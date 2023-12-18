A “Bland” Guest Room Transforms into a Colorful, Cozy Home Library
Emma Kershaw
·1 min read
For those proud library card-wielding members who always seem to have their nose in a book, a home library or reading room is something that’s bucket list-worthy. Imagine a dedicated space filled with your favorite books where you can get lost in the pages, surrounded by plush furniture and tons of bold, inspiring decor to match.
That’s exactly what DIYer Mehnaz Khan (@yourcolorfulhome) achieved. Her project was part of the Fall 2023 One Room Challenge, and she transformed her family home’s “drab” guest room into a reader’s paradise.
