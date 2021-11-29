Cyber Monday deals on lipstick shades that look good on anyone (really!)

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Shades and savings to make you smile. (Photo: Sephora, Charlotte Tilbury)

A new lipstick is one of the best quick pick-me-ups available, which makes it a great stocking stuffer. But it can feel impossible to choose a flattering color for someone else — and sometimes it can be challenging to pick out a new color for yourself!

Well, we have a great solution! We've found five shades that look good on everyone. (Yes, really!) Plus they are all on sale for Cyber Monday. How is that for creating a beautiful smile?

Check out some of our favorite flattering shades for any pout:

Ruby Ruby Woo, we love you! (Photo: Ulta)

We'll begin with what has been called one of the most flattering reds for just about anyone — MAC's Ruby Woo! You can snag the MAC Lipglass in Ruby Woo this week at Ulta for just $15 (was $19) and see for yourself just how amazing this essential red is. Ruby Woo is a vivid red, but don't you fear...the blue undertones help balance the color so it pops perfectly against both warm and cool skin tones. And the Lipglass formulation helps condition and smooth lips with a beautiful glass-like shine.

One smiling shopper shared, "I absolutely love Ruby Woo and have used it for years. If I'm wearing red lipstick, which is one of my favorite colors to wear, it's Mac's Ruby Woo."

$15 $19 at Ulta

Perfect your pout with a little Pillow Talk. (Photo: Charlotte Tilbury)

Looking for some colorful bang for your buck? How about 2 flattering lipsticks for one discounted price? Charlotte Tilbury's original "Pillow Talk" Matte Revolution lipstick has long been known as an iconic nude-pink shade that complements any skin tone, with 1 being sold every two minutes. The Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick Duo pairs the classic OG with Pillow Talk Medium, a warm berry-pink that deepens and sweetens the original Pillow Talk hue. Grab it at the Charlotte Tilbury site this week for 20 percent off!

$54 $68 at Charlotte Tilbury

Lip color (and savings) in just one click. (Photo: Sephora)

A deep nude can make lips pop against pale skin or blend in beautifully to darker tones. If you'd like to pick one up for yourself, we recommend the Sephora Collection Melting Clicks Lip Balm in Crème Brulee, on super-sale this week at Sephora for just $5 (was $14). Melting Clicks Lip Balms are lipstick-oil hybrids that simply melt onto your lips. Since it's a balm, it'll also moisturize and soothe your pout, which is so important as we get into the colder months.

"This lip balm is probably one of the best purchases I've made from Sephora," raved one happy reviewer. Don't you want to bag it for yourself?

$5 $14 at Sephora

Feel like a mad scientist. Look like a supermodel. (Photo: Ulta)

Lip color that customizes itself to perfectly flatter your skin tone seems like something out of a futuristic sci-fi movie, but get ready folks — the future is now! The florence by mills Glow Yeah Tinted pH Lip Oil adjusts to each wearer's pH to create a personalized lip tint that will brighten any smile, along with hydration and shine thanks to African mango butter and paracress flower extract. You can try it out for yourself for just $10 this week at Ulta (was $14).

Shared one beauty maven, "I love the color is leaves on my lips!"

$10 $14 at Ulta

Get ready for your lips to look the bomb.com. (Photo: Sephora)

Leave your lips looking smoother and more voluminous with the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream in Fenty Glow, Fenty's self-proclaimed "universal rose nude"! It's on sale at Sephora this week for 25 percent off, but honestly this gorgeous gloss would be a bargain at any price.

"The best lip gloss I’ve ever purchased,"gushed one five-star reviewer. "It’s not sticky, it smells nice, the color is SO BEAUTIFUL and it’s long lasting! It also feels super comfortable on the lips unlike those other that have that minty effect which becomes uncomfortable. This makes ur lips look so plump and juicy! I would say this is definitely worth the money...go get it!" Well, what're you waiting for?

$14 $19 at Sephora

