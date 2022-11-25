The 20+ best Black Friday tablet deals — including a Fire 7 for an unreal $40
Incredible tablet sales are popping up left and right, which means the predictions came true. Both Kristen Gall, Retail and Shopping Expert for Rakuten, and Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, told Yahoo Life that personal tech would be the darling of Black Friday 2022. Despite the rising cost of many products, tablets haven't seen major price hikes. And the holiday savings are steeper than ever. We're talking a snazzy new iPad for $300 off, a Samsung Galaxy tab for over $150 off and the Fire 7 for a mere 40 bucks! Consider either picking up one of the latest and greatest tablets to future-proof it for longer or an older model if you're looking for the biggest bargain. Ready? Let's shop!
- $270 at Amazon
2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — Silver$270$329Save $59
- $1,193 at Amazon
12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB)$1,193
- $400 at Best Buy
iPad mini (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB$400$500Save $100
- $551 at Amazon
iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)$551$599Save $48
- $800 at Best Buy
12.9-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi - 128GB$800$1,100Save $300
- $40 at Amazon
Fire 7 tablet$40$60Save $20
- $55 at Amazon
Fire HD 8 tablet$55$100Save $45
- $75 at Amazon
Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1" (2021 release)$75$150Save $75
- $55 at Amazon
Fire 7 Kids tablet (2022 release)$55$110Save $55
- $65 at Amazon
Fire HD 8 Plus tablet 32 GB$65$120Save $55
- $105 at Amazon
Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD (2021 release)$105$180Save $75
- $120 at Amazon
Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, 10.1"$120$200Save $80
- $100 at Amazon
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7"$100$160Save $60
- $140 at Amazon
Galaxy Tab A8 10.5”$140$230Save $90
- $149 at Amazon
Galaxy Tab A 8.0" (2019, Wi-Fi Only) 32GB$149$200Save $51
- $180 at Amazon
Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, 10.5”$180$280Save $100
- $230 at Amazon
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB Android Tablet$230$350Save $120
- $374 at Amazon
Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4” 64GB WiFi Android Tablet$374$530Save $156
- $549 at Amazon
Galaxy Tab S8 11” 128GB WiFi 6E Android Tablet$549$700Save $151
- $80 at Amazon
M8 Android Tablet$80$100Save $20
- $93 at Walmart
10.1 Inch Wi-Fi Tablet$93$150Save $57
- $129 at Walmart
10.1" Tablet Pro, 32GB (2020 Model)$129$199Save $70
- $126 at Amazon
2023 Newest Android 11.0 Tablet$126$200Save $74
Top Black Friday iPad deals
2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — Silver
"I got this for my uncle to share with his grandson, and it is a great starter/introductory tablet for anyone wanting to get into the Apple ecosystem. The iPad 9th-gen is zippy and smooth when opening apps or taking notes. The parental controls are very easy to set up, and the user interface is easy to navigate for both my uncle, who is in his 60s, and his grandson, who is 2," one customer said.
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB)
One customer said it's better than a Macbook: "If you are debating whether to buy a Macbook Air M2 or a Macbook Pro M2/M1, just get the iPad 12-inch. It gets the job done and it has a touchscreen with a higher refresh rate."
- Best Buy
Apple iPad mini (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB$400$500Save $100
- Amazon
Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)$551$599Save $48
- Best Buy
Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi - 128GB$800$1,100Save $300
Top Black Friday Fire Tablet deals
Fire 7 tablet
"I was just looking at this device as a reader, not as a general-purpose tablet, so my expectations are different than many doing reviews here. I do like this little 7-inch tablet very much. The size, weight and screen quality are all very good for reading. It plays Amazon Music just fine as well," one customer said.
Fire HD 8 tablet
One customer said, "The design is not much different. It feels a bit lighter than the previous one. The power and volume buttons have been moved to the other side (top) of the tablet to confuse me! LOL! HD color is vibrant. So far, I’m enjoying it."
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1" (2021 release)
"There's really nothing out there that touches the quality of this tablet if you can snag this when it's on sale. I'd absolutely look into instructions for installing Google Play so you're not missing anything that the Amazon store doesn't cover, but that's not a lot of stuff," said one customer.
- Amazon
Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet (2022 release)$55$110Save $55
- Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet 32 GB$65$120Save $55
- Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD (2021 release)$105$180Save $75
- Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, 10.1"$120$200Save $80
Top Black Friday Samsung Galaxy tablet deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7"
"I bought this on sale during Prime Days in July in order to more easily carry around my Kindle reading material and other tasks. My iPad Pro is too large and heavy and a my iPhone Max too small to read on comfortably. I am very pleased with this lightweight tablet for reading. The screen is just the right size and it tucks easily into most medium-size purses. Since using it for a while, I discovered that I am able to create a Wi-Fi hotspot with my iPhone, and now this cute little tablet is even more versatile," one user said.
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 10.5”
One happy customer said: "My stepson loves his tablet. It’s so much better at evening than his last tablet, which was the latest ONN tablet from WM. Better screen, camera, display, faster and plays games that lagged on his last tablet. No longer had to play on the lowest graphics setting. I know it’s not the flagship Samsung tablet, but I don’t see why anyone would need the flagship, honestly. This tablet is fast, looks good, works good and has great speakers and battery life! The tablet is worth the money."
- Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" (2019, Wi-Fi Only) 32GB$149$200Save $51
- Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, 10.5”$180$280Save $100
- Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB Android Tablet$230$350Save $120
- Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4” 64GB WiFi Android Tablet$374$530Save $156
- Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11” 128GB WiFi 6E Android Tablet$549$700Save $151
Other top Black Friday tablet deals
- Amazon
M8 Android Tablet$80$100Save $20
- Walmart
Voger 10.1 Inch Wi-Fi Tablet$93$150Save $57
- Walmart
10.1" Tablet Pro, 32GB (2020 Model)$129$199Save $70
- Amazon
2023 Newest Android 11.0 Tablet$126$200Save $74
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
