Bjarke Ingels Is Designing a ‘Mindfulness City’ in Bhutan

The architecture studio, which is headed up by Danish starchitect Bjarke Ingels, has designed a futuristic metropolis in Bhutan with engineering firm Arup and development consultancy firm Cistri.

Located in the town of Gelephu in Southern Bhutan, Mindfulness City is described as an economic hub that will lay the foundations for the country’s future growth. Spanning more than 386 square miles (250,000 acres), the site will include a new international airport, railway station, hydroelectric dam, healthcare center, and multiple public spaces. It will also create opportunities for the Bhutanese people to invest in green technology, education, and infrastructure, according to BIG.

Featuring some 35 rivers and streams, the development will be centered around a series of multipurpose bridges that each house key destinations and amenities. As its moniker implies, the Mindfulness City also pays tribute to Bhutan’s strong spiritual heritage. The Vajrayana spiritual center provides glimpses into the daily practices of the monks and masters of mindfulness, while the healthcare center combines Eastern and Western medicine, for instance. There will also be a temple nestled on the face of a made-made cliff and several meditative walks.

The hydroelectric dam.

“Shaped by waterways, Gelephu becomes a land of bridges, connecting nature and people, past and future, local and global,” Ingles said in a statement. “Like the traditional Dzongs, these inhabitable bridges turn into cultural landmarks, doubling as transportation infrastructure combined with civic factions.”

As you might expect, the city will be steeped in Bhutanese culture. The buildings will showcase traditional architecture and local materials such as wood, stone, and bamboo. There will be a cultural center to educate visitors on the local customs and a market adorned with Bhutanese textiles. In addition, a hydroponic and aquaponic greenhouse will show off ancient farming practices and modern agriculture tech.

Given Bhutan is a carbon-negative country, the city will be focused on sustainability. The hydroelectric dam, for example, will generate power without emitting greenhouse gases or other pollutants. It will also feature a temple and several meditative walks.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck presented the plans for Mindfulness City in his 116th National Day address on December 18. The monarch said that although the city will cover only 2.5 of the total surface area of Bhutan, it will bring vast benefits to the entire country.

