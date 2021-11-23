The 35 best early Black Friday vacuum deals — from $99

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Whether you want to lie down and let a robot handle it or remain upright, there's a deal here for you. (Photo: Amazon)

If your vacuum's wheezing is getting louder every time you turn it on, it's trying to tell you something: Replace me! These days, vacs are no longer clunky, hulking machines that have to be lugged around from room to room — now they're lightweight, glide across the floor and are possibly smarter than we are. And they also aren't as much of an investment as they once were — nowadays you can find an excellent sucker for a price that's beyond reasonable and verges on awesome.

Whether you’re looking for a powerful stick vac, a smart upright, a robovac that will absolutely change your life (we’re serious), or anything in between, we’ve got the goods. Our thorough list of the best Black Friday vacuum sales is your one-stop shop. Shoppers, start your engines.

Here are the best of the Black Friday vacuum sales.

iRobot

Save big on this ultra-smart vac. (Photo: Amazon)

Dreaming of a world where you living space is continuously monitored for dust, dirt and pet hair without your having to lift a finger? Well, your dream's come true! Amazon's No. 1 bestselling iRobot Roomba maps out your space, plus it's smart enough to steer clear of stairs, furniture, toys and your pet's precious food bowl. Plus, you can program it via an easy-to-use app.

“This little machine is very powerful and saves me so much time," one of over 50,000 five-star shoppers shared. "I have such a floor area and didn't want to spend all day sweeping. It really does the job.”

$179 $274 at Amazon

Shop more iRobot deals:

Dyson

Now is the time to finally get your hands on one of these bad boys. (Photo: Dyson)

A Dyson is like the Maserati of vacuums — it's stylish, sleek, and oh-so powerful. Cord-free, this powerhouse ($100 off for Black Friday!) has up to 35 minutes of fade-free suction. A direct-drive cleaner head gets bristles deep in carpets to remove the toughest caked-on dirt. Plus, with three power modes, you get a customized clean no matter what kind of job you're in for.

"The first time didn't feel like doing the chores when vacuuming," wrote one thrilled reviewer.

$400 $500 at Dyson

Shop more Dyson deals:

Shark

With this ferocious, insatiable beast on the prowl, every week is Shark Week. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether your home is mostly carpet, bare wood or a mix of both, this vac can handle it. It intelligently maps your home, plus it's controlled by a smart app. It's ace at detecting pet hair and other debris, too — just watch it go!

And don’t let the 'renewed' tag fool you. Amazon has rigorously and professionally inspected, tested and cleaned all of its refurbished products, so they’ll work and look like they're fresh from the factory. And know this: Amazon Renewed products are backed with a 90-day guarantee that the retail giant will replace the item or completely refund your purchase if you're not satisfied with it.

"I can not say enough about this vacuum!" a shopper shared. "I love it so much! I have terrible asthma, and vacuuming with a traditional bag-less has always restarted my issue. Don’t even get me started on emptying the dust bin! This vacuum is a life saver, literally!

$165 $350 at Amazon

Shop more Shark deals:

Bissell

Whether you're plagued by cat hair, dog dander or dust bunnies, this Bissell will wipe out the whole menagerie. (Photo: Walmart)

If your pet leaves so much fur on the ground you're amazed they have any left, listen up: This Bissell Powerlifter is for you. It's designed to suck up all sorts of hair, dander, dirt, and whatever else the cat drags in. Plus, it's designed with a special brush-roll mechanism that eliminates all tangles. An added bonus: It has LED lights in the front, so you can home in on any areas you might've missed.

"Absolutely love this!" a shopper declared. "The LED lights on the front make it easy to see, easy to clean. The lift-away is amazing. I absolutely love this vacuum. It looks nice, some vacuums look very bulky but this one has just a nice clean look to it. Would recommend for anybody!"

$139 $199 at Walmart

Shop more Bissell deals:

Eufy

You'll be Euf-oric about the way this vac does all the hard work for you. (Photo: Amazon)

Here's a myth that needs busting: Great robot vacs don’t have to be pricey. Eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is on sale at this very moment for a ridiculous $138 with on-page coupon, down from $230. This remote-controlled model has more than 36,000 five-star reviews, and for good reason. It sucks up any and all nasties from both wood floors and carpets and has an infrared sensor to avoid potential crashes and obstacles. And it'll go the distance, too, cleaning for up to 100 minutes on a single charge.

"My biggest concern was the amount of hair my husky constantly sheds on a daily basis," shared a shopper. "I was very concerned that this small vacuum wouldn’t make a difference but I was completely wrong, it’s set to run after we leave for work and again after we go to bed. The amount of hair this thing pics up is INSANE."

$138 $230 at Amazon

Shop more Eufy deals:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

