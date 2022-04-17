Protect your pad: Blink outdoor security cams are on sale for up to 40 percent off — today only

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Score up to 40 percent off Blink's outdoor smart-home cameras. (Photo: Amazon)

Protecting your pad has gotten a lot easier in the last few years. A home security system with cameras on every corner of your property can be set up in a snap — and at a steal! Whether you're concerned about protecting your home from intruders or simply want to keep an eye on the dog, you can take care of business without a lot of effort or cash.

Here's one deal you can't miss out on: The top-rated Blink Outdoor Smart Home HD Security Cameras start at just $75.

Here's the lowdown:

A few raindrops can't keep your Blink security camera from doing its job. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $75 (was $100), the Blink Outdoor Cam single-camera kit detects motion and begins recording as soon as it senses activity. Blink app-operated, it allows you to watch what's happening right on your phone. Equipped with night vision, the Blink Outdoor Cam — powered with two long-lasting AA Lithium batteries (included) — is sharp even in the dark.

"The clarity of the video and audio are excellent, and the cameras capture everything," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "Detection is almost instantaneous.... I am so impressed by the cameras that I ordered two more to augment the cameras I have already installed. Setup and installation was a breeze...Video capture in daylight is high-definition, and the night vision is extremely clear..."

The Blink Outdoor Cam saves video and audio via microSD card, so you don’t have to worry about losing it. And the two-walk talk function — with a built-in microphone — lets you confront intruders or unwanted guests from afar.

The Blink Outdoor Cam is weather-resistant, so feel free to use the cam anywhere you need it.

$75 $100 at Amazon

Story continues

Compact, sharp and for indoor use. (Photo: Amazon)

Blink also makes indoor cameras. Unlike the cameras you can easily spend hundreds of dollars on, this Blink Indoor Mini is just $35. It features Full HD live streaming and two-way audio, so you can talk to house guests via the Blink app. It detects motion too, recording whenever it senses activity around your home.

“This is a great little camera monitor,” noted a delighted five-star reviewer. “It’s easy to set up, easily managed with your smartphone, with a clear image and motion detection...I bought this to use in my master bedroom by my desk where I keep sensitive information.”

$35 at Amazon

Both of these Blink smart home cameras work with Alexa and come with a 30-day free trial for Blink cloud storage. If you want to, you can sync them with Echo and Fire TV devices to view the live-feed on your big-screen TV.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

