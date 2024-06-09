Black fraternity seeks to expand food distribution program in Gainesville

Distributing food nearly on a daily basis to those in need has been the mission of The Neighborhood House for seven years.

Operated by the Beta Pi chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. in Gainesville, the food distribution program is set up to decrease food insecurity in the community.

The non-profit organization has been meeting the needs of individuals and families who are homeless and struggling to make ends meet in the Gainesville community since 2010 and it was founded by Dennis Franklin on April 10, 2009. The men of Beta Pi began operating the program in 2017.

"Our growth can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, consistency with hours of operations, friendly and welcoming attitude toward all clients and word-of-mouth by our constituents," said Michael Perkins, president of Beta Pi

The food pantry serves moderate families who need food and other items or necessities. and the people they serve include children, the homeless and veterans.

The fraternity has expanded the food pantry's reach to include University of Florida and Santa Fe College students and migrants, in addition to its core clients of children, the unhoused and veterans, Perkins said.

Food is distributed from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sundays through Fridays at 739 NW Fifth Ave. Wearing a mask inside the building is required during food distribution.

The program receives food from the Food Donation Connection (FDC), a national program that links food service donors with local non-profit agencies to donate surplus prepared food.

The Beta Pi chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. operates the Neighborhood House that gives away food 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday through Friday at 739 NW Fifth Ave. Pictured from left are Michael Perkins, chapter president, and volunteers Fred Murry, a member of the chapter, and Georgia Fair preparing to distribute food recently. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

The Neighborhood House serves approximately 1,300 individuals and families per month, Perkins said.

On Mondays through Fridays, the non-profit distributes food that’s donated by local vendors such as Wawa, Starbucks, Outback Steakhouse and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

On Sundays, the non-profit serves food that is donated by Whole Food stores and distributes milk, eggs, fresh vegetables, raw meats and more.

"We would like to expand our reach to include the food deserts of east Gainesville due to the lack of grocery stores serving these areas and limited transportation among low-income individuals and families," Perkins said. "The expansion will also include a mobile refrigerated food truck so we can offer fresh meat and fruits to the community. With school being closed, kids are in need to be fed nutritionally."

The program is looking forward to having at least five students over the summer help with operations through the Alachua County Children's Trust Fund, Perkins said.

Georgia Fair, right, a volunteer with the Neighborhood House food distribution program run by the Beta Pi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., helps a man recently at the program that is open 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday through Friday at 739 NW Fifth Ave. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

"We're thankful for all the volunteers and people who contribute," said Fred Murry, who has been volunteering at the food pantry for two years. "I'm committed to serving the community. That's what my fraternity is all about."

During food distribution on a recent Thursday, volunteers gave away corn, mashed potatoes and gravy, salad, sweet potato fries, biscuits, fried chicken, hot dogs, egg sandwiches, PB&J sandwiches, muffins, cakes, donuts, milk and apples.

Georgia Fair said she has been retired since December 2023 and has been volunteering there ever since.

"This is one of the most rewarding jobs in social service," Fair said. "I'm thankful for giving back to those who are homeless. We've seen people who have addictions and suffer from mental illness. This is for people who are truly without, and it makes a big difference to them."

