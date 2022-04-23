Need some sleep? Blackout curtains start at just $12 for two panels at Amazon — today only

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These curtains add an elegant touch to any room. (Photo: Amazon)

Not sleeping as well as you’d like? Getting an irritating glare every time you watch TV? It might be time for some blackout curtains.

Happily, Amazon has a ton of gorgeous blackout curtains on mega sale, but only for today — prices start at just $12 for two panels! We'll wait while you pick your jaw up off the floor.

So very pretty in pink. (Photo: Amazon)

The Deconovo Blackout Curtains are available in a slew of lengths, so they’ll fit perfectly over any type of window. They’re great for apartment dwellers who want to avoid neighbors’ prying eyes or to hang in your bedroom to give you an excuse to sleep in just a little longer. The poly curtains have a foil printed wave striped pattern for a subtle shimmer. Choose from 17 gorgeous shades, ranging from coral pink to black.

Amazon shoppers love these window coverings — they have thousands upon thousands of flawless ratings!

“Perfect! I absolutely love these curtains,” one shopper raved. “I've had blackout curtains in the past and they were really heavy. These curtains are medium weight but still blackout the room. The material is soft and silky and they hang so nicely. I also hung them from the package. Wrinkle-free! I love the metallic design. I am so pleased with this purchase.”

How gorgeous are these purple curtains? (Photo: Amazon)

“These curtains are beautiful!!!” another chimed in. “They look so much better than advertised. This is my second set of curtains by this company. If you're looking for unique and elegant curtains Deconovo has what you need!!!”

A third added: “You know that rare moment when you open something you ordered and it's more? More everything? That was these curtains. Very pleasing to the eye and thicker than I imagined. The first night sleeping with my new setup, I awoke thinking that I only slept a few hours. That is how good the blackout is on these.”

