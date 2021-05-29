Need some sleep? Amazon just slashed prices on gorgeous blackout curtains up to 60 percent off, today only

Refinery29

With design-roots dating back to the 17th century, loveseats originated as additional seating for fitting women wearing the customary large hoop-skirt fashion of the time — and eventually transitioned into appropriately intimate locales for smitten courters (gaining the two-seater sofa its sweet namesake). With all fashion and romance origins set aside, the compact couches are major modern-day solutions for small-space furnishing — especially where style, budget, and sizing strikes.As far as weighty investment pieces go, couches take the home-furnishing cake — settees serve as important stylistic anchors inside living spaces, provide physical support for lounging endeavors, and also tend to attract high price tags. Since our tiny studio apartments (and wallets) will not be accommodating that luxe Restoration Hardware sectional, we waded through a sea of the smaller and more budget-friendly options. Ahead we've rounded up the top-reviewed most comfortable loveseats out there, according to the small-space and budget-savvy dwellers who bought them. From statement-making to minimalist-chic, comfy-cozy, oversized, and easy-to-assemble, any one of the two-seater options ahead is approved and ready for tiny apartment investment — and/or holding romantic court in hoop-skirt affairs.Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Newberry Sleeper Sofa LoveseatAdd a pop of color and an extra sleeping situation to any small space with this mustard loveseat and sleeper sofa combo.The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars on OverstockReviewers Say: "I bought this for my office as an extra sleeping option for guests. It is the perfect size for a small space and is easy to maneuver for cleaning/rearranging purposes. It is a bit stiff, however, so I probably wouldn't plan on any long-term sleeping on it." — Rosalie, Overstock ReviewerShop OverstockArtdeco Home Newberry Sleeper Sofa Loveseat, $, available at OverstockWorld Market Leanna Tufted LoveseatFor a sturdy statement piece checkout this champagne-colored velvet number. It features straight lines, gold-tipped tapered legs, and soft velvet-like fabric that is heavy-duty enough to clean-up messes with just a little soap and water. The Hype: 4.8 out of 5 stars on World MarketReviewers Say: "This loveseat fits perfectly in my bedroom nook. It's really deep and comfortable for a couch of this size, which is amazing, especially for the price. It's sturdy and soft, and it overall feels much more expensive than it is. I actually find myself lounging on it daily." — World Market ReviewerShop World MarketCost Plus World Market Camel Leanna Tufted Loveseat, $, available at Cost Plus World MarketCorrigan Studio Linney Velvet LoveseatAdd a luxe touch to your limited living space with this sleek velvet loveseat in a rich grey shade. The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars on WayfairReviewers Say: "Very nice loveseat, especially considering the price! It was easy to assemble with 2 people, although I was able to do most of it by myself. Fits perfectly in the small space I was trying to fill, the material is nice and it seems sturdy. I added a couple of throw pillows to it and it looks great!" — Nancy, Wayfair ReviewerShop Corrigan StudioCorrigan Studio Linney 55'' Wide Velvet Square Arm Loveseat, $, available at WayfairHashtag Home Coffield Square Arm LoveseatA blend of form and function, this clean-lined two-seater boasts classic crisp cushions and is built on a solid eucalyptus frame that can comfortably fit you and your boo inside a tight living space.The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars on WayfairReviewers Say: "Absolutely love this loveseat! I ordered it for my tiny studio apartment, and it fits really well. Quality is great, cushions are firm but comfortable. Easily fits two adults.." — Victoria, Wayfair ReviewerShop Hashtag HomeHashtag Home Coffield Square Arm Loveseat, $, available at WayfairBurrow Range One-Armed Loveseat Configuration With TableForget your standard loveseat setup, invest in something more surprising and multifaceted instead. Burrow's newest Range line offers modular designs that give small-space seating a whole new name — its one-armed loveseat is compact-yet-elevated, can be reconfigured to fit inside any space (or lack thereof), and comes equipped with an attachable side table to boot.The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars on BurrowReviewers Say: "I couldn't believe how EASY it was to assemble. Zero tools. 