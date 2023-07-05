'Falls great on your body': This pretty top skims curves perfectly — grab it on sale for $18

Flattering tops that work year-round with just a few layers and accessories are always the best bang for your buck. Now that summer's here, you'll want a pretty base for layering, and when summer's in full swing, you'll be relieved to have this staple on hot days. A tank that's both cute and comfortable is a very welcome wardrobe addition indeed. Right now, the top-selling Blencot Lace Trim V-Neck Blouse is on sale for as low as $18 at Amazon.

BLENCOT Blencot Lace Trim Tank $18 $29 Save $11 With a satin-like sheen and romantic lace detailing, this is a pretty and very versatile wardrobe piece. Pair with a cardigan, jean jacket, or blazer or wear it freely. $18 at Amazon

The Blencot V-Neck is quite possibly the most perfect item of clothing we’ve seen in a while — and when something this good comes along, Amazon shoppers take notice. Over 9,800 enthusiastic reviewers are calling it the perfect versatile top that happens to be loose-fitting enough to camouflage trouble spots.

"Must have in every color! I'm obsessed," one fan raved. "Absolutely the best piece of clothing from Amazon. It's amazing quality, light and not at all see-through. I'm gonna get more colors [because] this top is perfect!"

This adorable tank will be your new summer staple. (Photo: Amazon)

"I love that this shirt is lined in the front. ... So awesome to not be able to see through a light-colored shirt!" echoed a five-star reviewer. "The shirt is a nice soft white and the lace trim is a good amount. ... Feels flirty and youthful but not childish. Will definitely get a lot of wear out of this one!"

You read that right. Even if you get a light color, this tank is not see-through.

"I got the white. I know. I know. How could I possibly think it wouldn’t be sheer? Well guess what — it’s not! I was so pleased with the double lining, the comfort of the shirt, the quality and the fit. I wore it to a work happy hour last night and received a few compliments. Buying more colors as we speak," one reviewer said.

Mostly, shoppers just adore the fit.

“It's light and airy, and falls great on your body so it's really flattering," a pleased customer wrote. "I have a very large bust so trying to find shirts that are loose but also don't make me look pregnant or like I'm wearing a bag are really hard to find. I'll be buying this in several colors!"

A forgiving top that’s high-end chic with a low-end price tag is a no-brainer, but the hard part will be deciding on a color. The Blencot V-Neck is currently in stock in 24 colors, including electric blue, lavender and turquoise. It also comes in sophisticated neutrals like soft pink, pale gray and a nude-like peach. Must-have black and white are marked down, too. So whether you like a toned-down or punched-up wardrobe, there’s a perfect hue (or perhaps two!) for you.

BLENCOT Blencot Lace Trim Tank $21 $29 Save $8 The Blencot tank comes in sizes XS to 5XL, and many customers report it’s true to size. It's a totally different look depending on the color, so mix it up! $21 at Amazon

