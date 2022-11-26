We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 50+ best extended Black Friday kitchen deals — including a KitchenAid stand mixer for $100 off

Now's the perfect time to give your kitchen an upgrade — or give an awesome gift! (Photos: Amazon)

While Black Friday is known as a great time to score a new TV or mattress, it's also the perfect day to snag small appliances at steep discounts. "These are expensive, and Black Friday deals knock the price down...," says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot. If you didn't get a chance to shop yesterday, you're in luck! Amazon, Target, Wayfair, Home Depot, Nordstrom and Walmart have all extended their epic Black Friday kitchen sales through today, with savings of up to 70%! Can we interest you in $100 off a gorgeous KitchenAid Stand Mixer? How about a NutriBullet Blender for over 30% off? You’ve got plenty on your plate, so we shopped the sales for you and gathered the best deals. Ready to make your kitchen your favorite spot in the house? On your mark, get set...scroll!

The Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals:

  • Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

    $79$100Save $21
    Amazon

  • Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

    $50$100Save $50
    Amazon

  • Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender

    $25$45Save $20
    Walmart

  • KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer

    $260$330Save $70
    Amazon

  • Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

    $146$240Save $94
    Amazon

  • Ninja 4 Quart Air Fryer

    $69$79Save $10
    Walmart

  • Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System

    $160$229Save $69
    Nordstrom

Best Instant Pot Deals

Instant Pot

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

$79$100Save $21
More than 132,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of this multitasking cooker.
$79 at Amazon

The small “pot” packs a punch: It’s a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, egg cooker, yogurt maker, sauté-er, steamer and food warmer. Some reviewers even use it for baking and sterilizing bottles. The handy gadget can cook one-pot meals that serve up to six people at a time, and it cooks the food 70% faster than traditional methods.

  • Instant Pot Duo Plus

    $80$150Save $70
    Amazon

  • Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker

    $125$150Save $25
    Walmart

  • Instant Pot 8qt Pro Crisp EPC and Air Fryer

    $170$249Save $79
    Target

  • Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

    $80$130Save $50
    Amazon

  • Instant Pot 3-Quart Star Wars Duo Mini Pressure Cooker

    $68$80Save $12
    Amazon

Best Coffee and Espresso Machine Deals

Keurig

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

$50$100Save $50
Enjoy a delicious cup of joe in minutes with this single-serve maker that’s half off today!
$50 at Amazon

Available in 9 fun colors to coordinate with any kitchen. It's an Amazon bestseller for a reason! It’s also incredibly simple to use: Just add water to the reservoir, put in a K-Cup pod, press brew and you’ll get a delicious cup of coffee in just a few minutes. It has a removable drip tray that catches any spills and an auto-shutoff feature that will turn off the coffee maker 90 seconds after you last use it to help you save energy.

  • Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine w/ LatteGo

    $699$1,000Save $301
    Amazon

  • De'Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

    $145$208Save $63
    Amazon

  • Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine

    $99$129Save $30
    Walmart

  • Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi

    $119$200Save $81
    Wayfair

  • Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

    $210$460Save $250
    Amazon

Best Blender Deals

Hamilton Beach

Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender

$25$45Save $20
Walmart shoppers have called it the “best blender on the market.”
$25 at Walmart

Take your smoothies and milkshakes to the next level with this discounted Hamilton Beach blender. The handy appliance can hold up to 56 ounces of liquids at a time and it has a BPA-free jar and lid that are both dishwasher-safe. What’s more, the blender has 10 different speed settings to choose from to chop, puree, blend, and crush foods quickly and efficiently.

  • Vitamix Explorian Blender

    $290$350Save $60
    Amazon

  • NutriBullet Pro Single-Serve Blender

    $60$100Save $40
    Target

  • Ninja Professional Plus Bender

    $80$120Save $40
    Amazon

  • KitchenAid 2-Speed Hand Blender

    $35$60Save $25
    Walmart

  • Vitamix A2500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

    $459$550Save $91
    Amazon

Best Stand Mixer Deals

KitchenAid

KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer

$260$330Save $70
Score the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer while still at its lowest price in 30 days.
$260 at Amazon

KitchenAid stand mixers are a kitchen necessity in many homes, but unfortunately, they can be quite expensive. But right now on Amazon, the appliance is too affordable to pass up. The beloved mixer that helps you mix, knead, and whip up your favorites is currently $70 off. Each stand mixer comes with a coated flat beater, a dough hook, and a six-wire whip, and if you’re looking for any extra attachments, a variety of them are on sale ahead of Black Friday as well.

