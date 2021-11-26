Amazon just dropped a Black Friday sale on Levi's most popular jeans — score up to 40 percent off

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

All the classic Levi's are on sale for Black Friday! (Photo: Amazon)

Black Friday isn’t just about TVs and headphones. You can get deals on your favorite fashion brands on Amazon—and we’re talking serious discounts. If you’re used to paying full price for Levi’s because you believe they never go on sale, well, please step right this way.

For Black Friday you can find tons of items on sale from the iconic denim brand on Amazon—from ultra-flattering classics to best-selling pull-on jeans, jackets, and more. You’ve got your favorites, for sure, and we bet you’ll find them here. Not just for you, but for all the Levi’s-loving members of your family.

Heads up: You can have your hands on new jeans in two days with Amazon Prime. Not a member? Sign up here for all the entertainment and shopping benefits Amazon offers. Member now? Get new jeans a jiffy, so you can sport them out and about ASAP.

But you have to hurry—these deals are sure to go fast. Unsure where to start? We’ve highlighted some of our favorite flattering styles on sale below. P.S., if you haven’t tried Levi’s in a while, this is the perfect opportunity to give them a go. The brand has lots more flattering styles for different body types than ever before. Use this sale to take advantage and meet your new faves.

Lean, high-waisted and reduced by nearly half, these Levi’s 721 high-rise skinnies are well-described by this reviewer: “These jeans are EVERYTHING!! They fit perfectly. I'm 5'5”, 198 lbs. and I ordered a 16. VERY nice stretch and they're SUPER comfy. They don't cut into your waist. They DO NOT pack you in and give you that ‘long booty’ look. These jeans show off your curves, hide the tummy and [cinch] the waist!! Off to buy more.”

Shop it: Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, from $40 (was $69.50), amazon.com

Story continues

Classic Bootcut Levi's (Photo: Amazon)

“If you are curvy, you will love these!,” writes a happy shopper, of the classic bootcut Levi’s. “When my husband saw me in the jeans, he said, "Wow!" As someone in my mid 50s, I don't get many wows these days, so I promptly ordered a second pair. I rarely leave a review, but I love these jeans so much that I wanted to share my experience with others.” Nearly half off!

“I am unexpectedly impressed....I have gained 15 pounds and none of my fancy jeans fit me right now. I finally faced the fact that I had to buy new jeans if I wanted to breathe and be sans muffin top while I get back in shape. Well...these are amazing. They fit just like designer jeans, have the perfect amount of thickness and stretch to both lift my currently flabby backside and hide my cellulite,” says a five-star reviewer. And what a price!

Levi's Women's Straight 505 Jeans (Photo: Amazon)

So flattering—and such a deal—they may replace all your other jeans: “I have worn Levis since the 1970's. For the Levis that I am able to buy these days, these were perfect. Fit, looks, price. I am totally pleased,” says a Levi’s super fan. “Just bought a second pair.”

No one can compete with Levi’s when it comes to denim jackets. And look at that sale price!

“I’ve been looking forever for a high-quality denim jacket with just the right amount of authentic fade but at an affordable price. I should have known to check out Levi’s first! This jacket is soft yet structured. The denim has a little personality and fade but still goes with everything. The fit is right on point. Seriously it doesn’t get much better than this!” writes a rave reviewer.

“Oh my goodness, to say I LOVE these jeans is the understatement of the century!! I normally only buy Joe's or Gap jeans, but earlier this month I decided to try some Levi’s brand jeans, and I'm so glad I did! I have four pairs now and love every single one! These may just be my favorite though,” says a happy shopper. “I love the wedgie Levi’s style the best out of all the Levi jeans available. If you're looking for an extremely flattering, true sized, comfy and fabulous pair of jeans, do yourself a favor and grab some wedgie Levi’s jeans. You can thank me when you put them on and feel more beautiful than you've ever felt in jeans!! Get these now!” Note the price, shoppers! You can’t afford not to get these.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.