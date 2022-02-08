The 9 best products from Black-owned brands on Amazon — Valentine's Day picks included!

Shop Black-owned brands with all the convenience Amazon has to offer. (Valentine picks included!) (Photos: Amazon)

If you’re starting to rethink where you spend your money but don’t want to give up on the convenience that Amazon offers, we hear you. Now more than ever, it’s important to take a closer look at the businesses we support, and directing your dollars toward building up Black-owned brands is a great way to make change with your wallet — and get some amazing products.

Next time you need to buy something, ask yourself if the item is available from a Black-owned Amazon seller. Chances are it is, and you can get exactly what you need at the lightning speed you’re used to while supporting Black entrepreneurs.

From tried-and-true brands we’ve loved for ages to smaller up-and-comers that should definitely be on your radar, here are some of our favorite Black-owned companies on Amazon. And there are plenty of ideas here to get you ready for Valentine's Day too!

Golde is on a mission to make self-care more inclusive. Founder Trinity Mouzon makes beautifully packaged wellness products for inner and outer radiance, and Instagram can’t get enough.

Golde Superfood Latte Blend - Cacao Turmeric

Cacao Turmeric Superfood Latte Blend (Photo: Amazon)

A superfood latte for Valentine's Day? The idea of mixing Golde Superfood Latte Blend (basically a healthy hot chocolate) with coffee as a treat for your sweetie is taking over Instagram. This Golde blend contains healthful ingredients that boost your mood, skin and digestion. It's made with turmeric, coconut milk powder, cacao, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom and black pepper. Use it in coffee, smoothies or with just hot water.

"A healthy indulgence," wrote a fan. "My husband and I aren’t early adopters of food/health crazes, so we are just now exploring the benefits of turmeric....It’s reminiscent of hot cocoa. And I believe it helped relieve some of the joint discomfort (almost like arthritic hand pain) I’ve experienced after the birth of our son."

$29 at Amazon

This Black-owned natural deodorant brand is the first to use only ocean-waste plastic in its recyclable product packaging. Every product is vegan and cruelty-free.

Smell like a dream while caring for the earth. (Photo: Amazon)

It's taken a minute for folks to come around to the notion of a natural deodorant, and to find an Earth-friendly one with rave reviews is rare, but PiperWai has come up with an excellent formula that's garnered nearly 3,800 perfect ratings on Amazon. It's safer for you and the environment. The cream foregoes pore-blocking aluminum and relies on natural ingredients — namely activated charcoal to absorb moisture and soothing coconut oil and shea butter. Smooth on a pea-sized amount for all-day freshness. Especially great for those with sensitive skin.

One fan gushed: "I've searched high and low for a natural deodorant that doesn't smell funny/strange/bad and feel uncomfortable when applied. I finally found a product that exceeds my expectations in PiperWai! It actually feels BETTER than the big name deodorants AND last longer-works better. I enjoy the outdoors, from sports (contact mostly) to desert adventures and after a long day, PiperWai stands the test where those other deodorants would put off a strange mix of unpleasant odors sometimes halfway through the day."

$13 $14 at Amazon

Rihanna’s inclusive lingerie brand is all about disrupting an industry that tells women their bodies can only be a certain size to be considered beautiful. The line is affordable, comes in sizes XS to 3X, and will make anybody feel their best.

Rihanna encourages body-confidence with this showgirl robe. (Photo: Amazon)

With Valentine's Day near and "Love on the Brain," we want to highlight this short 'n' sweet beauty, brought to you by Rihanna. The hooded fleece sweatshirt robe with front pockets is comfortable and likely to induce maximum confidence! This updated version of the Fenty bestseller boasts the Savage X logo. Choose from three great colors in sizes XS to 3X — with some up to 33 percent off right now!

$57 $90 at Amazon

A natural haircare brand that actually delivers on performance is a refreshing alternative to the heavily fragranced and chemical-laden products we normally pick up at the drugstore—and the other natural brands that just don’t do the job. Nancy Twine uses her grandmother’s handed-down haircare remedies, revamped by a team of chemists, to create products made from natural ingredients that actually work.

Give your hair some TLC.

Your dry, damaged and chemically-treated hair is begging for a dose of this deep-conditioning mask. Shoppers swear by this blend of nutrients from B-vitamins, natural oils, algae and biotin to give their hair a healthy shine.

