The LifeStraw turns 'brown scum' into drinking water — and it's down to $13 for Black Friday

The sensation that is the LifeStraw is like something out of science fiction. In case you haven’t met this modern wonder, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter enables you to make just about any type of water drinkable. Currently just $13 for extended Black Friday (down from $50 — a 75% discount!!), the LifeStraw is a great gadget to have around. It inspires adventure in all who behold it (and who couldn’t use a little inspiration?). And it’s an amazing tool of survival: the Swiss Army Knife of potable water.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $13 $50 Save $37 Turn water from streams and lakes into fresh, healthy drinking water. This little straw removes 99.999999 percent of waterborne bacteria and 99.999 percent of waterborne parasites.

The straw contains a microfiltration membrane that removes 99.999999 percent of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999 percent of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). The filter also removes the smallest microplastics found in the environment and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns.

You use this like any other straw. Simply remove the cap, place one end of the straw into water you come across in nature, and suck. The hollow fibers inside the straw trap pathogens, so the only thing that touches your lips is clean, safe, drinkable water. It's a must-have for your next long hike or camping trip; at just two ounces, it won’t weigh down your pack. And you'll enjoy its benefits for a good long time. The microbiological filter will provide 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water.

Always have fresh water at the ready. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers absolutely rave about the straw — it's amassed over 86,000 five-star ratings!

“I drank from the most disgusting-looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER. Better than any tap,” one person wrote. Said this globetrotter: “I've used these both in Iraq and Afghanistan. Works as advertised. Extremely reliable and genuinely safe-to-use filtration system.”

"I am going to keep this one simple," one adventurer shared. "Recently I got stranded in the backwoods of the Adirondack mountains. I had run out of water earlier on the first day and used this until I was rescued on the morning of day three. THIS WORKS. This helped save my life. If you hike, YOU NEED THIS PRODUCT."

LifeStraw is also big on giving back. For every straw you purchase, a child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire school year.

