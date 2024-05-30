For Black and Brown Families in New York, Summer Memories Are Like No Other

The founders of Nueva Yorkinos recount their summer days growing up in the city that never sleeps.

Courtesy of Nueva Yorkinos

There are few times of the year as magical as summertime in New York City. An ice-cold piragua de tamarindo, always. Chicken and cheese pastelitos in hand, a must. Finding that one train car with properly functioning air conditioning, the closest thing to salvation.

Growing up in Nueva Yol, that much-anticipated 3 p.m. bell on a hot late June day meant the end of the school year and the beginning of a two-month vacation with countless memories waiting to be made. I didn’t care what the calendar said. Summer officially started when I had my first large icee—mango-coco-cherry flavor, or rainbow, of course—of the season. The sweet elder Boricua man seeking the slightest bit of shade on the corner of 3rd Avenue in El Barrio didn’t have to utter a word, simply honk his horn to announce his arrival. With sticky fingers and stickier lips now an interesting red-orange hue, I’d embark on the journey back home with whoever was picking me up that day (usually my abuelos but sometimes my dad if he was in town). Without a care in the world, I’d rush home, change into my outside clothes (if you know, you know), and let the fun begin.

Hailing from Upper Manhattan and the Bronx of the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, there were certain pillars of our summers that we never went without. On my block, and so many others throughout Black and Brown communities across the five boroughs, you knew summer was here when the hood heroes opened up la pompa (the fire hydrant), bringing the wonders of a water park to the heart of the concrete jungle. Using bean cans and repurposed water bottles as hoses, we’d spray each other and the cars driving by—many drivers appreciating the free car wash. As my mother and I go on our daily walks around our neighborhood, if we got too hot, we’d wet our toes in the pompa, or, if we were feeling rather free-spirited, run through it holding hands. The water, a conduit of joy, of laughter; a way to time travel to a moment that invited me to see my mother as a little girl, even just for a second. Our routine is one we still hold dear, and although it’s been years since I’ve lived on the block that raised me, we still take our summertime walks, still wet our toes in la pompa, still make schoolgirl memories.

As we walk down the street, famous street basketball games take place. On the courts of parks or public housing, the playoff and championship mode was never a joke. We stand by the fence and cheer as we watch dudes good enough to be in the NBA give it their all. The crowd goes wild when they see their favorite rappers sitting alongside notable radio disc jockeys also enthralled by the grit of the game. My partner grew up one of these boys, developing his skills and love for basketball by watching the greats play and playing on the same courts in Coney Island where NBA legends would cultivate their talents.

On any given day, the soundtrack of migration fills the air. Cars with tricked-out sound systems blast summer anthems: dancehall and Dipset, Jay-Z, and G-Unit, representing Dominican York and Nuyorico diasporas. At the same time, vecinos in prewar apartments open their windows wide, serenading their streets with the greatest Fania All-Stars hits, followed by Juan Luis Guerra y 440 and Raulín Rodríguez. Willie Colón’s trumpet reverberates, as does the radiant voice of Celia Cruz. Passersbys sing along to “Bachata Rosa” and “Reforéstame.” Families post up on folding chairs outside the front steps of their building; the makeshift porch turns into a dance floor as couples dance to Monchy y Alexandra and Nicky Jam.

Just up the block and around the corner, a line of families impatiently waits for the bus to usher them to the Bronx Riviera, or Orchard Beach. With coolers, strollers, and pots of spaghetti––it’s a Dominican thing––in tow, they board the shuttle that transports them to the Bronx’s sole public beach in Pelham Bay Park on the western end of the Long Island Sound. This sacred place, the backdrop to countless memories and photographs. With a central pavilion and stage, families have traveled to the beach for summer concerts for decades to see some of the greatest bands perform live. Never a dull moment, the Riviera is the site of multiple barbecues and birthday parties, domino tournaments and dance parties, snakes on shoulders and iguanas on leashes, and not to mention, hundreds of Puerto Rican flags in every rendition imaginable. Although we don’t have a formal boardwalk like our familia out in Coney Island, our concrete patch does just fine; the strip between the sand and the park becomes a runway for all beachgoers to boast the flyest bathing suits and take pride in any and every body type.

While concerts at Orchard Beach are some of the dopest the city has to offer, one doesn’t need to make the hike all the way north to hear good music in the city. Free concert series, subway performers, and block parties add to the sonic thrill that is Un Verano en Nueva York. My mother and I would go to Central Park and picnic while listening to some of her favorite bands in town. Those moments are some of the most cherished; my mom and her girlfriends dancing to the rhythms of Afrobeat and Antibalas, highlife, and hip-hop. Or we’d find ourselves in Crotona Park, Harlem, and the East River Bandshell on weekends as Slick Rick, BDP, or any freestyle artist graced the stage.

When my partner and I created NuevaYorkinos five years ago, we aimed to build a living archive that paid homage to all that has made us who we are as children of el Caribe y América Latina in our beloved Nueva Yol. While Latinidad is not a monolith, there are many beautiful memories that we all share, regardless of ethnic background; memories that we hold dear as New Yorkers who came of age in a bygone era. A city that, for so many of us, becomes more unrecognizable by the day. A city where gentrification threatens the faces and places that make our neighborhoods what they are.

The Puerto Rican and Dominican Day parades and their neighborhood offshoots. Labor Day in Brooklyn and Colombian independence festivals in Queens. Sidewalk parties and denim shorts with the cleanest pair of Air Force 1s. Inflatable pools on rooftops and tar beach. Deep conversations on fire escapes and getting mosquito bites. The sound of dominoes slapping tables and kids squealing on the way to the park during summer camp. Jumping Double Dutch and scraping our knees in concrete playgrounds.

No matter how much the city changes, the memories we have, and those we continue to create, will never fade.









