New on Bloomington's food scene: Breksters, Betty's Hot Dogs, Lost Farm on Fridays

There's a new option for breakfast at the Saturday Bloomington Community Farmers' Market: the Breksters food booth. Todd Mullins is serving up breakfast fare, from homemade biscuits and gravy to breakfast sandwiches cooked while you watch.

While Mullins has spent most of his career working for Baker & Daniels in Indianapolis, he's also bartended, including in Bloomington. That was the beginning of working at various locations in Bloomington as part of the local food scene, developing the skills he's now showcasing with his Saturday Breksters.

Mullins said he gets up at 3:30 a.m. Saturday to make the sausage gravy so it's fresh. He also crafts all the syrups for the iced coffee he sells, something he learned while bartending.

"Our iced coffee is as smooth as they come, with no bitterness or acidic aftertaste," Mullins wrote in an email. "All of our syrup flavors are intentionally made to complement the coffee's smoothness." He said he uses Equal Exchange Coffee Co.'s espresso blend.

All the meat used at Breksters comes from Odon Locker butcher shop in Odon. Mullins said he's really impressed with the quality of their meat and will incorporate more of it into new items, including the marinated turkey breasts. He plans to use the tomatoes, peppers, corn, peas, beans and other garden produce he's currently growing. Mullins also will use the meat and produce for catering breakfast, lunch or dinner. For more, check out the website www.breksters.com.

More options at Food Truck Friday

Betty's Hot Dogs offers Nathan's all-beef hot dogs as well as vegan hot dogs. The food cart is part of Food Truck Friday in Bloomington and sells hot dogs, cookies and drinks along the B-Line Trail on Saturdays.

As the temperatures soar, Food Truck Friday is also heating up, adding more options for people visiting Switchyard Park between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays through October. Two new options include the Lost Farm booth and Betty's Hot Dogs food cart.

Lost Farm Meal Service has a booth open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. at Food Truck Friday, serving Hoosier hoagies, both full and half sandwiches; seasonal salads; chicken salad with a Peruvian-inspired green sauce; Italian meatballs smothered in a housemade vodka sauce; and desserts. Lost Farm also has a Tuesday meal delivery service. Find out more at www.lostfarmbloomington.com.

A beet salad with two types of locally grown beets, left, and chicken salad with a Peruvian-inspired green sauce are two of the items sold at the Lost Farm food booth at Bloomington Food Truck Friday in Switchyard Park.

Betty's Hot Dogs is operated by Kate Rosenbarger who named her food cart for her grandmother. She sells Nathan's all-beef hot dogs as well as vegan hot dogs. Toppings offered are ketchup, mustard, a housemade siracha mayo and relish. Rosenbarger hasn't decided if she's going to add chopped onions to the offerings. Chips, cookies and drinks are also available. Besides Food Truck Fridays, Betty's Hot Dogs is selling fare Saturday mornings on the B-Line Trail at West Sixth Street. For more, check out @Bettysbtown on Instagram.

Hoosier Seoulmate taking a 'baby break'

Social media posts from the owners of Hoosier Seoulmate shared some happy news: a new grand baby. The restaurant at 1614 W. Third St. announced it will be taking a break and be closed June 18 through July 17. The Korean restaurant reopens July 18.

Vote for your favorite french fries

Everyone has an opinion on where to find the best french fries in Bloomington. Help determine our city's favorite by voting in an online poll at HeraldTimesOnline.com now. Vote for the restaurant, food truck or other business that makes your favorite fries until 11:59 p.m. June 21 and the results will be published afterward.

Oh, and Best of B-Town voting is also open on our website. Choose the best of the best in numerous categories now through the end of the month at https://yourchoiceawards.com/bloomington/.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: New food in Bloomington: Breksters, Lost Farm, Betty's Hot Dogs