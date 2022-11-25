The 20+ best Black Friday tablet deals — including a Fire 7 for an unreal $40

These are the best Black Friday tablet deals across the web!

Incredible tablet sales are popping up left and right, which means the predictions came true. Both Kristen Gall, Retail and Shopping Expert for Rakuten, and Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, told Yahoo Life that personal tech would be the darling of Black Friday 2022. Despite the rising cost of many products, tablets haven't seen major price hikes. And the holiday savings are steeper than ever. We're talking a snazzy new iPad for $300 off, a Samsung Galaxy tab for over $150 off and the Fire 7 for a mere 40 bucks! Consider either picking up one of the latest and greatest tablets to future-proof it for longer or an older model if you're looking for the biggest bargain. Ready? Let's shop!

Top Black Friday iPad deals

Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — Silver $270 $329 Save $59 The 2021 release of the iPad includes an 8MP back camera, 12MP front camera, and up to 256GB of storage. Powerful speakers make watching videos a treat, and the beautiful Retina display means colors pop off the screen. $270 at Amazon

"I got this for my uncle to share with his grandson, and it is a great starter/introductory tablet for anyone wanting to get into the Apple ecosystem. The iPad 9th-gen is zippy and smooth when opening apps or taking notes. The parental controls are very easy to set up, and the user interface is easy to navigate for both my uncle, who is in his 60s, and his grandson, who is 2," one customer said.

Apple Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB) $1,193 The iPad Pro is the true workhorse of tablets. Capable of running apps side by side, this iPad can almost take the place of a laptop. A powerful processor makes it capable of photo and video editing, word processing and more. $1,193 at Amazon

One customer said it's better than a Macbook: "If you are debating whether to buy a Macbook Air M2 or a Macbook Pro M2/M1, just get the iPad 12-inch. It gets the job done and it has a touchscreen with a higher refresh rate."

Apple iPad mini (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi - 64GB $400 $500 Save $100 Best Buy

Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) $551 $599 Save $48 Amazon

Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi - 128GB $800 $1,100 Save $300 Best Buy

Top Black Friday Fire Tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 tablet $40 $60 Save $20 The Fire 7 tablet has up to 32GB of onboard memory, with expandable memory up to 1TB with a microSD cards. Its battery life is up to ten hours, too! At just $40, that's a steal for what equates to hours of entertainment. $40 at Amazon

"I was just looking at this device as a reader, not as a general-purpose tablet, so my expectations are different than many doing reviews here. I do like this little 7-inch tablet very much. The size, weight and screen quality are all very good for reading. It plays Amazon Music just fine as well," one customer said.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $55 $100 Save $45 This is the latest version of the Fire Tablet 8, with up to 13 hours of overall battery life and up to 64GB of onboard memory, expandable to 1TB with a microSD card. It's a fantastic, all-purpose alternative to a Kindle. $55 at Amazon

One customer said, "The design is not much different. It feels a bit lighter than the previous one. The power and volume buttons have been moved to the other side (top) of the tablet to confuse me! LOL! HD color is vibrant. So far, I’m enjoying it."

Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1" (2021 release) $75 $150 Save $75 The FIre HD 10 is the largest in Amazon's repertoire, with the widest screen and the most powerful processor. The 12-hour battery life will keep you going all day, and it's 50% off this weekend only. $75 at Amazon

"There's really nothing out there that touches the quality of this tablet if you can snag this when it's on sale. I'd absolutely look into instructions for installing Google Play so you're not missing anything that the Amazon store doesn't cover, but that's not a lot of stuff," said one customer.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet (2022 release) $55 $110 Save $55 Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet 32 GB $65 $120 Save $55 Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full HD (2021 release) $105 $180 Save $75 Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, 10.1" $120 $200 Save $80 Amazon

Top Black Friday Samsung Galaxy tablet deals

SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" $100 $160 Save $60 The Samsung Galaxy Tab has up to 1TB of expandable memory, a durable metal frame, and a long-lasting battery. It's ideal for a lot of different uses, from playing Android games to staying connected through social media. $100 at Amazon

"I bought this on sale during Prime Days in July in order to more easily carry around my Kindle reading material and other tasks. My iPad Pro is too large and heavy and a my iPhone Max too small to read on comfortably. I am very pleased with this lightweight tablet for reading. The screen is just the right size and it tucks easily into most medium-size purses. Since using it for a while, I discovered that I am able to create a Wi-Fi hotspot with my iPhone, and now this cute little tablet is even more versatile," one user said.

SAMSUNG SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 10.5” $140 $230 Save $90 The Galaxy Tab A8 has the potential to be a productivity powerhouse, allowing your phone and laptop to easily connect. The large 10.5-inch screen makes it easy to see what you're doing, and the battery will keep you powered up all day. $140 at Amazon

One happy customer said: "My stepson loves his tablet. It’s so much better at evening than his last tablet, which was the latest ONN tablet from WM. Better screen, camera, display, faster and plays games that lagged on his last tablet. No longer had to play on the lowest graphics setting. I know it’s not the flagship Samsung tablet, but I don’t see why anyone would need the flagship, honestly. This tablet is fast, looks good, works good and has great speakers and battery life! The tablet is worth the money."

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" (2019, Wi-Fi Only) 32GB $149 $200 Save $51 Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, 10.5” $180 $280 Save $100 Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB Android Tablet $230 $350 Save $120 Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4” 64GB WiFi Android Tablet $374 $530 Save $156 Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11” 128GB WiFi 6E Android Tablet $549 $700 Save $151 Amazon

Other top Black Friday tablet deals

M8 Android Tablet $80 $100 Save $20 Amazon

Voger 10.1 Inch Wi-Fi Tablet $93 $150 Save $57 Walmart

10.1" Tablet Pro, 32GB (2020 Model) $129 $199 Save $70 Walmart

2023 Newest Android 11.0 Tablet $126 $200 Save $74 Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

