Black Friday Deals for Runners

Trail_Runner and Yahoo may earn affiliate commissions on some items promoted through links in the article below. This article originally appeared on Trail Runner

For most of us, our big training days and goal races are now complete for the year. The holidays are a time to hunker down, reflect on our season, and build a strong base for the upcoming year... and maybe spend some hard-earned cash on new run gear courtesy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Check out our roundup of this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales for runners, and remember: spending money doesn't count when it's for running. Right? Right.

Running Apparel & Shoes

Running Warehouse

Running Warehouse has their Black Friday Week deals already ongoing. They have 25% of select apparel, shoes and doorbuster deals coming in all weekend featuring Garmin deals that only come on select days during the year.

Saucony

Running shoe brand Saucony is offering 25% off select shoe models and other apparel items, no code needed. The discount is not sitewide and there are some exclusions - the sale does not include Endorphin Collection, Kinvara Pro, Triumph 21, Triumph RFG, Originals Collaboration, Originals SMUs and sale items.

Asics

Asics is also having a 25% off sitewide sale with code CYBER, but just like Saucony, there are some exclusions where sales do not apply.

Puma

Puma has made strides with its new race-ready shoe models in the past couple of years. Grab yourself a pair of Pumas for up to 60% off with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Nike

Nike has a variety of sales ranging from 25-60% off, but the sales primarily apply to clothing and basic shoe models. No such luck with a sale on Vaporfly models, unfortunately.

New Balance

Shoe and apparel company New Balance is hosting a 25-40% off sale for those who have a free account with the company. Check out their site for more information about how to register an account.

Swiftwick Socks

Sock brand Swiftwick is offering 25% off all socks for Black Friday - they have varying sock lengths from ankle to knee-height and a variety of patterns and sock materials to choose from.

Feetures

Another sock brand, Feetures, is also having a 25% off sitewide sale - with some pairs up to 40% off.

Bombas

Bombas not only makes comfy everyday socks - they make athletic ones, too. Take 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY 20.

Oiselle

Woman-owned brand Oiselle is having a tiered Black Friday sale: 20% off $100+, 25% off $200+ and 30% off $300+.

Varlo Sports

Varlo Sports, a Black-owned running, cycling, and triathlon apparel company (whose women's run shorts were highly-rated by Women's Running Magazine), is having a 40% off sitewide sale now through November 25 with no exclusions.

MALO Republic

Woman-owned running apparel company MALO Republic is offering 40% off sitewide, which includes run shorts, tops, sports bras and more.

Ultimate Direction

Ultimate Direction makes both apparel and hydration packs. They are running a 25% off sitewide sale now through November 29.

Compressport

This activewear and recovery-wear apparel company is having sales on select items throughout the Black Friday weekend.

Pro Compression

Another recovery-focused brand, Pro Compression is offering up to 30% off on select items when you share your email address via the site's homepage pop-up prompt.

Sarah Marie Design Studio

Woman-owned run-focused apparel company Sarah Marie Design Studio is offering early Black Friday access now when you submit your email through the company's homepage.

Running Technology

Garmin

Smartwatch brand Garmin always goes big on holiday sales, and this year is no different. Garmin has deep discounts on most of its Fenix smartwatch line, with many Fenix models listed at discounts of $200 or more.

Polar

Polar watches is having a weeklong, sitewide sale on their watches, heart rate monitors, and other sensors. Deals are as steep as up to 50% off.

Suunto

Watch company Suunto is offering select watch models at 20-30% off, including its Suunto 9 Peak top-of-the-line model.

Therabody

Therabody, makers of those lovely squeezy recovery boots, is offering discounts of $100 or more on most of their product line now through December 2. Those boots we mentioned? They're on sale for $749, a $50 savings.

Hyperice

Another procurer of squeezy boots is Hyperice - and they're having sales of up to $200 off their beloved Normatec recovery boots packages, among other Black Friday sales.

Wahoo

Although typically known for its bike technology, the Wahoo Fitness ELEMNT RIVAL watch, which includes plenty of run settings, is $100 off (now priced at $99) from November 22 through November 28.

Shokz

Shokz headphones, which are perfect for runners as they sit outside of your ears, not in them, are 30% off now through November 27 when you submit your email address through their home page.

Nix Biosensors

Nix Biosensors have created a wearable sweat testing device that allows you to check in on your sweat and electrolyte loss during exercise, all without leaving home. They are offering a buy one biosensor, get one free deal from November 24 through November 27 for the first 100 customers to purchase in that time frame.

TrainingPeaks

For those of you who use TrainingPeaks to track progress, either as a coach or as an athlete, the software company is having a 25% off sale for its Premium Subscription with code CYBERSALE2023 now through November 27.

Running Accessories

Goodr

Wacky sunglasses enthusiasts, rejoice - Goodr is having a 25% off sitewide sale this holiday weekend.

Tifosi Optics

Sunglasses brand Tifosi is offering a slew of sales over the Thanksgiving weekend - check their site each day this holiday weekend for newly-released sale prices.

Nathan Sports

Hydration pack brand Nathan Sports is offering 30% off everything sitewide.

Road ID

Make yourself known on the road with identity tags, bracelets, and more from Road ID. The company is hosting a 25% off sitewide sale through this holiday weekend.

Zealios

Zealios makes reef-friendly sunscreen and other haircare and body-care products. Take 30% off sitewide with code BF2023.

Nutrition

Gu Energy

Expiration dates on gels are just a suggestion (or so we like to think), making winter the perfect time to stock up. Gu Energy is running a 25% off sitewide Black Friday sale.

Ucan

Ucan fueling products range from gels to drink mixes to recovery powders. Get 30% off sitewide now through November 29.

The Feed

Online sports nutrition warehouse The Feed is having Black Friday sales for specific brands such as SIS Gels, Kyoku and Endurance Tap - check their website for more brands and more deals.

