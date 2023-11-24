Black Friday Xbox Deals 2023: The Best Consoles And Games on Sale Right Now



Whether you play on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X, 2023 has been an absolutely scorching year for games. If you or someone on your shopping list is looking for new games or a new TV, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are some amazing opportunities to score clutch deals on a new Xbox and many of the incredible games that hit stores this year.

These days, the main reason to get an Xbox is pretty simple: Xbox Game Pass. Often described as the "Netflix of gaming," Xbox Game Pass offers a large library of games that you can download or stream for one monthly fee. That includes all of Microsoft’s Xbox exclusives, such as Starfield, Halo Infinite, and Forza Motorsport, as well amazing indie games you may have missed, such as Hollow Knight and Cocoon, and stalwart classics like Minecraft. If you're planning to buy an Xbox–or giving the gamer in your life a new console–we highly recommend packing in a Game Pass subscription.

We've scrubbed the web for the best discounts on Xbox console bundles, games, and accessories available this holiday season. As usual, many Black Friday deals tend to be limited—if you see something you want on sale now, you should buy it. While it may go on a deeper discount, it could also run low on inventory and be unavailable later on. We’ll be checking for new deals throughout the season, so check back for more offers.

The Expert: I'm a technology writer and journalist who has written about games for nearly a decade for publications like GameSpot, IGN, and The Washington Post, among others. I’ve played and covered all sorts of games, from indie passion projects to epic hundred-hour RPGs, and I know a good deal when I see one.

Xbox Black Friday Console Deals

Series X 1TB SSD

The Xbox Series X is the fastest, most advanced Xbox ever, delivering awesome performance that will make your games look their best. With jaw-dropping exclusives like Halo Infinite and Xbox Game Pass, which gives you access to a rotating library of high-quality games, it’s a great way to play the most and spend the least.

Series S 512GB Three Month Game Pass Ultimate Starter Bundle

This Xbox Series S console bundle comes with three free months of Xbox Game Pass, which is a perfect pairing for any player. The less powerful of the two current Xbox consoles, the series S forgoes 4K gameplay resolution and a disc drive for a slim profile and a low price. (It can still stream video in 4K.) If you're looking to try out the service on a budget, this is a great option.

Series X Diablo IV Bundle

Get the Xbox Series X with long-awaited action-RPG Diablo IV, as well as some additional in-game items. Take the fight to the demon goddess Lilith, while scooping up incredible loot to make your character as powerful as your new console.

Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle

Forza Horizon 5 takes the fast cars and impressive speed of its mother series and gives it a more casual spin. Race around Mexico in almost any car you can imagine, explore beaches, volcanos, and Mayan Temples, and build your dream vehicle in this acclaimed driving game.

Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle

If you’re looking for a fun-sized Xbox Series S bundle, we’ve got you covered. Rather than a game, this comes with special in-game items and virtual currency to enhance some of the biggest free-to-play games, including Fortnite and Rocket League.

Xbox Game Deals

Game Pass Ultimate, One Month Membership

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Game Pass access on PC and Xbox, the ability to play certain games on launch day, further discounts, and a subscription to EA Play. It's certainly worth a look if you're buying an Xbox.

Madden NFL 24

This year's edition of the long-running football series brings a new level of realism to the field, including hyper-accurate player skeletons, more realistic animation, and better AI.

Diablo IV

You need a console bundle to get a good deal on Diablo IV. Build a party of hell-slaying heroes with your friends, plan your character's development, and wipe out horde after horde of marauding demons.

Starfield

The biggest Xbox exclusive of 2023, this deep-space RPG from the maker of Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim gives you an entire galaxy to explore. With more than a thousand planets to survey and countless adventures to discover, this open world feels full of endless possibilities.

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

One of my favorite games of the year, this tough-as-nails mech-action game from the creators of Elden Ring and Dark Souls will test your gaming skills. Build your dream robot and blast your rivals out of the sky as you strive to make a name for yourself in a strange robot-filled future.