20 minutes. Believe it. And it's incredibly comfortable. Exceeds expectations on all marks." — dtc209, Burrow ReviewerShop BurrowBurrow Range 2-Piece One Arm Sofa with Table, $, available at BurrowEverly Quinn Ayva Velvet Curved LoveseatAdd a touch of glamour to your living space with this curved velvet loveseat with sleek gold metal legs. The Hype: 4.9 out of 5 stars on WayfairReviewers Say: "This loveseat is beautiful, unique, well made, comfortable, exactly as advertised, and looks far more expensive than its price point. Perfection." — Rosalie, Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairEverly Quinn Ayva 67" Velvet Curved Loveseat, $, available at WayfairModway Prospect Velvet LoveseatThis sweet and petite barrel-backed loveseat features modern channeled tufting and is upholstered in stain-resistant velvet. It also comes in seven color options so your bound to find the right shade for your personal style needs. The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars on AmazonReviewers Say: "If you’re considering this couch - do it! We bought it for under the big window in our living room and it’s the perfect pop of color. It’s so so soft and comfy!! I am very impressed by the quality too, my friends probably think I spent $500+. I would recommend this product to everyone! Note the dimensions before you buy to make sure it fits in your space. I paired with a white fluffy pillow and another tan pillow, so cute." — Shelby, Amazon ReviewerShop ModwayModway Prospect Tufted Velvet Loveseat, $, available at AmazonCastlery Adams LoveseatAccording to reviewers, this sleek and stylish two-seater is the small apartment addition that doesn't skimp on comfort or quality and is easy to clean and assemble. The Hype: 4.9 our 5 stars on CastleryReviewers Say: "I am OBSESSED with my Adams Loveseat! It is the perfect size for my apartment, and it looks so sleek and elegant but is also so soooo comfortable and cozy. I love the deep seats and comfy cushions. The fabric is super soft and velvety, and is also easy to spot-clean. Love the brass legs, too. So happy I got this sofa!!!" - Molly, Castlery ReviewerShop CastleryCastlery Adams Loveseat, $, available at CastleryBirch Lane Workington Recessed Arm LoveseatThis classic loveseat is fully upholstered, sturdy, comfortable, and built to last. Did we mention there's also no assembly required?! The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars on WayfairReviewers Say: "Love love love this! I researched for about two and a half months reading reviews, going back and forth. The color was exactly the one represented. Exactly what I wanted. It's so comfortable. Nice and firm, well-built. Solid. So happy with my purchase!" — Angie, Wayfair ReviewerShop Birch LaneBirch Lane Workington 67" Recessed Arm Loveseat, $, available at WayfairCandace Mid-Century Modern LoveseatThis classic and petite loveseat features tufted upholstery detailing, tapered armrests, and walnut finish legs.The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars on OverstockReviewers Say: "Nice and casually sophisticated. The cat likes it too. We wanted a smaller-sized loveseat to fit the area. This worked nicely." — Kim, Overstock ReviewerShop OverstockChristopher Knight Home Candace Mid-Century Modern Fabric Loveseat, $, available at OverstockZinus Lauren Loveseat Zinus' compact loveseat is touted as durable yet still cushiony-soft for optimal extended lounge-sessions.The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars on AmazonReviewers Say: "Best small couch I could have ordered. Came 1 day early, box was lightweight, it was unbelievable how easy it was to essemble, took me a whole 20 minutes. Very soft material and comfortable. Ideal for a small space such as a studio." — Veronica, Amazon ReviewerShop ZinusZinus Lauren Loveseat, $, available at AmazonAllModern Natalie LoveseatThis Scandi inspired loveseat is covered in a dusty blue velvet and features a cool curved silhouette — plus, if blue isn't your color of choice, it comes in three additional trendy hues. The Hype: 4.8 our 5 stars on AllModernReviewers Say: "I purchased the Natalie Loveseat to complete the furnishing of a 500 ft. studio I have in Chicago which has a beautiful view of Lake Michigan. Necessarily, everything has to be on a smaller scale and the Natalie Loveseat was the perfect choice for my living area. I have two cats and their tracking on the loveseat has not been a problem