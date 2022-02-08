The 9 best products from Black-owned brands on Amazon — Valentine's Day picks included!

Yahoo Life Staff
·12 min read
Shop Black-owned brands with all the convenience Amazon has to offer. (Photos: Amazon)
Shop Black-owned brands with all the convenience Amazon has to offer. (Valentine picks included!) (Photos: Amazon)

If you’re starting to rethink where you spend your money but don’t want to give up on the convenience that Amazon offers, we hear you. Now more than ever, it’s important to take a closer look at the businesses we support, and directing your dollars toward building up Black-owned brands is a great way to make change with your wallet — and get some amazing products.

Next time you need to buy something, ask yourself if the item is available from a Black-owned Amazon seller. Chances are it is, and you can get exactly what you need at the lightning speed you’re used to while supporting Black entrepreneurs.

From tried-and-true brands we’ve loved for ages to smaller up-and-comers that should definitely be on your radar, here are some of our favorite Black-owned companies on Amazon. And there are plenty of ideas here to get you ready for Valentine's Day too!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Golde

Golde is on a mission to make self-care more inclusive. Founder Trinity Mouzon makes beautifully packaged wellness products for inner and outer radiance, and Instagram can’t get enough.

Golde Superfood Latte Blend - Cacao Turmeric

Cacao Turmeric Superfood Latte Blend (Photo: Amazon)
Cacao Turmeric Superfood Latte Blend (Photo: Amazon)

A superfood latte for Valentine's Day? The idea of mixing Golde Superfood Latte Blend (basically a healthy hot chocolate) with coffee as a treat for your sweetie is taking over Instagram. This Golde blend contains healthful ingredients that boost your mood, skin and digestion. It's made with turmeric, coconut milk powder, cacao, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom and black pepper. Use it in coffee, smoothies or with just hot water.

"A healthy indulgence," wrote a fan. "My husband and I aren’t early adopters of food/health crazes, so we are just now exploring the benefits of turmeric....It’s reminiscent of hot cocoa. And I believe it helped relieve some of the joint discomfort (almost like arthritic hand pain) I’ve experienced after the birth of our son."

$29 at Amazon

PiperWai

This Black-owned natural deodorant brand is the first to use only ocean-waste plastic in its recyclable product packaging. Every product is vegan and cruelty-free.

PiperWai Natural Deodorant

Smell like a dream while caring for the earth. (Photo: Amazon)
Smell like a dream while caring for the earth. (Photo: Amazon)

It's taken a minute for folks to come around to the notion of a natural deodorant, and to find an Earth-friendly one with rave reviews is rare, but PiperWai has come up with an excellent formula that's garnered nearly 3,800 perfect ratings on Amazon. It's safer for you and the environment. The cream foregoes pore-blocking aluminum and relies on natural ingredients — namely activated charcoal to absorb moisture and soothing coconut oil and shea butter. Smooth on a pea-sized amount for all-day freshness. Especially great for those with sensitive skin.

One fan gushed: "I've searched high and low for a natural deodorant that doesn't smell funny/strange/bad and feel uncomfortable when applied. I finally found a product that exceeds my expectations in PiperWai! It actually feels BETTER than the big name deodorants AND last longer-works better. I enjoy the outdoors, from sports (contact mostly) to desert adventures and after a long day, PiperWai stands the test where those other deodorants would put off a strange mix of unpleasant odors sometimes halfway through the day."

$13 $14 at Amazon

Savage X Fenty

Rihanna’s inclusive lingerie brand is all about disrupting an industry that tells women their bodies can only be a certain size to be considered beautiful. The line is affordable, comes in sizes XS to 3X, and will make anybody feel their best.

Savage X Fenty Showgirl Women's Short Robe

Savage X Fenty robe (Photo: Amazon)
Rihanna encourages body-confidence with this showgirl robe. (Photo: Amazon)

With Valentine's Day near and "Love on the Brain," we want to highlight this short 'n' sweet beauty, brought to you by Rihanna. The hooded fleece sweatshirt robe with front pockets is comfortable and likely to induce maximum confidence! This updated version of the Fenty bestseller boasts the Savage X logo. Choose from three great colors in sizes XS to 3X — with some up to 33 percent off right now!

$57 $90 at Amazon

Briogeo

A natural haircare brand that actually delivers on performance is a refreshing alternative to the heavily fragranced and chemical-laden products we normally pick up at the drugstore—and the other natural brands that just don’t do the job. Nancy Twine uses her grandmother’s handed-down haircare remedies, revamped by a team of chemists, to create products made from natural ingredients that actually work.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask

Briogeo Don&#39;t Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Mask (Photo: Amazon)
Give your hair some TLC.

Your dry, damaged and chemically-treated hair is begging for a dose of this deep-conditioning mask. Shoppers swear by this blend of nutrients from B-vitamins, natural oils, algae and biotin to give their hair a healthy shine.

