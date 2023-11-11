Blake Lively Takes a Walk in Vintage-Inspired Bright Yellow High-Top Converse With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively took an autumn walk in New York on Friday with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Lively laced up a classic pair of high-top Converse Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas sneakers in “Dunescape/Egret/Black.” The style was composed of durable bright yellow canvas uppers and included rubber white capped toes, shiny silver eyelets, white lace-up closures and thick non-slip rubber soles in white with black striping.

Additionally, the high tops included All Star branding embossed on the sides in coordinating black. The sneakers gave Lively’s ensemble a casual and cozy all-American touch.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are seen on Nov. 10, 2023 in New York. GC Images

In general, Converse sneakers are associated with skater culture. As the brand has progressed, however, its footwear has become more accessible to all consumers, given that its line of shoes has expanded. From slip-on to leather and suede styles, Converse has taken its shoe game to the next level, offering audiences a wide range of diverse styles in many sizes for affordable prices.

A closer look at Blake Lively’s shoes. GC Images

Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas sneakers. Converse

The “Gossip Girl” star was outfitted in a green and yellow striped sweater layered overtop a thick olive green jacket featuring ample pockets and coordinating gold hardware. On the bottom, Lively sported a pair of light-wash denim. Rounding out her look, the thespian toted a yellow, white and brown monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag made out of leather featuring shiny gold hardware.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are seen on Nov. 10, 2023 in New York. GC Images

Lively has been a longtime fixture in the fashion scene, and enjoys close friendships with designers like Christian Louboutin. The “A Simple Favor” actress previously served as the face of L’Oreal and Gucci’s Gucci Premiere perfume, as well as Chanel’s Mademoiselle handbag line, in the early 2010’s. She’s also a front row regular at Fashion Month, appearing at shows for brands like Michael Kors, Gucci and Dior, among others.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

