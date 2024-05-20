May 19—NEW LONDON — Hundreds of motorbikes gathered downtown Sunday for the Blessing of the Bikes organized by the New London Motorcycle Club at the Waterfront Park.

The annual event featured a bike show, vendors and food trucks. As visitors exited they were blessed by Pastor Charles Tyree, of Norwich Alliance Church, and Pastor Joe Parise, of Groton Heights Baptist Church.

Organizers said there were around 700 bikes that participated in the event. Proceeds from the event support various area charities including Malta Inc., Camp Harkness, Honor Flight Connecticut, Covenant Shelter of New London and others.