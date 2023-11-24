Black Friday beauty deals 2023: Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber's go-to makeup brand, Kosas, is on mega sale

Poring through Black Friday 2023 deals can make you feel a bit starry-eyed, especially when you come across a truly good score — like this mega Black Friday beauty sale on celeb-favorite makeup and skin-care line Kosas. Over the past few years, this clean-beauty brand has become a staple for stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber, Drew Barrymore, Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson and Mandy Moore who rave about its high-quality concealers, tinted moisturizers, bronzers and lip shades. It's not just famous people: line is award-winning, top reviewed by consumers and near-universally beloved by makeup artists and beauty editors alike.

Right now, you can find out what all the fuss is about at a serious discount: During Kosas's site-wide Black Friday sale you'll receive 25% off. Overwhelmed by all the choices? We've rounded up our list of must-haves below.

Kosas Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40 PA+ $30 $40 Save $10 The truth is you'd be hard-pressed to find a better mineral sunscreen than this clean, hypoallergenic version which is formulated with ceramides and peptides to nourish skin. The fact that it's also a complexion-smoothing tinted moisturizer/lightweight foundation, is really just the cherry on top. $30 at Kosas

Kosas Kosas Weightless Lip Color $20 $26 Save $7 This ultra-moisturizing, high-pigmented lipstick is among the best you can find. Paltrow has gushed about it on her Goop podcast, saying: "It's a beautiful red and whenever I wear red that's the one that I wear." and Mindy Kaling likes this darker shade, which she described like this in a 2019 interview: "I love this because you can wear it to a meeting without looking too vampy like you want to date the person you’re meeting with." $20 at Kosas

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items that we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.