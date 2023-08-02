Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Beat the heat this summer with these portable AC units — they're a cool $120 off

Patrick Hearn
·Deals Writer, Tech
Updated ·3 min read

As I sit here and write this, it's currently 90 degrees outside but feels like it's several degrees hotter — and what's worse, it's not even the warmest part of the day yet. This is a situation reflected across the country and internationally, with many areas seeing record-breaking temperatures. Sure, your central cooling system works, but sometimes you need a little bit extra to bring down the level of sweat in the room. The good news? Black and Decker has a major sale on portable air conditioning units right now.

BLACK+DECKER

Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

$300$420Save $120

Beat the heat with this handy, easy-to-use unit that's rated for up to 350 square feet. 

$300 at Amazon

This AC is rated for rooms up to 350 square feet. It's a three-in-one unit, which means it comes with both a dehumidifier and a fan — perfect for fighting humidity. It boasts automatic water evaporation and a 24-hour timer so you can set it and forget it, even if you aren't around. You can even vent the airflow out the window.

So why would one of these help if you already have an AC unit? Simple: If you have a multi-floor home, the upper levels might not get as cool as the lower levels. Anyone with an attic room will tell you that it can get unbearable in the summer, with a 10- to 15-degree temperature difference between the upper and lower floors.

Customers love this AC. One shopper said they used it for their garage: "I have a washer/dryer and sink in my garage so I use a gas heater in the winter. In the summer, with the time I spend in the garage and the appliances that I do not want to overheat, I wanted to use air conditioning. In the past I used a window unit. It is difficult for me to take the unit in and out each season so I wanted to try the portable unit. I am very impressed with it and I can also move it if I need it elsewhere. It keeps my garage from turning into an oven and even keeps the 2 1/2 car size garage at 74 where I set it. I'm very happy with this purchase."

two white black and decker portable air conditioners and remotes
Keep your cool with one of these portable air conditioners. (Photo: Amazon)
BLACK+DECKER

Black+Decker 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

$370$450Save $80

If you have a larger space and need more power, this air conditioning unit is rated for up to 550 square feet. 

$370 at Amazon

The larger option offers all of the same features as the smaller unit, but with enough power to handle larger spaces. Of course, that means it's slightly larger as a result, so be ready to set aside some floor space for this guy. It's also 56 pounds, so you can fit your daily workout in, too.

One fan raved, "We own an older home that does not have center air. We are getting older and didn’t want to lift window units anymore. We purchased this floor model and it is fabulous. I had to cut down the panel to fit our window, but it was easy. It is not as noisy as a window unit and setting it at 77 degrees, the room is cold. I will probably buy another unit for another part of the house."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

  • Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets

    $10$18
    Save $8
    See at Amazon

  • Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount

    $12$20
    Save $8 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor

    $26$45
    Save $19 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor Air Pump

    $27$45
    Save $18 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Vacuums

  • Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, 6-in-1 Powerful Stick Vacuum

    $100$120
    Save $20
    See at Amazon

Kitchen

  • Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $134$345
    Save $211
    See at Amazon

  • Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet

    $20$34
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

    $65$160
    Save $95
    See at Amazon

  • Lodge L8SGP3 Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, Pre-Seasoned

    $22$40
    Save $18
    See at Amazon

  • Sharp Pebble Orange Ninja 4-Stage Knife Sharpener

    $22$32
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

Home

  • Cozsinoor Queen Size Cooling Bed Pillows

    $24$100
    Save $76 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags

    $14$33
    Save $19 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Stardrops The Pink Stuff —The Miracle Cleaning Paste

    $15$20
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector

    $13$16
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • SafeRest Mattress Protector — Queen Size

    $38$45
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

    $7$12
    Save $4 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • TopTopper Mattress Topper King Size

    $48$80
    Save $32 with coupon
    See at Amazon