Blac Chyna says plastic surgery was 'the golden ticket' to fame

Blac Chyna is celebrating her new appearance as she becomes known to the world by her birth name Angela White.

"This is me now," she said on Tamron Hall, as photos of her face with filler and without were flashed on the screen. "You can see the difference right here in the cheek area. See, when I smile, now you can see all my teeth. I had so much filler in my lips … I couldn’t even barely smile."

The 34-year-old has been using her social media to share the journey of removing filler from her cheeks, jaw and lips just this month. She has also gotten surgery to have her butt and breasts reduced from silicon shots and enhancements she had done in the past.

While she's ready to launch into her next chapter — one without cosmetic enhancements or her Only Fans page — she's also reflecting on what brought her to get work done in the first place.

"Insecurities and, honestly, what was kind of in at that moment. You know, like being in the industry, you want to have this image of yourself to look perfect. And there’s no such thing as that," she told Hall, noting that she was just 19 when she got her first butt injections. "I was an exotic dancer for six years from the ages of 18 to 24 years old. And being inside the strip club or the gentleman’s club, you’re looking around, I’m super young, I’m looking at the women like, I’m looking at myself like, 'Okay, this is not it. This is not gonna make the money. This is not gonna do it.' So I felt the pressures of trying to hurry up and build my body."

In hindsight, she's realized she should have waited.

"At 19, 18 years old, your body’s not developed. And you know, in my mindset, I wasn’t thinking about that and nobody was telling me, you know, right from wrong," she explained. "It was the golden ticket. I was not worried about [the health risks] at all."

She said it was around 2007 when she went to someone's house to get the silicon shots in her butt. She then went back six or seven times to "make my butt bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger." Her breast enhancement happened when she 20 and was followed by other modifications. "This is your body and I was using the sexual part of it to make money, to gain from it," she said.

As for the possibility of other plastic surgery in the future, "I'm done with it," she said. "No more."

