Feast your eyes on these deals: Get up to 68 percent off! (Photos: Wayfair, Amazon, Sur La Table)

You’ve got enough on your plate, so we’ve shopped the plethora of Black Friday sales for you. As you scan this list for gifts to give, you may find yourself reimagining your own kitchen — one outfitted with a gorgeous KitchenAid mixer over here, a slim Keurig coffee maker over there, all new stainless-steel Cuisinart cookware by the stove. Snap them up now and save big — up to 68 percent off!

Many of these deals, from major retailers such as Amazon, Wayfair, Sur La Table and Walmart, are sure to sell out fast. So if you see something you like, get it while it’s hot!

Take 68 percent off the Cuisinart Chef's Classic 17 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

You’ll be ready for anything with this set — and it’s $470 off. (Photo: Wayfair)

Get a fresh start in the kitchen with this shiny new cookware set. On sale for a whopping 68 percent off, the Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 17-piece set includes a stock pot, three saucepans, three frying pans, one sauté pan, a Dutch oven, a steamer basket and seven lids. Stove- and oven-safe, the cookware heats quickly and evenly, thanks to the pure aluminum encapsulated base.

One shopper declared: “Best cookware I’ve ever owned! Nice hefty pans with flat bottoms that don't wobble on the stove, and they heat evenly. I hate nonstick cookware because they scratch easily. Stainless steel doesn't scratch easily (I use rubber, silicone or wood utensils), heats faster and more evenly, and cleaning is easy...​​The glass lids fit snugly and let me see the food without having to lift a lid.”

$220 $690 at Wayfair

Get $80 off a KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer

Whipping up something special? Nail it every time with this KitchenAid mixer. (Photo: Wayfair)

Been binge-watching Nailed It like we have? Then you've probably been eyeing the fab KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixers at the cooking stations. Use one to mix up to nine dozen cookies in the stainless steel bowl, which happens to be dishwasher safe. These babies have been flying off the shelves everywhere. We found some in fun colors like Majestic Yellow, Dried Rose and Bird of Paradise marked down to just $350 at Wayfair (originally $430).

One of the over 62,500 five-star fans on Wayfair writes, "OMG, I am in love with my KitchenAid Stand Mixer. It makes the process of baking bread, cakes, cookies so easy. While the batter is whipping, you can start on some of the clean up. The splatter/pour guard that comes with the mixer is also a tremendous help to control the flour spilling up."

$350 $430 at Wayfair

Grab the Instant Pot, 8 Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for just $59

Whether it's mac-and-cheese or cheesecake you crave, this $59 Instant Pot has got it covered. (Photo: Walmart)

Give the gift of ease and loads of extra time to your fave cook. The mega-popular Instant Pot 8 Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker functions as a rice cooker, slow cooker, pressure cooker, yogurt maker, sauté pan, steamer and warmer. This kitchen helper cooks up to eight healthy portions in a jiffy, making it perfect for family dinners and meal prep. Safety features include a locking lid and overheat protection.

Note: This deal is online only. You'll have to wait 'til Friday to buy it in a Walmart store (if there are any left).

$59 at Walmart

Get $170 off a Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender

From soup to nut butters, Vitamix can do it all. And it’s $170 off. (Photo: Wayfair)

We've found a top-rated blender that can handle any frozen thing you throw in it and all the hot stuff, too. And it's on major sale. The 48-ounce capacity Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender, now just $290 (originally $450) at Wayfair, can puree, blend, whip, liquefy, grind, beat, stir, crush, knead, chop, juice, mix and mince. Simply toss all the messy bits in the dishwasher as you enjoy the fruits of your labor!

One five-star fan raved: "I can't believe I have wasted so many years using cheap blenders! Truly worth the price: so smooth and easy to clean. I love the recipe book it came with — teaches you how to layer your ingredients properly."

$290 $450 at Wayfair

Take 40 percent off a Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven

Oh lá lá! Serve up some good taste with this Le Creuset that's $120 off. (Photo: Sur La Table)

What do you want to see when you open this lid? Something savory like five-bean chili? Or a chicken casserole? What about something sweet and decadent like apple cobbler or gooey brownies? Whatever your specialty, the gorgeous Le Creuset sauteuse oven will bring it from the oven to your table with style. This chip-, crack- and stain-resistant beauty will stick around for the long haul.

Says a fan: "Love the perfect size pot...Would recommend to anyone. Don't waste your time buying cheap ones, this one will last a lifetime." There are similar deals elsewhere, but Sur La Table has it available in eight brilliant hues.

$180 $300 at Sur La Table

Score 40 percent off this Sowtech Espresso Machine 3.5 Bar 4 Cup

Fancy a latte without the hefty price tag? (Photo: Amazon)

No need to hit a pricey café for your shot of espresso or cup of cappuccino. DIY your daily dose of caffeine with the compact, single-switch Sowtech Espresso Machine. Amazon's #1 steam espresso machine is on sale for just $54 with the on-page coupon (was $90). Brew up to four cups of espresso at a time, and you can steam and froth to your heart's content.

One fan said: "I was just looking for something simple that would give me a nice cup of espresso with a great froth. After going through two Bellas, both giving a mediocre froth, I found this bad boy. The froth I get is great, so is the espresso. The machine is easy to use and clean."

$54 $90 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