Resident Evil 4

A remake of one of the greatest action games of all time, Resident Evil 4 faithfully lives up to the legacy of its series while innovating enough to keep even die-hards guessing. Blast zombies with a variety of weapons, save the President's daughter, and learn the secrets of the mysterious Plagas.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

This is an incredible deal on one of the best games you may not have played in 2022. A Plague Tale: Requiem is a stunning sequel that continues the tense medieval horror story of a young brother and sister trying to outrun an apocalyptic plague of killer rats. It’s a unique stealth adventure with a surprisingly emotional story, and easier than ever to try at such a low price.

Xbox Accessory Deals

Core Wireless Controller

The standard Xbox gamepad is one of the best pads out there for a wide variety of video games. It's offered in a broader array of colors than almost any other controller out there, too, so you can find a colorway to match your personality.

Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller

If you're a pro gamer willing to spend a bit more, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is the gold standard for Xbox controllers. It features adjustable-tension thumbsticks, customizable trigger pull, and more. However, you should note that this Core model doesn't include the extra d-pad or charging dock from the more expensive Xbox Elite Series 2 starter Bundle.

Wireless Controller Starfield Limited Edition

This limited-edition Starfield-themed Xbox controller is stylish, but pricey. It includes transparent triggers and Elite-grade improved rubbers, but the big sell is that it's a limited-edition design, so the price will only go up in the future.

Racing Wheel Overdrive For Xbox

Hori's officially licensed Xbox racing wheel is the perfect gift for the casual racing fan looking to try out a more intense simulation experience. With two pedals and a sturdy clamp system, it's a very good wheel for racing game beginners.

Play & Charge Kit for Xbox Series X|S

Swapping out batteries in the middle of a long gaming session is no one's idea of a good time. These rechargeable battery packs give the ability to charge your controller when it needs more power, rather than buying more AA’s.

Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S

If you prefer a charging solution with a little more pizzazz, this charging stand from Razer is a great option. You can get a battery pack and charging stand to match several of the Xbox’ most popular controller colors.

Xbox Headset Deals

Wireless Headset

The official Xbox Wireless Headset offers clear audio, noise-canceling capabilities, and voice isolation. It also works well on Windows, so it’s a great choice if you like to use it on your Xbox and a gaming PC.

Arctis Nova Pro Multi-System Gaming Headset

Our favorite gaming headset, the SteelSeries Arcis Nova Pro offers sharp sound, advanced noise cancellation, 360 degree spatial audio, and the ability to hot-swap between two consoles. It’s expensive, even with this deal, but also an amazing upgrade for any player.

Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset

If the Nova Pro is out of your price range, we also recommend SteelSeries’ other Xbox headsets, including the Arctis 9X. They have a battery life of more than 20 hours, a noise-canceling microphone, a very comfortable design, and customizable ear plates.

BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset

This wired Razer gaming headset has great passive noise cancellation thanks to its comfortable earcups, and it supports 7.1 surround sound too. Its reasonable price makes it a great entry point for those looking to upgrade their basic audio setup.

HD 560 S Over-The-Ear Audiophile Headphones

If you’re just looking to listen to your games, a pair of high-quality headphones like the Sennheiser HD 560 S will give you a tremendous amount of bang for your buck.

Gaming TV Deals

43-In. Class 4K UHD Smart TV

If you're looking for a smaller TV at an affordable price, this 43-inch 4K TV from LG features entry-level HDR, all the streaming apps you could want, and all-in-one gaming customization options.

C3 65-In. 4K UHD OLED SmartTV with DolbyVision

OLED TVs offer incredibly sharp image quality, bright colors, and pure blacks. The LG C3 is among the best of them. It has an awesome lineup of gaming-friendly features, including an invisible bezel, 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support, which is key for getting the best possible sound on Xbox.

55-inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD

Over the past few years, TCL has become a dominant force in budget and mid-range TVs, and the 6-Series is one of the best 4K TVs you can get for under $1000.

65-In. Class U8 Series Mini-LED 4K Smart TV

Hisense is an up and coming TV brand, and this 65-inch set offers a lot of value for its price. This fantastic mini-LED panel has great gaming bona fides, including 144 Hz refresh rate and a latency-cutting Game Mode, plus Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

55-In. S90C 4K OLED TV

Samsung only started making OLED TVs recently, and has made a strong impression with the S90C. It’s a top-tier gaming TV, with Dolby Vision support, fantastic picture quality, high-end HDR, and AI-enhanced color filters.

More Black Friday Deals

