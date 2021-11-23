The 35 best early Black Friday vacuum deals — from $99
If your vacuum's wheezing is getting louder every time you turn it on, it's trying to tell you something: Replace me! These days, vacs are no longer clunky, hulking machines that have to be lugged around from room to room — now they're lightweight, glide across the floor and are possibly smarter than we are. And they also aren't as much of an investment as they once were — nowadays you can find an excellent sucker for a price that's beyond reasonable and verges on awesome.
Whether you’re looking for a powerful stick vac, a smart upright, a robovac that will absolutely change your life (we’re serious), or anything in between, we’ve got the goods. Our thorough list of the best Black Friday vacuum sales is your one-stop shop. Shoppers, start your engines.
Here are the best of the Black Friday vacuum sales.
iRobot
Dreaming of a world where you living space is continuously monitored for dust, dirt and pet hair without your having to lift a finger? Well, your dream's come true! Amazon's No. 1 bestselling iRobot Roomba maps out your space, plus it's smart enough to steer clear of stairs, furniture, toys and your pet's precious food bowl. Plus, you can program it via an easy-to-use app.
“This little machine is very powerful and saves me so much time," one of over 50,000 five-star shoppers shared. "I have such a floor area and didn't want to spend all day sweeping. It really does the job.”
Shop more iRobot deals:
iRobot Roomba s9+, $1,299 (was $1,600), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba i3+, $399 (was $599), walmart.com
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150), $520 (was $799), walmart.com
Dyson
A Dyson is like the Maserati of vacuums — it's stylish, sleek, and oh-so powerful. Cord-free, this powerhouse ($100 off for Black Friday!) has up to 35 minutes of fade-free suction. A direct-drive cleaner head gets bristles deep in carpets to remove the toughest caked-on dirt. Plus, with three power modes, you get a customized clean no matter what kind of job you're in for.
"The first time didn't feel like doing the chores when vacuuming," wrote one thrilled reviewer.
Shop more Dyson deals:
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum, $500 (was $550), dyson.com
Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner, $400 (was $450), dyson.com
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $399 (was $415), amazon.com
Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum w/ Grab-and-Go Floor Dok, $600 (was $700), qvc.com
Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Plus Cordfree Vacuum, $530 (was $729), qvc.com
Shark
Whether your home is mostly carpet, bare wood or a mix of both, this vac can handle it. It intelligently maps your home, plus it's controlled by a smart app. It's ace at detecting pet hair and other debris, too — just watch it go!
And don’t let the 'renewed' tag fool you. Amazon has rigorously and professionally inspected, tested and cleaned all of its refurbished products, so they’ll work and look like they're fresh from the factory. And know this: Amazon Renewed products are backed with a 90-day guarantee that the retail giant will replace the item or completely refund your purchase if you're not satisfied with it.
"I can not say enough about this vacuum!" a shopper shared. "I love it so much! I have terrible asthma, and vacuuming with a traditional bag-less has always restarted my issue. Don’t even get me started on emptying the dust bin! This vacuum is a life saver, literally!
Shop more Shark deals:
Shark APEX AZ1002 DuoClean with Self-Cleaning Brushroll, $348 (was $420), amazon.com
Shark Upright & Canister Upright Vacuum, $130 (was $150), amazon.com
Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL, $449 (was $640), walmart.com
Shark Rotator Lift-Away® ADV Upright Vacuum, $269 (was $299), walmart.com
Shark Rocket Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum, $169 (was $250), amazon.com
Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum, $159 (was $279), walmart.com
Shark LA502 Rotator Lift-Away ADV DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum, $300 (was $350), amazon.com
Shark Rocket DeluxePro Ultra-Light Upright Corded Stick Vacuum, $180 (was $200), amazon.com
Bissell
If your pet leaves so much fur on the ground you're amazed they have any left, listen up: This Bissell Powerlifter is for you. It's designed to suck up all sorts of hair, dander, dirt, and whatever else the cat drags in. Plus, it's designed with a special brush-roll mechanism that eliminates all tangles. An added bonus: It has LED lights in the front, so you can home in on any areas you might've missed.
"Absolutely love this!" a shopper declared. "The LED lights on the front make it easy to see, easy to clean. The lift-away is amazing. I absolutely love this vacuum. It looks nice, some vacuums look very bulky but this one has just a nice clean look to it. Would recommend for anybody!"
Shop more Bissell deals:
Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $297 (was $330), amazon.com
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner, $99 (was $110), walmart.com
Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner, $278 (was $309), amazon.com
Bissell JetScrub Pet Multi-Surface Carpet & Rug Cleaner System, $218 (was $268), qvc.com
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, $175 (was $249), walmart.com
Bissell Proheat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Full-Size Carpet Cleaner, $199 (was $299), walmart.com
Eufy
Here's a myth that needs busting: Great robot vacs don’t have to be pricey. Eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is on sale at this very moment for a ridiculous $138 with on-page coupon, down from $230. This remote-controlled model has more than 36,000 five-star reviews, and for good reason. It sucks up any and all nasties from both wood floors and carpets and has an infrared sensor to avoid potential crashes and obstacles. And it'll go the distance, too, cleaning for up to 100 minutes on a single charge.
"My biggest concern was the amount of hair my husky constantly sheds on a daily basis," shared a shopper. "I was very concerned that this small vacuum wouldn’t make a difference but I was completely wrong, it’s set to run after we leave for work and again after we go to bed. The amount of hair this thing pics up is INSANE."
Shop more Eufy deals:
Eufy by Anker RoboVac L70 Hybrid, $320 (was $550), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30, Robot Vacuum, $250 (was $320), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker RoboVac 35C Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $223 (was $300), walmart.com
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, $160 (was $250), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Hybrid, $240 (was $370), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Verge, $144 (was $350), walmart.com