thus far. Any dirt or prints wipe up easily with a little dish soap and water. I find the loveseat to be very comfortable for lounging, and could not be happier with my purchase!" - Nancy, AllModern ReviewerShop All ModernAllModern Natalie 60'' Loveseat, $, available at AllModernChamberlin Velvet LoveseatAdd a luxe element to a small space with this cozy velvet loveseat that comes in eight rich shades and features modern metal feet. The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars on Urban OutfittersReviewers Say: "Yes yes yes yes yes yes YESSIR!" — Dylan, Urban Outfitters ReviewerShop Urban OutfittersUrban Outfitters Chamberlin Velvet Love Seat, $, available at Urban OutfittersPawnove Leather LoveseatThis compact sofa features a streamlined look, classic tufted detail, and is covered in an easy-to-clean leather-look material. An added bonus is that it ships basically fully assembled. The Hype: 4.1 out of 5 stars on AmazonReviewers Say: "It’s small and cozy which is exactly what I needed. It arrived assembled; just needed to add the legs which was a breeze. I accidentally spilled some baby shampoo on it and it came right out with a wet towel and there is no evidence the spill ever happened!" - Merimom, Amazon ReviewerPawnova Sleeper Leather Loveseat, $, available at AmazonHashtag Home Niemeyer Tuxedo Arms LoveseatThis peacock-blue and tapered-wooden leg loveseat is streamlined for small-spaces with its sleek curve-armed design.The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars on WayfairReviewers Say: "OMG! this was the easiest loveseat to assemble, you literally take it out of the box, attach the legs and place the cushion in the seat! 1-2-3! no complaints here, sturdy, the material is easy to clean and the color blends well with any decor, buy some accent pillows and then you are all set! Modern and trendy!" — Pattie, Wayfair ReviewerShop Hashtag HomesHashtag Home Niemeyer 51.5" Tuxedo Arms Loveseat, $, available at WayfairWorld Market Graywash Studio Day SofaThis plush-cushioned loveseat does it all with a chic-minimalist frame that easily transforms from small-space sofa to loungey daybed in a cinch. The Hype: 4 out of 5 stars on World MarketReviewers Say: "Love this little couch. Absolutely perfect the easiest setup and perfect size for a tiny apartment!! Very happy with the purchase." — Emily, World Market ReviewerShop World MarketCost Plus World Market Studio Day Sofa, $, available at Cost Plus World MarketJoss & Main Blane SetteeFor a bench-style loveseat with an unexpected silhouette, check out this unique Joss & Main option. The sweet style makes this a charming and versatile piece for any small space, entryway, or office. The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars on Joss & MainReviewers Say: "I am an interior designer and I purchased this settee for my clients' entry hall. It is so beautiful in person and very easy to assemble. It looks very high end and is worth the price. I would purchase this item again." — Richard, Joss & Main ReviewerShop Joss & MainJoss & Main Blane Settee, $, available at Joss & MainNovogratz Layla FutonThis futon is stylishly and smartly structured with side storage compartments and convertible frame capabilities for maximum small-space utility. The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars on AmazonReviewers Say: "I absolutely love my new futon! It's very comfortable, and with the armrests up-fits great within the confines of my small living room! First night I had it I crashed on it! Converts very easily into a comfy sleeper too!" — Silver, Amazon ReviewerShop NovogratzNovogratz Leyla Loveseat, Black, $, available at AmazonRivet Revolve LoveseatSuper-plush cushions are covered in a soft (yet durable) blue-linen fabric and sit atop a stylish frame with subtly tapered legs.The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars on AmazonReviewers Say: "Great piece to have for a small apartment! Set up was simple, the couch is pretty comfortable and sturdy. We got the denim blue; it’s a nice dark blue that goes well with the wooden legs. Very happy with this couch!" — Alecia, Amazon ReviewerShop RivetRivet Revolve Loveseat, $, available at AmazonAndover Mills Bjorn Arm SetteeCreate an elevated estate parlor inside your studio apartment with this tufted-gray settee made from maple wood and covered in cushioned-linen upholstery.The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars on WayfairReviewers Say: "I'm so in love with my beautiful new settee! I've received so many compliments! It's the perfect addition to my room