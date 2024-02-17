'Blows Uggs out of the water': Amazon's bestselling slippers are on sale starting at $18 — that's 50% off

The weather outside is, well, still frightful — but the savings are oh-so delightful! Especially on items that'll help make the rest of winter less of a bummer and more of a blast. Exhibit A: Litfun Memory Foam Slippers, über cozy Ugg lookalikes that you can snag now for a fraction of the bigger brand's cost. And we mean a fraction — with the on-page coupon they're now 50% off in certain shades, and shoppers rave that they feel so great on their feet, they "literally don’t want to take them off."

Why is it a good deal?

To make the obvious comparison, a pair of the similarly-styled Ugg Women's Coquette Slippers are around $120 on Amazon — meanwhile, the Litfun version of the cozy look is a mere $18 with the on-page coupon. That means you could buy at least six pairs of the Litfun picks for the price of one pair of the Uggs. Talk about a monster deal! We've never seen these steller slippers dip lower than $18, so if you're looking to make the most of your rest-of-winter comfort coziness, now's the time to pounce on this unbelievable deal.

Why do I need these?

We'll reiterate: These slippers are more than 80% cheaper than the popular Ugg style, and yet many reviewers say that they're just as, if not more, comfortable: "Like Uggs except better!" said one five-star reviewer. "The memory foam cushion is way more comfortable."

And oh, that memory foam! The footbed is covered with the stuff, helping each slipper mold and fit perfectly to your foot shape, letting you feel like you're walking on air. But that doesn't mean these babies aren't tough — their ultra-light rubber sole is hard and sturdy, with a non-slip texture making these kicks ideal for wearing both indoors and outdoors (should you want to stay comfy and cozy on your walk to the mailbox and beyond). The inner faux fur lining ensures that your tootsies will stay totally snug, even when the temps continue to dip.

Kick back with the kicks that keep on giving. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Over 5,700 Amazon reviewers have given the Litfun Memory Foam Slippers a snuggle-tastic five stars, with dozens positively comparing them to their more expensive Ugg counterparts. "I find these to be more comfortable than the Ugg slippers," confessed one major fan. "I have them in both chestnut and dark brown and they’re so cute and comfortable. I’ve had the same pair for over three years now and they still look great. I wear these all the time!!!"

Others have found they even prefer these slippers, too: "I used to have a pair of Ugg slippers that I loved but had finally worn them out. While not wanting to buy a new pair right before Christmas I got these and love them even more! The sole is a soft memory foam that blows the Uggs out of the water!! Way more comfortable! And the price is too good to beat," shared an Amazon shopper.

This reviewer thought they were a bit on the wide side. "They do seem to run true to size, however I feel like they are a little wide. I consider myself to have a wide foot though I rarely have to purchase wide shoes. With socks they are good but without socks they feel really loose! They still get 5 stars in my book!"

Another reviewer claims that, not only will these slippers replace your Uggs, they'll probably replace most of your other shoes, too. "These are great to wear as everyday shoes tbh! I wore them in the snow, grass and water, and they withstood all of it! I don’t want to take them through the mud (for obvious reasons) but I love them so much, 10/10 would recommend!"

"Literally the moment my foot glided into these I was met with comfort and didn't want to take them off," gushed a final devotee, who loves these slippers so much they vow to give these as gifts. "Keeps feet extremely toasty and warm and so comfortable wearing and walking in them... I will be definitely getting another pair in the black and a pair for my mom and sister-in-law!"

If you want something warm and cozy to pad around the house with your slippers, this oversized fuzzy hoodie is now on sale.

"Super soft and comfortable," wrote this fan. "I usually toss it in the washer and hang it to dry and it fluffs back up. My only issue is that I forget to tie the hoodie strings together when I toss it in the wash. Otherwise, they fall out. It takes some time and patience threading them back through the hood but it's not impossible." (In case this happens to you, here's a drawstring threader.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

