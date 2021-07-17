The BlendJet portable blender is at its lowest price ever — today only, grab one for just $25

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The question is, which color will you choose? (Photo: Macy's)

Can’t get enough of smoothies? Whether you whip one up for your daily breakfast, after a workout, as a treat or all of the above, we’ve got important news: You can now make your favorite smoothies on the go, and you don’t have to splurge to do so.

The BlendJet Wireless Rechargeable Portable 12-oz Blender is designed to make quick work of smoothies, shakes and everything in-between, wherever you are. It's totally cordless and runs for 10-12 blends after a full USB charge, so you don't have to plug it in for it to work. You can even drink right out of the container!

The BlendJet Wireless Blender normally retails for $40 but is on sale for just $20 at Macy's right now.

Shop it: BlendJet Wireless Rechargeable Portable 12-oz Blender, $25 (was $40), macys.com

Take your blender anywhere. (Photo: Macy's)

It features six-point stainless steel blades, runs at 22,000 RPM and even has a built-in strainer to filter out the pulp.

Toss this blender in a picnic basket for mixing smoothies in the park, in a beach bag for seaside strawberry daiquiris or in your gym bag for making protein shakes in no time. You can also use it in the kitchen when you don't want to break out a bulky full-size blender for small tasks, like whisking eggs or making dressing.

One happy customer raves about how well this blender works on the go: "The motor is powerful and quiet. Everyone in the family wants one now!

Another reviewer swears by it for smoothies. "It is the right size in making your smoothies to carry with you while on your way to work. It is easy to charge and the price was phenomenal," they said. A fellow fan said they've used it "daily," adding, "I've only had to fully charge it a couple of times. The charge lasts through many uses and it blends perfectly! I've made smoothies and protein shakes and this does the job."

The BlendJet Wireless Blender is available in five colors: ocean, blush, mint, purple and white. And, at prices this low, the question is...which color will you choose?

