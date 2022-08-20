Blake Shelton says being a stepfather to Gwen Stefani's kids is a top priority: 'A new phase in my life'

Blake Shelton is focused on being a stepfather over his music career. (Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

Blake Shelton is entering a new era. The country music star has announced that his priority is now his marriage to wife Gwen Stefani and her children.

On Friday, Shelton shared with Entertainment Tonight, “I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life.”

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in July 2021. The couple met making The Voice in 2014 and started dating the next year while going through very public divorces. Stefani split from Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares her three sons, while Shelton had ended his marriage to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert.

In 2020, the “Minimum Wage” singer asked Stefani’s sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo for their permission before proposing to the Orange County-born star. A source told People, "Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

That same year, Shelton told Today, “It’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy but then you do have to consider after a while, that they're starting to listen to things that you say, and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that, which is new to me."

Stefani celebrated her new hubby on Father’s Day 2022 with a sweet Instagram message.

“Happy father's day @blakeshelton we all love u sooooo much god really gave me you for the ups and downs,” she wrote.

But just because family is top priority, however, doesn’t mean that the “God’s Country” crooner wants to give up on music completely. In his ET interview, he shared that he is "having fun" putting out songs when he feels like doing so.

"I wanna keep my music side of what I do alive from now til they fire me — fans fire me," he added. "The TV stuff’s fun and it’s been great for me and it has actually helped pour over into my music.”

