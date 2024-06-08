Blick promo codes and coupons for June 2024

Use our exclusive Blick coupon codes to save on art supplies, crafting tools, and more.

Calling all artists—it’s time for a supply restock. Whether you need acrylic paints, canvas rolls, watercolor brushes, colored pencils, or mixed media paper, Blick has every base covered. Diehard creators know that Blick art materials don’t come cheap, luckily today you can still score top-quality art supplies without shelling out extra bills thanks to our exclusive Blick coupon codes. Whether you’re a painter, photographer, or printmaker you can stock your art supply cabinet with savings thanks to Blick promo codes that can save you up to 60% on select items.

Are Blick coupon codes actually worth it?

Whether you’re a professional artist, an art teacher, a hobbyist painter, or just a generally artsy person, Blick coupon codes are absolutely worth it. The special discount codes let you save big (often as much as 60%) on top-quality Blick art materials.

Our exclusive Blick coupons can save you a flat rate on purchases over a certain dollar amount, grant you free shipping with select orders, and unlock huge savings on specific supplies, like brush sets, sketchbooks, fountain pens, acrylic paints, and more.

What is Blick?

Blick is a family-owned art supply company. As a go-to place for artists, art teachers, DIYers, and more, Blick sells everything from watercolor paper and paints to pastels and pottery tools. At Blick you can find the supplies you need to complete virtually any fine art project, including painting, drawing, illustrating, sculpting, printmaking, crafting, and more. The retailer even offers a ​​selection of needlework and knitting supplies, making it one of our favorite places to buy knitting and sewing supplies online.

On top of specialty art supplies, Blick sells art sets and kids’ art supplies, including construction paper, activity kits, and washable paint sets. Art teachers will also be happy to find various classroom packs available for purchase, like bulk sets of paint, paper, and canvas.

What can you buy from Blick?

Blick offers a huge selection of fine art supplies. You can shop for oil, acrylic, and watercolor paint, stock up on canvas pads, mixed media paper, and wood panels, or browse the retailer’s massive selection of colored pencils, oil pastels, and graphite pencils. Blick sells a wide variety of papers and boards for painting, drawing, and illustrating including sketchbooks, watercolor blocks, cardstock, Bristol boards, charcoal paper, mixed media pads, and much more. Pottery enthusiasts can even shop ceramic glazes, modeling tools, pottery wheels, clay, and carving tools.

Whether you’re an art teacher or an art student, you can also score plenty of classroom art supplies with our Blick coupons. Grade school teachers can stock up on classroom packs of washable paint and construction paper and fine arts students can find high-quality supplies in their preferred medium.

