Beat the heat this summer with these portable AC units — they're a cool $120 off

As I sit here and write this, it's currently 90 degrees outside but feels like it's several degrees hotter — and what's worse, it's not even the warmest part of the day yet. This is a situation reflected across the country and internationally, with many areas seeing record-breaking temperatures. Sure, your central cooling system works, but sometimes you need a little bit extra to bring down the level of sweat in the room. The good news? Black and Decker has a major sale on portable air conditioning units right now.

This AC is rated for rooms up to 350 square feet. It's a three-in-one unit, which means it comes with both a dehumidifier and a fan — perfect for fighting humidity. It boasts automatic water evaporation and a 24-hour timer so you can set it and forget it, even if you aren't around. You can even vent the airflow out the window.

So why would one of these help if you already have an AC unit? Simple: If you have a multi-floor home, the upper levels might not get as cool as the lower levels. Anyone with an attic room will tell you that it can get unbearable in the summer, with a 10- to 15-degree temperature difference between the upper and lower floors.

Customers love this AC. One shopper said they used it for their garage: "I have a washer/dryer and sink in my garage so I use a gas heater in the winter. In the summer, with the time I spend in the garage and the appliances that I do not want to overheat, I wanted to use air conditioning. In the past I used a window unit. It is difficult for me to take the unit in and out each season so I wanted to try the portable unit. I am very impressed with it and I can also move it if I need it elsewhere. It keeps my garage from turning into an oven and even keeps the 2 1/2 car size garage at 74 where I set it. I'm very happy with this purchase."

Keep your cool with one of these portable air conditioners. (Photo: Amazon)

The larger option offers all of the same features as the smaller unit, but with enough power to handle larger spaces. Of course, that means it's slightly larger as a result, so be ready to set aside some floor space for this guy. It's also 56 pounds, so you can fit your daily workout in, too.

One fan raved, "We own an older home that does not have center air. We are getting older and didn’t want to lift window units anymore. We purchased this floor model and it is fabulous. I had to cut down the panel to fit our window, but it was easy. It is not as noisy as a window unit and setting it at 77 degrees, the room is cold. I will probably buy another unit for another part of the house."

