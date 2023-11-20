Black Friday DeWalt Deals 2023: The Best Prices on Tools This Holiday Season



DeWalt is well-regarded by both pros and DIYers alike for its durable, high–performance tools. It makes one of the broadest collections of tools of any brand in the business, with everything from socket sets, to portable generators, to cordless drills and impact drivers. DeWalt tools often come with a premium price tag, but there are a few times a year that you can find them at significantly reduced prices, and one of those times is Black Friday.

Though we’re still a few days away, many retailers have already started slashing prices to get ready for the biggest shopping day of the year. In addition to deals on generators and snow blowers, you can find a bevy of DeWalt cordless tools at reduced prices, including its Max cordless drivers and drills, multi-tool cordless combo kits, angle grinders and heat guns.

You’ll even find some great buys on DeWalt corded power tools, including incredible deals on a compound sliding miter saw and a portable table saw. There are also some great buy one-get one deals on power tools and battery packs, and other special offers.

If you’re looking for the best DeWalt Black Friday tool deals, then you’ll want to take advantage of these deals now. Prices are bound to change rapidly throughout the holiday season, and we’ll update this list as new deals pop up.

The Expert: I’m a freelance writer who has covered home improvement, gardening, and home security for publications like Popular Mechanics, Bob Vila, Popular Science, U.S. News and World Report and Pro Tool Reviews. I’ve tested and written about dozens of tools and yard machines, from socket sets to cordless drills and angle grinders, including tools from DeWalt.

The DeWalt Black Friday Retailer Guide

Lowes: Save up to $200 on power tools.

Acme Tools: Save $25 to $100 with code: JUMPYELLOW

Home Depot: Save up to 59% on power tools and get a free bare tool.

Northern Tool: Save up to $90 on assorted tools.

Amazon: Save up to 50% on DeWalt tools and accessories.

Walmart: Up to $150 off select power tools and batteries.

Ace Hardware: Up to $400 for Ace Rewards members.

ToolNut: Save up to 42% on DeWalt tools, batteries and accessories.

MaxTool: Free bare tool and batteries with select purchases.

Toolup: Free bare tool with select battery purchases and up to 42% off on power tool kits.

The Best DeWalt Black Friday Deals

20V Max Cordless 10-Tool Combo Kit

Flexvolt 20V/60V Max Battery Pack

Cordless Brushless 20-Volt Max Oscillating Tool Kit

20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit

20V Max Brushless 2 Tool Combo Kit

20V Max XR Rotary Hammer Drill

8 1/4in. Compact Jobsite Table Saw

12-in 15-Amp Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw

20V Max Lithium Ion XR Brushless Blower

20V Max Heat Gun

192-piece Mechanics Tool Set

Power Detect 2-Tool 20-Volt Max Power Tool Combo Kit

Tough Grip Screwdriver Bit Set

20V Max 1/2 in. Impact Wrench Kit

20V Max Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum

Q+A With Our Expert

What’s the difference between DeWalt “Max,” “XR,” and “Atomic” tools?

DeWalt Max is the company’s standard line of cordless tools, which have a brushed motor.

The “XR,” which you see on some cordless tools, stands for eXtreme Runtime. XR tools are more compact than Max tools and feature a brushless motor, giving them more power and better battery life.

DeWalt Atomic tools also feature a brushless motor, but sacrifice a little bit of power in favor of a more compact, lightweight design. They’re great for working in tight spaces.

Are DeWalt Hand Tools Any Good?

DeWalt offers a broad selection of hand tools, with everything from screwdrivers to socket sets to clamps. I’ve tested a variety of DeWalt hand tools over the years and they didn’t disappoint. As with its power tools, I’d recommend it as one of the best brands for home DIYers.

Do you prefer DeWalt or Milwaukee tools?

DeWalt and Milwaukee both make some of the highest quality cordless power tools you can get your hands on. Both brands will make great additions to your home workshop, though they excel in different areas. Milwaukee’s power tools generally deliver more power and better battery life, but DeWalt delivers comparable quality at a better price.

DeWalt also has an edge if you want to lock into a single brand because it makes a much wider range of tools, with everything from screwdriver sets, to powerful rotary hammer drills, to electric snowblowers.