It's for all hair types, really. “Works just as well as some of the much more expensive stuff, and believe me, I've tried it all,” raves a five-star reviewer. “I have super fine, damaged hair and have to walk the fine line of dealing with my damage by conditioning, but not overdoing the moisture and getting limp/sad hair. This stuff worked well for my complicated problem, and also smells delightful.”

$38 at Amazon

Bevel

This elegant men’s grooming brand by founder Tristan Walker is designed to reduce shaving irritation and razor bumps. And it will look impossibly chic on your countertop.

Bevel Shave Kit

Bevel (Photo: Amazon)
A gift for your Valentine. (Photo: Amazon)

Anybody prone to razor bumps will love this fresh start on their shaving routine. The kit includes a safety razor, shave creams, oil, balm and 20 blades for a close shave with no irritation or in-grown hairs.

One grateful shopper wrote, "Awesome. I shave every day. It reduced my shaving bumps to barely any. Great product for people with curly hair..."

$90 at Amazon

Black Card Revoked

You might not think much about the inclusivity of the games you play, but Cards for All People’s Latesha Williams addresses it by infusing humor and nostalgia with trivia. Games include Black Card Revoked, Girls Night Out, Gay Card Revoked and Lip Service with Angela Yee.

Black Card Revoked: Original Flavor Card Game

Black Card Revoked (Photo: Amazon)
Play your cards right. (Photo: Amazon)

This fun card game was so adored, it was turned into a TV show. It now has some 4,600 five-star fans on Amazon! Best played with three people since majority rules.

One happy five-star reviewer explained: “This game isn't just for Blacks folks,” and describes it as being “centered around Black pop culture with questions like ‘how many fights did Will Smith get into before his mom got scared?’ If you don't know the theme song to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air then I just don't know what you've been doing with life. Hilariously, there are questions noted as majority rules which means you debate and argue about who the top three rappers of all times are until the majority of people agree. It's a nice mix of trivia style questions and a fun game to share with friends and family.”

$14 at Amazon

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna is in the business of meeting consumer’s needs with products that truly accommodate every person’s unique style and skin tone. Her beauty brand reportedly racked up $100 million in sales in its first few weeks after launching, and we’re happy to support it.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer (Photo: Amazon)
Let your lips be luminous. (Photo: Amazon)

Typically, when a beauty product is called "universal," it doesn’t quite make the cut for all skin tones. This gorgeous lip gloss is an exception to that rule. The 4.7 customer rating on Amazon is particularly impressive, considering how picky we can be about our lips.

One shopper who loved its "silky feel" was “amazed at the beautiful nude shade and how it made my lips feel. I use it over my lipstick or alone when I go with a natural look. I will be buying it again.”

$29 at Amazon

SheKiss

This top-rated Amazon seller makes dresses for every body type — available in sizes S to 3X, they boast bold prints perfect for summer — or a mid-winter escape.

SheKiss Women's Casual Maxi Sundress

SheKiss maxi dress (Photo: Amazon)
Be ready for a spur of the moment getaway. (Photo: Amazon)

Dreaming of a sunny getaway? Nab this top-rated stunner now, in the off-season, to score 44 percent discount: Prices start at just $27 (was $50). Browse the 24 gorgeous patterns in sizes Small to XX-Large. More than 5,700 Amazon shoppers have vouched for its comfort and style by awarding it a perfect rating.

One shopper who bought it in two colors says: “The body is ample and the pockets are well placed, giving a look of sophistication. It is lightweight with a hint of stretch for easily pulling over the shoulders. This would be great over a bikini. I would recommend this for a cute summer look on just about any occasion.”

$27 $50 at Amazon

Ayesha Curry Kitchenware Store

Ayesha Curry of Cooking with the Currys has her own professional-grade cookware line, designed to help you make delicious meals and enjoy your time in the kitchen.

Ayesha Curry Enamel on Steel Bacon Grease Can

Bacon Drippings enamel canister (Photo: Amazon)
Extra flavor! (Photo: Amazon)

The No. 1 bestseller in Ayesha Curry's kitchenware store is this lovely and functional enamel canister for drippings, available in five eye-catching colors — and it starts at just $17. This durable, stain-resistant can helps you catch and save bacon grease for tasty sautéing, frying or roasting. And it has a whopping 13,100-plus five-star fans! Whoa!

One fan wrote, "I grew up with a Grandmother that had an old Folgers coffee can she kept by the stove with all her bacon grease...I saw this and fell in love. It makes getting your grease so accessible, air tight lids can be a pain to lift off when you only have one hand available...I can pour my hot grease in there right away without fear the container will explode like glass can, and easy to wipe up from splatters."

$17 at Amazon

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TV deals:

Headphones and earbud deals:

Smart home:

Video game deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness

Sports & Outdoors

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • Amazon Is Having a Major Sale on Beauty Products Right Now

    We've rounded up the very best picks from Amazon's limited-time Valentine's Day beauty sale, including markdowns from highly popular brands like Oribe and Foreo. It's no surprise that we highly recommend gifting beauty products for Valentine's Day, but some of the most coveted items can sometimes be expensive or take what seems like forever to arrive. Thankfully, there are plenty of quick and reliable options available—and on deep discount—at Amazon's Valentine's Day sale.