remodel. Very easy to assemble (I did it by myself in less than 20 minutes with only the instructions and tools provided)...A very high-end chair for a fraction of the cost." — Erika, Wayfair ReviewerShop WayfairAndover Mills Bjorn 59" Wide Rolled Arm Settee, $, available at WayfairLifestyle Solutions Lorelei LoveseatGet your dose of comfort without sacrificing a chic silhouette with this hardwood framed loveseat covered in rich blue high-density foam cushions and upholstery.The Hype: 4.1 out of 5 stars on WalmartReviewers Say: "I love it, exactly as pictured! Sturdy and durable! You can easily wipe off any stains or marks without leaving behind residue. Easy to assemble, just make sure you leave some room to screw in the arms!" — Johnay, Walmart ReviewerShop Lifestyle SolutionsLifestyle Solutions Lorelei Loveseat, $, available at WalmartNoble House Modern Velvet LoveseatFrom the seafoam-blue hue to the velvet upholstery and classic settee shape, this loveseat takes the elegant-chic seating cake.The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars on WalmartReviewers Say: "I went back-and-forth for a few days on buying this loveseat because some people had commented that it was not the comfiest (across various websites). I find this couch to be very comfortable. It has definitely become my go to lounging furniture when I'm watching TV. For reference I am 5'5"." — Dre, Walmart ReviewerShop Noble HouseNoble House Modern Velvet Loveseat, Seafoam Blue, $, available at WalmartGeorge Oliver Ghia Square Arm Loveseat With a mid-century modern silhouette, this rubber-wood frame loveseat is covered in a soft grey-blue upholstery for an overall classic but still comfy feel.The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars on WayfairReviewers Say: "This love seat is great! It’s classic and elegant. Fits perfectly in our living room. It is firm but comfortable. Delivery was on time and assembly was easy between two people." — Marta, Wayfair ReviewerShop George OliverGeorge Oliver Ghia 52" Square Arm Loveseat, $, available at WayfairChristopher Knight Bridie Mid-Century LoveseatGive your small-space a splash of retro design with this modern-angled loveseat in a bright orange hue.The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars on TargetReviewers Say: "The cutest little orange love seat ever! The material is really nice and the legs are easy to install. Super comfy also." — TK, Target ReviewerShop Christopher KnightChristopher Knight Home Bridie Mid-Century Loveseat, $, available at TargetModway Mid-Century Modern LoveseatStreamlined lines in a larger frame, this elegant and modern loveseat boasts extra seating while still taking up less overall space.The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars on AmazonReviewers Say: "Great couch for a great price! I had searched for months for a mid century modern couch within my budget and this was the most reasonably priced. We have a small living room so thought a loveseat would fit better. Because of its style, however, it actually can seat 3 people while only taking up the space of a loveseat. It works perfectly for the limited space we have." — Heather, Amazon ReviewerShop ModwayModway Engage Mid-Century Modern Loveseat, $, available at AmazonBaxton Studio Sorrento LoveseatWe love the elegantly structured look of this bench-meets-loveseat style small-space seating solution. The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars on AmazonReviewers Say: "Big enough for 2 people for extra seating. It fit perfectly in the space I was attending to use it for. My husband put it together for me and all the parts were there and received in perfect condition." — Amazon ReviewerShop Baxton StudioBaxton Studio Sorrento Loveseat, $, available at AmazonOpalhouse Juno LoveseatLeave it to Opalhouse to craft the perfect boho-chic anchor piece — this loveseat's rollback and button-tufted structure with white-velvet upholstery radiates understated elegance with just a hint of free-spirited style. The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars on TargetReviewers Say: "This is the perfect place to curl up and read a book or binge on television. I love the soft velvet it calls to me to rub it. Putting the loveseat together was much easier than I was expecting. The legs are beautiful and in perfect condition. There is a soft elegance to it and works great in a living room or bedroom. I have placed in the window area of my bedroom and it really does pull the room together while giving me a place to just sit and relax." — Target ReviewerOpalhouse Juno Tufted