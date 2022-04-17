Protect your pad: Blink outdoor security cams are on sale for up to 40 percent off — today only
Protecting your pad has gotten a lot easier in the last few years. A home security system with cameras on every corner of your property can be set up in a snap — and at a steal! Whether you're concerned about protecting your home from intruders or simply want to keep an eye on the dog, you can take care of business without a lot of effort or cash.
Here's one deal you can't miss out on: The top-rated Blink Outdoor Smart Home HD Security Cameras start at just $75.
And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Here's the lowdown:
Blink Outdoor Cam
On sale for $75 (was $100), the Blink Outdoor Cam single-camera kit detects motion and begins recording as soon as it senses activity. Blink app-operated, it allows you to watch what's happening right on your phone. Equipped with night vision, the Blink Outdoor Cam — powered with two long-lasting AA Lithium batteries (included) — is sharp even in the dark.
"The clarity of the video and audio are excellent, and the cameras capture everything," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "Detection is almost instantaneous.... I am so impressed by the cameras that I ordered two more to augment the cameras I have already installed. Setup and installation was a breeze...Video capture in daylight is high-definition, and the night vision is extremely clear..."
The Blink Outdoor Cam saves video and audio via microSD card, so you don’t have to worry about losing it. And the two-walk talk function — with a built-in microphone — lets you confront intruders or unwanted guests from afar.
The Blink Outdoor Cam is weather-resistant, so feel free to use the cam anywhere you need it.
Blink Indoor Cam
Blink also makes indoor cameras. Unlike the cameras you can easily spend hundreds of dollars on, this Blink Indoor Mini is just $35. It features Full HD live streaming and two-way audio, so you can talk to house guests via the Blink app. It detects motion too, recording whenever it senses activity around your home.
“This is a great little camera monitor,” noted a delighted five-star reviewer. “It’s easy to set up, easily managed with your smartphone, with a clear image and motion detection...I bought this to use in my master bedroom by my desk where I keep sensitive information.”
Both of these Blink smart home cameras work with Alexa and come with a 30-day free trial for Blink cloud storage. If you want to, you can sync them with Echo and Fire TV devices to view the live-feed on your big-screen TV.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
