Yankee Candle's popular holiday scents are on sale for Black Friday, starting at $10
The largest candle manufacturer in the U.S., Yankee Candle, has been around for decades, so it's not surprising they're on so many wish lists. With dozens of scents, there's one to suit every occasion — even if it's just relaxing over a cup of tea after a long day. Walmart's Black Friday sale has deals on a bevy of seasonal scents that'll help kick off the holidays right. So whether you're gift-giving for the holidays, adding a festive aroma to your seasonal decor, or looking for the perfect holiday host gift, we've got a scent that's just right. Take a tour through our favorites, one whiff at a time...
Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Large 2-Wick Tumbler
Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Original Large Jar
Yankee Candle Twinkling Lights
Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Original Large Jar
Yankee Candle Holiday Hearth Large 2-Wick Tumbler
Yankee Candle Salted Caramel Original Large Jar
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide: See all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.
Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
- Walmart
LG True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case$80$180Save $100
- Walmart
Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling Earbuds$179$279Save $100
- Walmart
Anker Wireless Earbuds$30$40Save $10
- Walmart
Tozo True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds$28$37Save $9
TVs and Home Theater
- Walmart
Onn. 24” Class HD Roku Smart TV$98$138Save $40
- Walmart
LG 55" Class 4K UHD Smart TV$520$1,000Save $480
- Walmart
Hisense 58" Class 4K UHD LED LCD Roku Smart TV$298$338Save $40
- Walmart
Onn. 65” QLED 4K Roku Smart TV$398$578Save $180
Vacuums
- Walmart
iRobot Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum$288$530Save $242
- Walmart
Shark Vertex Speed Upright Vacuum$198$459Save $261
- Walmart
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum$144$259Save $115
- Walmart
Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac$259$479Save $220
Holiday Decor
- Walmart
24" Christmas Wreath$40$60Save $20
- Walmart
6' Inflatable Outdoor Snowman with Penguins$53$70Save $17
- Walmart
Homcom 6' Outdoor Nutcracker$40$54Save $14
- Walmart
King of Christmas 24" Queen Flock® Wreath Unlit$30$74Save $44
Toys
- Walmart
Operation Game$10$17Save $7
- Walmart
Clue Mystery Board Game$6$12Save $6
- Walmart
Game of Connect 4$6$12Save $6
- Walmart
Candy Land Preschool Board Game$6$9Save $3
Bedding
- Walmart
Sharper Image Responsive Memory Foam Pillow$35$70Save $35
- Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 4-Piece Evie Sheet Set$41$55Save $14
- Walmart
Gymax 7-20 lbs Weighted Blankets$55$80Save $25
- Walmart
Marnur Memory Foam Pillow$29$43Save $14
Kitchen
- Walmart
Henckels Silvercap 14-pc Stainless Steel Knife Block Set$120$175Save $55
- Walmart
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single-Serve Coffee Maker$35$55Save $20
- Walmart
Beautiful 8-Quart Slow Cooker$35$45Save $10
- Walmart
Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven$99$150Save $51
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
- Walmart
Beautiful 6-Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven$99$129Save $30
- Walmart
Beautiful 6-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer$67$89Save $22
- Walmart
Beautiful One-Touch Electric Kettle$40$50Save $10
- Walmart
Beautiful 2-Quart Cast Iron Heart Shaped Dutch Oven$40$45Save $5
Style
- Walmart
Portland Boot Company Women's Faux Fur Trim Chelsea Boot$30$60Save $30
- Walmart
Heart N Crush Poncho$13$23Save $10
- Walmart
Avia Stretch Cotton Blend Leggings with Side Pockets$13
- Walmart
Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara Women's Ribbed Shine Print 25" Leggings$17$25Save $8
Beauty
- Walmart
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener$36$37Save $1
- Walmart
Revision Skincare Intellishade SPF 45$18$74Save $56
- Walmart
Fairywill Electric Toothbrush$14$31Save $17
- Walmart
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream$19$27Save $8