Rollback Loveseat, $, available at TargetChangjie Furniture Linen Settee LoveseatThis armless loveseat upholstered in a vibrant linen cover will add a streamlined pop to any small space. The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars on AmazonReviewers Say: "I took a chance with no reviews and bought this armless love seat for a specific place in my living room. I am so glad I took the chance! It's a gorgeous orange color - very vibrant but not over the top. It fits perfectly in the space and looks fantastic. It also feels very sturdy - I'm a large woman and I feel comfortable sitting on it. It's fairly structured - not squishy, but I like a firm couch. Fantastic price, structurally comfortable, and looks fabulous - who could ask for any better! The seller (Changjie Furniture) was fantastic to work with too - one of the two boxes didn't arrive and they promptly sent out another one. They sent updates every step of the way and both pieces ultimately arrived before the shipping window even started. Great job!" — silversong203, Amazon ReviewerShop AmazonChangjie Linen Settee Loveseat, $, available at AmazonThreshold Felton Tufted LoveseatFor loveseat-seekers who tend to wear-and-tear home goods — this two-seater is stylishly button-tufted, yet still sturdy with a high-quality and durable-wood frame.The Hype: 4.3 out of 5 stars on TargetReviewers Say: "The couch is very sturdy, perfect loveseat size, and looks great for the price. It is firm, but not uncomfortable. Would purchase another again." — Dhake, Target ReviewerMercer41 Ardmore LoveseatThis easy to assemble loveseat is the picture of versatility. It features sleek verticle channeling, a subtly curved silhouette, and is covered in smooth jewel-toned velvet. If you're the matching set type, check out the Ardmore Armchair and the Ardmore Sofa. The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars on Joss & MainReviewers Say: "This loveseat is the perfect size for our space. It has modern elements but also looks good in a traditional setting. The velour like fabric is upscale and seems as though it will withstand the test of time. The seat is firm and comfortable. Assembly was fairly easy and took about 30 minutes with 2 people. " — Matthew, Joss & Main ReviewerShop Mercer41Mercer41 Ardmore Loveseat, $, available at WayfairStone & Beam Lauren Oversized LoveseatThis oversized loveseat from one of Amazon's exclusive home brands is crafted with down-filled cushions and a solid hardwood frame for the coziest of small-space lounging. The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars on AmazonReviewers Say: "So far it's wonderful! Fits perfect in my apartment living room leaving enough room for my recliner. The 74" sofa is smaller than a sofa but much more room than a loveseat! We love it. Very comfortable and looks just like the picture!! Very happy with this purchase!!" — Amazon ReviewerShop Stone & BeamStone & Beam Lauren Down-Filled Oversized Loveseat, $, available at AmazonStone & Beam Hillman Mid-Century LoveseatThis Mid-Century inspired loveseat from one of Amazon's exclusive home brands is crafted with down-filled cushions and a solid hardwood frame for the coziest of small-space lounging. The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars on AmazonReviewers Say: "I cannot begin to tell you how shocked I was by how nice this couch was. The cushions are firm but cozy, they’ve held their shape, you can take off the arm pillows for a different vibe. It’s just amazing! I chose the grey which is like a cool tone grey because I was worried I might stain the tan and it still looks awesome with all my stuff in this sunny room! I HIGHLY recommend this. I bought the loveseat which is like a small sofa and the arm chair for my Studio apartment! West Elm Auburn SofaWe did a little digging and found the most reasonably priced small-space sofa at West Elm. This little guy features a modern and compact frame that comes extremely easy to assembleThe Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars on AmazonReviewers Say: "If you're considering this couch - do it! We bought it for under the big window in our living room and it's the perfect pop of color. It's so so soft and comfy!! I am very impressed by the quality too, my friends probably think I spent $500+. I would recommend this product to everyone! Note the dimensions before you buy to make sure it fits in your space. I paired with a white fluffy pillow and another tan pillow, so cute." — Shelby, Amazon ReviewerShop ModwayStone & Beam Hillman Mid-Century Loveseat, $, available at Amazon 