It's for all hair types, really. “Works just as well as some of the much more expensive stuff, and believe me, I've tried it all,” raves a five-star reviewer. “I have super fine, damaged hair and have to walk the fine line of dealing with my damage by conditioning, but not overdoing the moisture and getting limp/sad hair. This stuff worked well for my complicated problem, and also smells delightful.”

$38 at Amazon

This elegant men’s grooming brand by founder Tristan Walker is designed to reduce shaving irritation and razor bumps. And it will look impossibly chic on your countertop.

A gift for your Valentine. (Photo: Amazon)

Anybody prone to razor bumps will love this fresh start on their shaving routine. The kit includes a safety razor, shave creams, oil, balm and 20 blades for a close shave with no irritation or in-grown hairs.

One grateful shopper wrote, "Awesome. I shave every day. It reduced my shaving bumps to barely any. Great product for people with curly hair..."

$90 at Amazon

You might not think much about the inclusivity of the games you play, but Cards for All People’s Latesha Williams addresses it by infusing humor and nostalgia with trivia. Games include Black Card Revoked, Girls Night Out, Gay Card Revoked and Lip Service with Angela Yee.

Play your cards right. (Photo: Amazon)

This fun card game was so adored, it was turned into a TV show. It now has some 4,600 five-star fans on Amazon! Best played with three people since majority rules.

One happy five-star reviewer explained: “This game isn't just for Blacks folks,” and describes it as being “centered around Black pop culture with questions like ‘how many fights did Will Smith get into before his mom got scared?’ If you don't know the theme song to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air then I just don't know what you've been doing with life. Hilariously, there are questions noted as majority rules which means you debate and argue about who the top three rappers of all times are until the majority of people agree. It's a nice mix of trivia style questions and a fun game to share with friends and family.”

$14 at Amazon

Rihanna is in the business of meeting consumer’s needs with products that truly accommodate every person’s unique style and skin tone. Her beauty brand reportedly racked up $100 million in sales in its first few weeks after launching, and we’re happy to support it.

Let your lips be luminous. (Photo: Amazon)

Typically, when a beauty product is called "universal," it doesn’t quite make the cut for all skin tones. This gorgeous lip gloss is an exception to that rule. The 4.7 customer rating on Amazon is particularly impressive, considering how picky we can be about our lips.

One shopper who loved its "silky feel" was “amazed at the beautiful nude shade and how it made my lips feel. I use it over my lipstick or alone when I go with a natural look. I will be buying it again.”

$29 at Amazon

This top-rated Amazon seller makes dresses for every body type — available in sizes S to 3X, they boast bold prints perfect for summer — or a mid-winter escape.

Be ready for a spur of the moment getaway. (Photo: Amazon)

Dreaming of a sunny getaway? Nab this top-rated stunner now, in the off-season, to score 44 percent discount: Prices start at just $27 (was $50). Browse the 24 gorgeous patterns in sizes Small to XX-Large. More than 5,700 Amazon shoppers have vouched for its comfort and style by awarding it a perfect rating.

One shopper who bought it in two colors says: “The body is ample and the pockets are well placed, giving a look of sophistication. It is lightweight with a hint of stretch for easily pulling over the shoulders. This would be great over a bikini. I would recommend this for a cute summer look on just about any occasion.”

$27 $50 at Amazon

Ayesha Curry of Cooking with the Currys has her own professional-grade cookware line, designed to help you make delicious meals and enjoy your time in the kitchen.

Extra flavor! (Photo: Amazon)

The No. 1 bestseller in Ayesha Curry's kitchenware store is this lovely and functional enamel canister for drippings, available in five eye-catching colors — and it starts at just $17. This durable, stain-resistant can helps you catch and save bacon grease for tasty sautéing, frying or roasting. And it has a whopping 13,100-plus five-star fans! Whoa!

One fan wrote, "I grew up with a Grandmother that had an old Folgers coffee can she kept by the stove with all her bacon grease...I saw this and fell in love. It makes getting your grease so accessible, air tight lids can be a pain to lift off when you only have one hand available...I can pour my hot grease in there right away without fear the container will explode like glass can, and easy to wipe up from splatters."

$17 at Amazon

