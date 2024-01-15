Black Celebrity Twins, Look-A-Likes and Everything in Between

People have always pointed out that celebrities look alike. In some cases, they can be parent and child, and in other cases, they’re not related at all, but people still continue to point it out.



With that in mind, The Root takes a look at the Black celebrities that have doppelgangers.

I know what everyone’s already thinking. “They’re siblings of course they look alike.” True. But I have siblings and none of them look just like me to a tea like these two sisters do.

Niecy & Dia Nash

Photo: Scott Everett White/ABC (Getty Images)

Talk about copy & paste. Dia inherited so many of her mother’s features that the two almost look exactly like.

Ice Cube & Oshea Jackson Jr.

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Wait, why did I include a picture of two Ice Cubes? I think I made a mistake.

Erykah Badu & Puma Curry

Screenshot: Instagram/@erykahbadu

She stole her famous mama’s face, yall. Not only did Puma get all of her mother’s looks. She got her singing ability.

P. Diddy & Christian Combs

Photo: MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP (Getty Images)

Out of all P. Diddy’s children, Christian is the one who most resembles his father.

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Carter

Photo: Allen Berezovsky (Getty Images)

Not only do the mother/daughter duo look alike, but Blue Ivy also might’ve inherited her mother’s on-stage presence.

Tia & Tamera Mowry

Photo: Frederick M. Brown (Getty Images)

This particular set of twins has always been stuck together. Whether it’s in Sister, Sister, Seventeen Again, or Twitches. The word “twins” and these two women have always been synonymous.



Tasha & Sidra Smith

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage (Getty Images)

Tasha Smith may be the more well-known sister thanks to her roles in Daddy’s Little Girls, Why Did I Get Married? and The Longshots. But Sidra has accomplished a lot in her own right thanks to her producing and writing credits on A Luve Tale, Daredevil, and Free Angela and All Political Prisoners.

Malika & Khadija Haqq

Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Khadijah is known for being close friends with Khloe Kardashian and also appeared on Keeping Up With Kardashians while the show aired for the better part of 14 years. Both sisters did appear in the 2005 Disney film Sky High.

Tiki & Ronde Barber

Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage (Getty Images)

These twin brothers not only look just alike, but they also decided to go into the same profession. Both played college football at the University of Virginia, Tiki as a running back and Rnde as a cornerback, and both played in the NFL. Ronde played 16 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tiki played 10 years with the New York Giants.

Markieff & Marcus Morris

Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy (Getty Images)

Similar to the Barber Twins, both Markeiff and Marcus played college basketball at the University of Kansas and both still play in the NBA. They even got drafted back to back in the 2011 NBA Draft. Currently, Markieff plays for the Brooklyn Nets and Marcus plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Don Cheadle & Freddie Gibbs

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage // Santiago Felipe (Getty Images)

Don Cheadle and Freddie Gibbs have always had fun with fans confusing the two entertainers. Oftentimes, journalists on the red carpet jokingly mistake the two for fun. The “twinemies” recently traded words on social media.

Chris Rock & Mario

Photo: Rob Kim // Maury Phillips/WireImage (Getty Images)

I haven’t noticed that Mario and Chris Rock look just alike until now. Mario almost looks like Rock’s younger brother, but they have no blood relation. In 2018, Mario discussed how fans often mistake him for the successful comedian.

The Game & Jidenna

Screenshot: Twitter/@sir_sarcasm

I just find this one funny because The Game almost looks like a more evil version of the game. It’s funny because although the two are both rappers, their music could not be any more different. The two even went as each other for Halloween!

K. Michelle & Keyshia Cole

Photo: Paras Griffin // Gabe Ginsberg (Getty Images)

These talented R&B singers look so much alike. It’s hard to believe they are not related. The two might have gone through different hairstyles over the years but they will always look alike to me.

Andra Day & Rihanna

Photo: Robin L Marshall // Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

These two talented singers are not related, except for their success as entertainers. Rihanna is one of the most successful singers in the world and Day is an accomplished singer and actor. She’s been nominated for Grammys and was most recently nominated for the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

John & KC Amos

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage (Getty Images)

Despite KC Amos being in the news for negative reasons, it’s hard to deny that he looks like a lighter skin version of his father, John.

Ja Rule & Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Jr.

Ja Rule’s son, Jeffrey Bruce Atkins Jr., almost looks more like him than he does!

Lisa Bonet & Zoe Kravitz

Photo: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan (Getty Images)

If you didn’t know these two were mother and daughter I don’t know what to tell you. They’re practically twins. Look at them!

Diana Ross & Tracee Ellis Ross

Photo: Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage (Getty Images)

This one may be unknown to some, but yes, the hilarious Tracee Ellis Ross doesn’t just happen to look like the legendary Diana Ross, she’s her daughter. Just look at them.

Keri & Yara Shahidi

Photo: Marla Aufmuth (Getty Images)

Talk about copy & paste. Yara looks like a lighter-skinned version of her mother.

I could’ve just included Willow and Jada, or Jada and Adrienne, but they all host Red Table Talk and it’s so crazy every time I watch it because the three look so much alike. Just look at the clip!

