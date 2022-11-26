'If Chuck Norris was a blender, this would be it': The Vitamix 5200 is 45 percent off

If you’ve always wanted to whip up a smoothie or a simple soup in one minute or less, then you need a Vitamix in your life asap. This next-level blender is so iconic, it’s become a household name among health-conscious consumers—or just anyone who uses a blender often enough to want one of the best brands on the market. As luck would have it, Amazon has an incredible extended Black Friday deal on one of its best-selling Vitamix models. Kitchen discounts are abundant this year because many companies have overstock of “home goods, gardening and furniture that they may have not gotten rid of during Labor Day weekend sales,” reports Kristen Gall, Shopping Expert for Rakuten. Snag the Vitamix 5200 for a whopping 45% off while you still can!

Vitamix Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade $300 $550 Save $250 This self-cleaning blender will help you whip up smoothies, juices, hot soups, flours, dough, nut butter, frozen desserts, batters, dressings, sauces, non-dairy milks and more. $300 at Amazon

This baby comes with a jumbo 64-ounce container to whip up as much goodness as possible, whether it’s for blending in bulk, mixing for an entire family, or tackling an extensive party menu. Consider this powerhouse your sous chef—or consider it one of the world’s fiercest annihilators.

“If Chuck Norris was reincarnated as a blender...this would be it,” as one fan wrote. “It turns ice into snow and can liquify diamonds.”

Thousands of shoppers have given this top-of-the-line blender their seal of approval! (Photo: Amazon)

Want to try your hand at homemade ice cream? This would be the Vitamix model for you. Rather forgo the store-bought stuff and easily whip up your own homemade hummus and dips? This machine has you covered. What about trying your hand at nut butter? Yes, the Vitamix 5200 can do that too. It’s not just for smoothie lovers—but it certainly does blend a mean smoothie.

If ever there was a day to upgrade your tired old blender, it’s today—when you can save a jaw-dropping $250 on the Vitamix 5200 and have it delivered to your door. At $300, the Vitamix 5200 is not only a way better bargain than the brand’s comparable Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender—which is quite an investment even at its $450 sale price—but it’s a more efficient product overall than its competitors, too and for today’s price, it’s practically a steal.

When all is said and done, the Vitamix 5200 is self-cleaning, to boot! Just add dish soap and warm water inside of the container and whip it up at a low speed for 30 to 60 seconds. It’s a win all around.

Vitamix Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade $300 $550 Save $250 This self-cleaning blender will help you whip up smoothies, juices, hot soups, flours, dough, nut butter, frozen desserts, batters, dressings, sauces, non-dairy milks and more. $300 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide: See all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.