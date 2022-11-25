Yankee Candle's popular holiday scents are on sale for Black Friday, starting at $10

Scent up the season with these favorite holiday Yankee candles. (Photo: Walmart)

The largest candle manufacturer in the U.S., Yankee Candle, has been around for decades, so it's not surprising they're on so many wish lists. With dozens of scents, there's one to suit every occasion — even if it's just relaxing over a cup of tea after a long day. Walmart's Black Friday sale has deals on a bevy of seasonal scents that'll help kick off the holidays right. So whether you're gift-giving for the holidays, adding a festive aroma to your seasonal decor, or looking for the perfect holiday host gift, we've got a scent that's just right. Take a tour through our favorites, one whiff at a time...

Yankee Candle Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Large 2-Wick Tumbler $17 $20 Save $3 Yankee has the perfect candle to evoke the flavors of fall. Home-grown apples and pumpkins blended with ginger and clove create their Apple Pumpkin fragrance. Two 100% natural-fiber wicks will burn for at least 75 hours. $17 at Walmart

Yankee Candle Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Original Large Jar $17 $20 Save $3 This enchanting forest blend features aromatic balsam, cedarwood and juniper berry. After you've spent the 110-150 hours of burn time, the heavy-duty glass jar is recyclable, though it's a great one to repurpose since it comes with a tightly fitted lid. $17 at Walmart

Yankee Candle Yankee Candle Twinkling Lights $17 $29 Save $13 Looking to add some Christmas cheer to your home? Opt for this festive blend of almond, jasmine and amber, called Twinkling Lights. Made of premium soy wax and essential oils, this 22-ounce candle burns on two natural fiber wicks for up to 110 hours. $17 at Walmart

Yankee Candle Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Original Large Jar $10 $20 Save $10 Just like your favorite autumnal latte, you and yours will go crazy for this popular scent. Nutmeg, cinnamon, clove and brown sugar compose this aromatic marvel, providing up to 150 hours of spicy joy. This is the perfect scent to set the Thanksgiving mood. $10 at Walmart

Yankee Candle Yankee Candle Holiday Hearth Large 2-Wick Tumbler $19 $29 Save $11 Ah, the joy of relaxing by the fireplace decorated for Christmas. Evoke the magic of the holidays both past and present with this delicious blend of anise, cinnamon, clove, cedar and vanilla. The natural soy-wax burns for up to 110 hours. $19 at Walmart

Yankee Candle Yankee Candle Salted Caramel Original Large Jar $17 $20 Save $3 This one is for all of the dessert lovers out there. The aromas of burnt sugar, sea salt and smooth vanilla caramel will fill the air as soon as the candle is lit. It will burn for at least 110 hours, so count on enjoying it for a good long time. $17 at Walmart

