guard

UH-60M Black Hawk — Ohio Army National Guard

LU-72A Lakota — Ohio Army National Guard

PC-12 + Exhibit — NASA Glenn Research Center

