Blacklick Woods debuts canopy walk, elevating experience with panoramic forest views

Dozens of eager outdoor enthusiasts slipped into their rain gear Friday morning to explore the newly opened Canopy Walk at Blacklick Woods Metro Park. Amid a gentle rainfall, pairs and small groups ascended the 72-foot zigzagging staircase, gaining access to the lush, untouched treetop greenery above.

Perched 40 feet above the ground, the new walkway in the Reynoldsburg metro park provides a sweeping 365-degree view of the vast swamp white oak forest, offering visitors a unique perspective of one of the state's oldest and most ecologically diverse woodlands.

Stretching an eighth of a mile, the canopy walk culminates at a tower peaking between 55 and 60 feet, providing a panoramic view. Along the route, visitors can observe various canopy-dwelling birds, such as the blue-headed vireo, Blackburnian warbler and red-bellied woodpecker. Special feeders filled with thistle, sunflower seeds and suet attract these diverse bird species, enhancing the birdwatching experience.

The $2.8 million project, spurred by community feedback from a 2018 levy campaign, represents a significant advancement in the park’s commitment to accessibility and environmental stewardship.

"This project directly responds to our community's input and embodies our commitment to enhancing recreational spaces while maintaining ecological integrity," said Tim Maloney, executive director of Columbus Metro Parks.

Conceived by Metro Parks Deputy Director Larry Peck, the structure is designed to integrate seamlessly with the natural environment. Construction began last summer, following extensive planning to ensure minimal environmental impact. The design includes features like a fully accessible path up to the tower and minimal tree removal, primarily focusing on dead or dying specimens.

"There's not a blueprint for something this unique and of such magnitude," Maloney said, "So we had to work closely with our design professionals and engineers to understand how to create such a structure while also preserving as much of the natural surroundings as possible."

The canopy walk offers more than just a stroll; it's a gateway to immersive nature experiences, featuring a tree house, a floating hammock and interactive educational spots. An elevator ensures year-round accessibility for visitors with physical disabilities.

Blacklick Woods spans over 640 acres, featuring woods, seasonal swamp ponds, prairies, fields, and a golf course. Established in 1948 as the first park in the Metro Parks system, it is recognized as a National Natural Landmark and boasts one of the best remaining beech-maple forests in central Ohio. The treetop canopy and observation deck were funded by $4.5 million from the Metro Parks board of commissioners' 2021 budget.

The Canopy Walk at Blacklick Woods Metro Park, 6975 E. Livingston Ave., will be open year-round from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. While designed to be accessible throughout the year, the walk will only close during instances of high winds to ensure visitor safety. Updates about the boardwalk's status, including any weather-related closures, can be found on Columbus Metro Parks' Instagram and Facebook pages.