  • Explore and shop these fabulous Black-owned fashion brands

    In The Know by Yahoo highlights Black-owned and Black-founded fashion brands that you can support during Black History Month. If you want to refresh your closet, you’ll want to shop everything these brands have to offer because they’re all doing big things in the fashion space! For more great Black-owned brands to shop, click below: https://bit.ly/3oqaniH Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

  • 29 Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon That Everyone Will Love

    Whether you're boo'd up or flying solo Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Shop 6 chic styles from Black-owned fashion brands

    You won't regret any of these stylish buys.

  • The Cutest Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts for Kids on Amazon That Will Arrive In Time

    Attention all parents: here’s your PSA that Valentine’s Day is officially one week away. Don’t freak out though, because you can still get gifts on time — and you don’t even have to leave the house. In case the holiday snuck up on you, Amazon is here to save the day with foolproof last-minute Valentine’s […]

  • 10 Fabulous Home Products from Black-Owned Brands

    In her monthly series, "What's in My Cart," Good Housekeeping's senior home editor, Monique Valeris, reveals the top home decor items to shop right now. If you haven't tested the macrame trend, now's your chance.

  • The Chicest Valentine's Day Gifts on Sale

    Good news: Some of chicest last-minute Valentine's Day gifts out there are currently on sale. Shop the 23 best Valentine's Day gifts on sale here. If you just realized that Valentine's Day is fast-approaching, fear not.

  • Just for today, Amazon's slashed prices on top-rated grooming kits just in time for Valentine's Day

    Make the man in your life a little less scratchy and a little more suave, for 20 percent less.

  • 58 Great Gifts for Men That'll Make Valentine's Day Something Special

    We've gathered up 58 great gift ideas for guys, from the inexpensive to the fancy, from the romantic to the practical, for Valentine's Day this year. A digital whiskey club will help him discover under-sung tastings, bottles, releases, and more.

  • These Black Mom Entrepreneurs Are Getting It Done

    Whether it's in beauty, baby goods, tech, or even tea, these Black-owned mom brands are taking all of the strength, knowledge, and love they have as moms and using it to build their businesses.

  • Wow your Valentine with a pearly white smile — Crest 3D Glamorous Whitestrips are on sale at Amazon

    Just 30 minutes a day can take up to 10 years of stains off your teeth.

  • Make This Valentine's Day One to Remember with These Romantic Ideas

    Looking for fun and romantic things to do this Valentine's Day? Show your significant other how much you love them with these memorable, easy date ideas. Choose songs that spark memories of your relationship or simply tunes you know your significant other will love.

  • How Annaleigh Ashford celebrates Valentine's Day

    From Lingua Franca customizable sweaters to classic Rom-Com movies, Annaleigh Ashford covers all her bases on how to celebrate Valentine's Day.

  • We Combed Amazon For Cool, Cheap Valentine’s Day Gifts

    With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it may be time to tap into the depths of Amazon to see what quirky, random, and affordable giftable ideas float to surface among the pages of functional, everyday buys. After all, the limitless site is not only a treasure trove of hidden gems (heck, we even have a whole roundup dedicated to the unexpectedly great stuff on Amazon), it’s also one of the few ginormous retailers that guarantee your goods will be delivered on a certain date — which, in your c

  • Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

    They're currently up to 37% off just in time for Valentine's Day.

  • 5 Valentine’s Day outfits that work no matter your plans

    The rule of thumb for any outfit is the same: You want to be comfortable, presentable and feel like yourself. The post 5 Valentine’s Day outfits that work no matter your plans appeared first on In The Know.

  • Smile for Valentine's Day! Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B gear are up to 40 percent off at Amazon

    Get a discounted kit — starting at just $23! — and make your smile sparkle.

  • 48 Great Couples Gifts for Valentine's Day That Aren't Too Cheesy

    These 48 best Valentine's Day gifts are ones you can enjoy together as a couple, from romantic experiences to personalized presents to fancy tech. Valentine's Day has a way of ambushing us, creeping up out of nowhere, unsolicited and uncalled for.

  • 40 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts That'll Be Delivered Just in Time

    These quick-to-ship last minute Valentine's Day Gifts will cover everyone on your list including your significant other, kids, friends, and relatives. Luckily, you've come to the right place: Here, we've rounded up the best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts for all the people who make your heart skip a beat, whether it's your boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife, best friend or kid. Scroll through this list to find creative Valentine's Day gifts for him or her, all of which will arrive at their door in two days or less.

  • The Weekly Covet: Perfect Gifts for Valentine's Day

    "I love a good old fashioned Valentine's Day card, like the romantic ones that come in this set by French designer Laetitia Rouget." For example, I'd like to think that picking up some exquisitely crafted vermouth and making your Valentine a martini just how they like them is the ultimate.