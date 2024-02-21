Blake Lively Finally Gave Us the Deets on Her Super Bowl 'Shants' and Her Subtle Homage to Ryan Reynolds

James Devaney

A full week and a half after attending the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift, Blake Lively has finally given the people her full recap of the event. Because posting day-of is for people without kids.

On February 20, Lively dropped a Super Bowl photo dump to her IG grid, complete with head-to-toe shots of the look and a lengthy caption. Apparently Lively doesn't own any Chiefs merch, but she did dress in all red Adidas to show her support for her bestie's boyfriend's team. The actor layered her slouchy tracksuit jacket over a white sports bra top, with matching stiletto pants. As in, the pants are attached to the stilettos, making them combination-stiletto-pants. Or “shants,” if you like.

Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively loves her some chunky jewelry, and for the super bowl, she wore layers of gold necklaces, a pair of thick bangles, and a chain bracelet with two “best friends” charms—one for Deadpool and one for Wolverine in honor of her husband Ryan Reynolds—dangling from it. This is what athletic wear looks like when you're a fashion girlie and also a very good wifey.

“Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes. I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07,” Lively wrote in the caption. “I borrowed more jewelry than the skelton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like.”

Blake Lively did not mention watching Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs actually win the Super Bowl in her caption. Perhaps because everyone already saw her emotional reactions to the game on the Jumbotron.

Originally Appeared on Glamour