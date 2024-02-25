Blake Lively Once Rocked This $7 Nail Polish With Over 23K 5-Star Reviews That’s Said to Be ‘Opaque & Full Coverage'



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s one part of our nail care routine we absolutely love: finding a new nail polish for the season ahead. We’re still a few weeks out from spring, but we’re already thinking about the polish we’d love to rock in the months ahead. If you’re looking for some inspiration on that front as well, we have some good news for you. We discovered the nail polish worn by Blake Lively at the 2018 VMAs, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is only $7.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

Your nails will look better than ever with the essie Nail Polish in Blanc. Back in 2018, nail artist Elle Gerstein took to Instagram and showed off how she styled Lively’s nails for the 2018 VMAs. The essie Nail Polish in Blanc was used as part of her unique design, thanks to the sleuths at The Zoe Report who tracked down the polish color. This hue features a snowy white polish and glossy finish ideal for any given season. It’s simple to apply, dries quickly, and lasts — who wouldn’t love that?

Image Courtesy of essie via Amazon.

essie Nail Polish in Blanc

$7.25 $10.00 28% off

Buy Now

We’re really into this nail polish color, and we’re not the only ones. Read on to see why the essie Nail Polish in Blanc is an Amazon’s Choice selection: “Opaque, full coverage white polish. I have been loving white polish lately & ‘blanc’ pulls this look off very effectively. I have had white polish before that looked like white out but this is sophisticated and stylish. Fun, summery shade,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This color is the whitest white of ALL nail polishes. No color from any brand comes close. This is why this color has been used for french manicures in nail salons for decades. Also fabulous on [its] own as been the recent trend. Looks great on short and long nails. Even on the toes,” another shopper said. “Essie Blanc is as white and thick as house paint! That’s what I wanted. I did not want sheer. I put on two coats, tho I probably could have done just one thick coat and that would have been enough. A little shiny but my top coat helped more with shine,” a third shopper raved. Add a new color to your nail polish collection — buy the essie Nail Polish in Blanc today!

Before you go, check out this slideshow below:

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.