  • Stand Mixer

    $93$120Save $27
    Amazon

  • KitchenAid Artisan 5 Qt. 10-Speed Empire Red Stand Mixer

    $349$450Save $101
    Home Depot

  • Beautiful Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 5.3QT Capacity Tilt-head Stand Mixer

    $99$129Save $30
    Walmart

  • Aucma Stand Mixer

    $140$157Save $17
    Amazon

  • Costway Tilt-Head Food Stand Mixer

    $90$160Save $70
    Walmart

Best Cookware Deals

Calphalon

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

$146$240Save $94
Each set comes with an 8-inch frying pan and a 10-inch frying pan, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid and no boil-over insert, a 3-quart saute pan with lid and a 6-quart stockpot with lid and no boil-over insert — basically everything you may need in the kitchen.
$146 at Amazon

The cookware set is designed to help you tackle just about every task you may find in the kitchen. Every piece is made from hard-anodized aluminum which shoppers say is super durable and long-lasting. The pots and pans all have sleek stainless steel handles and the cookware is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Farenheight. Plus, the accompanying covers are made from tempered glass, so they can go in the oven too. Even better, cleanup is a breeze as each piece boasts two nonstick top layers to stop foods from adhering to the cookware — so you’ll never have to waste time scrubbing pots and pans again.

  • GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick 16 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set

    $84$120Save $36
    Amazon

  • The Pioneer Woman The Pioneer Woman Melamine Mixing Bowl Set, 10-Piece Set, Petal Party

    $25$30Save $5
    Walmart

  • Ayesha Curry Home Collection Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece

    $100$275Save $175
    Wayfair

  • Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven

    $200$250Save $50
    Amazon

  • All-Clad Brushed D5 Stainless Cookware Set

    $622$1,430Save $808
    Amazon

Best Air Fryer Deals

Ninja

Ninja 4 Quart Air Fryer

$69$79Save $10
“This is the second air fryer I have owned and I must say it is 10 times better than my previous one. Easy to understand and digital controls, it seems to cook the food more consistently than my previous model,” raved one shopper.
$69 at Walmart

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to invest in an air fryer, today’s your lucky day! This Ninja model is currently marked down to just $70. In addition to cutting down cook times, the popular appliance will also help you whip up delicious fried foods without the oily mess and added fat. What’s more, it has an easy-to-use digital control panel with multiple preset cooking options for added convenience.

  • Cosori Air Fryer

    $80$100Save $20
    Amazon

  • Ninja Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer

    $120$200Save $80
    Amazon

  • Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

    $100$170Save $70
    Amazon

  • Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer

    $59
    Walmart

  • Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer

    $69$89Save $20
    Walmart

Best Kitchen Gadget Deals

Nordstrom

Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Preservation System

$160$229Save $69
A kitchen gadget that's Oprah-approved and 30% off? Sign us up!
$160 at Nordstrom

After seeing this made Oprah's Favorite Things List this year, we are definitely going to scoop up this Coravin Wine Preservation System while it's still majorly marked down. “This gadget allows you to open a bottle of wine and pour a glass without ever removing the cork (yes, really!). The result: You can keep a bottle of wine for much longer, having a glass here or there. Along with the wine preserver, you’ll get an aerator and a bottle sleeve, too. Cheers to that,” raved the media mogul.

  • Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

    $17$20Save $3
    Amazon

  • Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer

    $8$25Save $17
    Amazon

  • Juhenon Butterfly Oven Mitts

    $9$27Save $18
    Walmart

  • Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

    $30$40Save $10
    Amazon

  • Sweet Alice Gravity Electric Pepper Grinder

    $17$25Save $8
    Amazon

More Black Friday Kitchen Deals:

