Black Friday beauty deals 2023: Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber's go-to makeup brand, Kosas, is on mega sale
Kosas' 25% off Black Friday sale is site-wide and includes its best-selling Revealer Concealer and DreamBeam SPF.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Poring through Black Friday 2023 deals can make you feel a bit starry-eyed, especially when you come across a truly good score — like this mega Black Friday beauty sale on celeb-favorite makeup and skin-care line Kosas. Over the past few years, this clean-beauty brand has become a staple for stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber, Drew Barrymore, Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson and Mandy Moore who rave about its high-quality concealers, tinted moisturizers, bronzers and lip shades. It's not just famous people: line is award-winning, top reviewed by consumers and near-universally beloved by makeup artists and beauty editors alike.
Kosas Revealer Concealer$23$30Save $8
Kosas The BigClean Mascara$20$26Save $7
Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40 PA+$30$40Save $10
Kosas Weightless Lip Color$20$26Save $7
Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss$17$22Save $6
Kosas Air Brow Tinted$18$24Save $6
Right now, you can find out what all the fuss is about at a serious discount: During Kosas's site-wide Black Friday sale you'll receive 25% off. Overwhelmed by all the choices? We've rounded up our list of must-haves below.
TikTok makeup queen Hailey Bieber can't stop raving about this lightweight concealer. “I just love that it’s like creamy and hydrating and leaves just this dewy finish on the skin,” she said in this Vogue “Beauty Secrets” video from last year.
This clump-free, long-wearing mascara has thousands of fans, including Gwyneth Paltrow, who told Vogue: “It’s thick when you want it to be, but you can also be very subtle with it.”
The truth is you'd be hard-pressed to find a better mineral sunscreen than this clean, hypoallergenic version which is formulated with ceramides and peptides to nourish skin. The fact that it's also a complexion-smoothing tinted moisturizer/lightweight foundation, is really just the cherry on top.
This ultra-moisturizing, high-pigmented lipstick is among the best you can find. Paltrow has gushed about it on her Goop podcast, saying: "It's a beautiful red and whenever I wear red that's the one that I wear." and Mindy Kaling likes this darker shade, which she described like this in a 2019 interview: "I love this because you can wear it to a meeting without looking too vampy like you want to date the person you’re meeting with."
Drew Barrymore included this ultra-emollient lip-plumping gloss in her favorite beauty products of 2022. And non-famous reviewers say it's "incredibly hydrating and makes the lips look juicy and plump."
This award-winning brow gel is a best seller for a reason: it leaves brows natural-looking and full while bonus ingredients like castor oil and vitamin B promote hair growth.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items that we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.