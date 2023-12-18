A “Bland” Guest Room Transforms into a Colorful, Cozy Home Library



However, the homeowner and DIYer thought her family would get more use out of it as a reading room.



In the "after," the opposite is true. It's a colorful space (painted Benjamin Moore's Elderberry Wine) that houses the entire family's book collection.



The homeowner hired professionals to install floor-to-ceiling bookshelves on one side of the room. She painted the walls and upgraded the ceiling herself.



There are also lots of furniture upcycles in the space, like a wingback chair with added fringe, plain white desk chairs with fresh upholstery, and lampshades zhuzhed up with new fabric.

For those proud library card-wielding members who always seem to have their nose in a book, a home library or reading room is something that’s bucket list-worthy. Imagine a dedicated space filled with your favorite books where you can get lost in the pages, surrounded by plush furniture and tons of bold, inspiring decor to match.

That’s exactly what DIYer Mehnaz Khan (@yourcolorfulhome) achieved. Her project was part of the Fall 2023 One Room Challenge, and she transformed her family home’s “drab” guest room into a reader’s paradise.