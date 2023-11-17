Black Friday deals on 2023's trending beauty items from Dyson, Ulta, Amazon and more
Beauty insiders share the deals they're hunting this year — faves from Sunday Riley, Elemis, La Roche-Posay, First Aid Beauty, MAC, NuFace.
Black Friday beauty deals are everywhere right now. In fact, Ulta's early Black Friday sales have been up and running for weeks. (Have you seen the current Dyson Airwrap discount!?) And with both Amazon Black Friday deals already popping up and Sephora's best sales just around the corner, it's time to start devising your beauty shopping plan (and avoid Black Friday shopping mistakes).
Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long in Blue Blush$480$600Save $120 with code
Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush$30$50Save $20
Infinitipro Conair Hair Dryer$35$47Save $12
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx FaceWare Pro Mask$455
LiveMoor LED Face Mask Light Therapy$49$90Save $41 with coupon
NuFace Microcurrent Facial Toning Device Starter Kit$350
First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream$50
CosRx Snail Mucin$14$25Save $11
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex$27$70Save $43
RoC AM & PM Travel Gift Set$17$35Save $18
Sunday Riley CEO Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream$65
La Roche-Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer SPF 30$24
Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads$64
Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Antioxidant Treatment$149$163Save $14
IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+$47
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation$59$65Save $6
MAC Magic Extension 5mm Fibre Mascara$27
Milk Makeup Lip and Cheek Tint Cream Stick$17$24Save $7
Tom Ford Traceless Soft Matte Concealer$60
If you're stumped for ideas, beauty insiders Jill Dunn and Carlene Higgins, co-hosts of Dear Media's mega-popular Breaking Beauty podcast, have your back. They advise: "Black Friday is the best time to stock up on big-ticket items. Skin-care tools like LED face masks are some of our faves to invest in — almost every skin type can benefit from these." They also recommend restocking your skin-care staples like serums and eye creams and looking out for deals on "makeup musts."
Industry expert Dana Oliver similarly shops for gadgets and gizmos around this time of year: "This is usually a great time to get good deals on high-priced beauty tools such as facial toning devices, electronic toothbrushes, shavers, curling irons, blow dryers and, yes, LED masks!"
These are the types of items they (and I) will be shopping next week — and some sale items to shop right now!
Black Friday beauty deals on devices
"Now's a good time to lock in a deal on the trending category of 'air' styling tools from brands like Dyson, which can be really pricey otherwise," says Higgins.
This best-in-class electric toothbrush has exactly the features you want: a variety of compatible replacement brush heads, a two-minute timer to remind you how long to brush and a notably long-lasting battery life. With the 40% discount, it's currently pennies from the lowest price we've ever seen.
Like many of the 14,000+ five-star reviewers, I bought this truly excellent hair dryer last year and never looked back. It dries hair lightning fast while still being gentle and, from my experience, helps smooth frizz without a lot of time or any serious blowout skill.
Are these wrinkle-softening, skin-texture-revitalizing LED light masks worth looking like a murderous hockey goalie/light-up robot ghoul for a few minutes each day? Thousands of reviewers say "yes!" and our experts agree. If you can find one in a Black Friday sale, now's the time to invest.
If you strike out with the pricier item above, LiveMoor's budget version has seven different settings, 8,100+ five-star reviews and is currently over 45% off with the added coupon.
It's not just industry experts recommending you shop beauty appliances this month — I myself invested in this gold-standard at-home microcurrent device during Black Friday last year. It's a noninvasive way to tone and firm sagging skin on the face and neck and — if used consistently (which, ahem, I do not always!) — it's been clinically proven to work and just may go on mega-sale at Ulta and Amazon next week.
Black Friday beauty deals on skin-care staples
Starting next week, you can score an ample vat of First Aid Beauty's limited-edition face cream at half its normal cost — a wee $25. Just an excellent deal from a killer brand.
I'm on my second bottle of this dermis-transforming snail serum. I know, you're thinking this is weird, but read my review, it's just that good, and this is the lowest it's been in months.
Delicate under-eye skin needs extra nourishment, which is why experts often recommend nighttime treatments applied before you go to bed that work while you snooze. This peptide-rich, eye-skin-fortifying cream has wracked up more than 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, where it is currently over 60% off!
RoC is one of the few drugstore brands that I consistently trust with my money and this set — on sale for nearly 50% off!— is particularly good. It includes the brand's famous retinol eye cream and its high-quality vitamin C serum too.
Starting tomorrow, Ulta's offering 40% off moisturizers, including this vitamin-C-infused version by top-rated brand Sunday Riley
Ulta's moisturizer sale tomorrow will extend to this classic French brand's stellar face cream, which also includes broad-spectrum UV sun protection. It'll be just $14!
Starting next week, the Elemis line is 25% off at Ulta and, though this is not their most popular product — that award falls to the fantastic Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm — for my money, there's little better bang for buck than an exfoliating, resurfacing pad and these leave skin super smooth and soft. It'll be down to $48.
The holy grail of modern skin-care products, this award-winning serum has topped beauty editor "best of" lists since 2005.
Black Friday beauty deals on "makeup musts"
The "No. 1 SPF foundation in America," according to the brand, this full-coverage cream will be down to just $33 at Ulta's sale next week. It contains hyaluronic acid to plump up skin as it evens out overall tone.
The Italian brand's known mostly for its designer clothes, but in-the-know beauty experts swear by this skin-surface-smoothing foundation, the coverage of which can't be beat.
Starting Saturday, you can take 30% off the price of all MAC products, including this mega-lengthening mascara, which will go for $19.
This creamy, versatile classic blush-stick formula is perfect for giving subtle color to dull winter skin.
We've got our eye out for upcoming deals on this concealer stick that the Breaking Beauty co-hosts call a "makeup must." The creamy, vitamin E-infused formula won't crease or cake, making it an ideal product for mature skin.
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.