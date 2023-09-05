Blanket and Prince Jackson Honored Their Late Dad Michael's 65th Birthday in Vegas



Bigi Jackson, formerly Blanket, made a rare public appearance last week.

He and brother Prince attended the Cirque du Soleil show Michael Jackson ONE.

The Las Vegas show was celebrating the late pop star's 65th birthday.

Michael Jackson has often been described as the King of Pop. It's a fair moniker because, much like actual royalty, he was inarguably historic, marred by controversy, and you can't talk about him on the internet without being flooded with opinions from some really intense people.

More than a decade after the Thriller performer's passing, efforts are still being made to keep the influential artist's legacy alive. The latest endeavor is Michael Jackson ONE, a Cirque du Soleil show on stage at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The show has attracted droves of MJ devotees since it premiered in June 2013. And this past week, timed with the 65th birthday of Michael Jackson himself, two of his children made a rare public appearance to pay tribute.

People reports that on Aug. 29, "Bigi (formerly known as Blanket), 21, was joined by his brother Prince, 26, as the two made a rare appearance in Las Vegas to honor their late father." The two were reportedly greeted by fans when they arrived at the casino, noting that one attendee "gave the sons a picture of Michael with an angel on it as they shared their favorite memories of the global superstar."

The two siblings were there to participate in a Q&A in tandem with the show, intended as part of the "Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration" for the late Jackson. The presence of Bigi, in particular, is of note as he rarely makes public appearances these days.

When, for example, Michael Jackson's 60th birthday was commemorated at Mandalay Bay, Prince instead attended with sister Paris Jackson, who has a much more public persona as a model and performer, including a memorable turn in this year's Swarm.

